Stock Of The Week: Genuine Parts

Rational Investing – Not An Oxymoron

By Paul Price

A good friend recently asked my opinion about Genuine Parts (GPC), best known for its NAPA auto parts brand. He got interested after seeing GPC drop from its 2015, all-time peak of $109, to south of $84.

The company, like the auto parts it sells, is top quality. GPC’s balance sheet is solid. Profits roll in more predictably than most other businesses. When your vehicle needs parts you can’t really defer the purchase.

Genuine Parts’ data over its most recent decade bears out the idea that replacement gear is relatively recession-proof. The stock’s fairly generous yield contributed almost 27% of the last ten years’ total return.

How could GPC shares drop 23% over about a two and a half year stretch when its numbers have been so good? The answer to that question is “valuation”. Shares which sell for way more than their own typical P/Es, and which sport historically sub-par yields, tend to fall back in price.

The concept works in reverse, too. When a stock like GPC becomes illogically cheap it is likely to rebound towards a normalized multiple along with a more average dividend level.

Understanding that “regression to the mean” principle goes a long way towards the way the entire stock market operates. In the short run anything can happen. Over the long-term, though, most shares act pretty logically.

Note that I’m speaking about normalized level for a stock versus its own average P/E and yield, not compared with an industry or “the market” in general.

Since the start of 2010. Genuine Parts has averaged around a 17.6x P/E accompanied by about a 3.14% dividend.

GPC’s five best entry points (green-starred below) each reflected better than average value. The 2010, 2011 and 2012 nadirs were especially bargain-priced. GPC’s two obvious “should have sold” moments (red-starred) came at very elevated multiples along with lower than typical yields.

GPC’s Jul. 27, 2017, close of $83.93 weighs in at almost exactly normal based on the stock’s previous trading history and its up-to-the-minute 2017 EPS estimate.

Genuine Parts’ greater than 2.5-year decline was entirely rational. It merely completed a move from “overpriced” to “normal”.

What will GPC trade for 12 to 18 months from today? Applying a typical P/E to 2018’s projected EPS of $5.13 would support a target price just north of $90. Reverse engineering next year’s expected annual dividend of $2.82 to a 3.14% rate leads to a goal of $89.80.

Both numbers suggest GPC could provide about $6 per share of upside plus around $4 in cash dividends by Dec. 31, 2018. That would equate to almost 12% in total return, over 18-months, on a conservative stock.

My “fair price projection” is $90. Achieving that goal cannot be guaranteed. It is also not an upper limit.

Over the most recent seven years GPC fetched both higher and lower valuations. There were exit opportunities above $100 during each of the calendar years 2014 through 2017 YTD. There were chances to buy in the high $70s to $81 during each of those years as well.

Not everyone shares my method for computing true equity values. Independent analysis from Morningstar employs proprietary factors when looking at GPC. They call the stock undervalued right now, giving it a 4-star, out of 5, buy rating.

Their estimated fair value for GPC, at $94, is pretty close to what I came up with.

Standard & Poors research on Genuine Parts is both credible and incredible. Its analyst rates the stock as neutral (3-stars out of 5). Their 12-month target price of $90 meshes well with my own view. GPC scored in the top 3% of all S&P covered companies in terms of quality.

Those assessments are all easy to believe.

If you buy into those figures, however, how does S&P justify a $77.20 present-day fair value? The market certainly does not agree. Over the past three years GPC has been clearly above S&P’s fair value assessment nearly 100% of the time.

When reality and analysts’ opinions clash it pays to heed actual events versus theoretical values.

GPC provided a wonderful example illustrating that stocks cycle from undervalued, to pricey. Eventually, stocks almost always return to average.

What are the key take-aways from all this?

Understanding each stock’s “normal” is the key to good trading. The further from average, the more likely a stock is to regress towards the mean. Shares should be sold when valuations become stretched.“Best entry points” usually launch from bargain multiples. Paying too much often results in long periods of underperformance. Long-term price movements are more rational than you think.

Is GPC a buy today? If you’re content with 8% - 12% average annual returns Genuine Parts offers a reasonable shot at delivering. Traders seeking home runs should be looking elsewhere.

Disclosure: No current positions in GPC shares or options.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.