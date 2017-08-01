Yandex: Bumps In The Road Cause A Revision

The recent deal with Uber (Private:UBER) showed the investment world that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is much more than just a Russian search engine. However, the freshly published Q2 results confront investors that the internet company is still highly dependent on Search and Portal. What's more, the growth path for a couple of other divisions could be less smooth than anticipated. Now, should we revise our sum-of-the-parts valuation? Let's do the math!

On the surface, Yandex's Q2 results showed that the company is well on track to meet its revenue growth goal. In fact, management increased growth guidance to 18-21% for full 2017 (previously 17-20%). This is conservative, considering the 23% year-on-year growth in Q2 and a 24% YoY increase in revenues during the first half of 2017. 91% of total revenues come from Search and Portal. This division grew 22% YoY in Q2, therefore protecting solid figures for the company as a whole. In addition, the settlement with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will protect Yandex from losing significant market share. During the earnings call, COO Alexander Shulgin said the results of the settlement, such as a choice screen in the Chrome browser on Android devices, may have a positive impact on Yandex's mobile search share. Next to Search and Portal, the other segments showed healthy YoY growth in Q2 as well, although the E-commerce segment, or Yandex.Market, lagged with 9% YoY growth (more on that later).

However, taking a closer look, the Q2 numbers look less spectacular for some segments, most notably Yandex.Taxi. It's true that growth rates come down due to a base effect. And 46% higher revenues compared to last year is no bad feat. But, on a quarterly basis, growth was flat. Since quarterly growth in Q1 (3%) was already weak, the question arises whether the aggressive growth strategy is hurting the company's top line.

During the earnings call, Yandex management stated that on a gross basis, revenues grew 190%. But due to (among others) minimum fare guarantees, the net number was much lower. Obviously, to acquire market share and to be viewed by the public as a real alternative to "normal" taxi services, Yandex.Taxi has to be aggressive at this stage. Nevertheless, this is the second quarter in a row that reported revenues are flattish, leading us to lower the estimates for 2018.

As indicated in my previous article, revenues for Yandex.Taxi were projected to double to RUB 4.6 billion ($75 million*) this year. This no longer looks realistic, and we lower the estimate to RUB 3.5 billion ($55 million) (50% growth). Since Yandex.Taxi will be merged with Uber Russia into a new company called NewCo, we project revenues to reach RUB 5.1 billion ($85 million) in 2017 for NewCo. Keep in mind, Uber Russia is assessed to be roughly half the size of Yandex.Taxi. The pressure caused by fare guarantees may probably ease into 2018, so a 50% growth rate for 2018 is maintained. As a result, revenues for 2018 are estimated to come in at RUB 7.8 billion ($130 million). This is significantly lower than the previous estimate of RUB 10.5 billion ($175 million).

The ride haul business is not the only segment that needs a fresh evaluation. As mentioned, Yandex.Market booked only 9% YoY revenue growth in Q2. This appears worse than it is, since the segment recorded EBITDA growth of 37% YoY growth. According to Yandex management, the company is able to increase the quality of traffic from Yandex.Market. Still, revenue growth of 17% in H1 2017 is distinctly lower than our projected full-year 2017 growth of 30%. Hence, the estimate for full-year 2017 is lowered to 20% (the 2018 estimate remains at 20%).

The two smaller segments, Classifieds and Experiments, show little reason for concern. Revenue growth for Experiments even picked up to 125% YoY, from 76% in Q1. This leads to an upgrade to an expected growth rate of 100% for 2017 (previously, 75%). The Classifieds segment has developed in line with our estimates (48% revenue growth in Q2), therefore no change in projections is needed here.

The impact of the revised projections should be viewed in perspective. No change in multiples* is needed, since market conditions remain favorable. More importantly, investors need to realize that Search and Portal remains the major factor in the sum-of-the-parts valuation. At $31.05 per share, the segment is over 75% of total value. With no changes in projections for this segment, only a dramatic revision in estimates for other segments can cause an impact. The graph below shows that the valuation for NewCo is revised downwards by roughly 25%. However, this only lowers the total value for Yandex by 3%.

The lower valuation for Yandex.Market and notch-higher valuation for Experiments have a marginal impact. At the bottom line, the total sum-of-the-parts value per share comes in at a revised $38.55 (from $39.78).

To conclude, the lower valuation for NewCo doesn't hurt the investment thesis for Yandex. Sure, for the near term the revision implicates that the dependency on Search and Portal will remain. But with the high growth rate for the core business, investors shouldn't be concerned about this. As outlined earlier, the settlement with Google may support market share for the Yandex search engine. That means the weakness in the share price following the Q2 results could be temporarily and offers long-term investors an attractive opportunity. Despite the lower valuation, significant upside for shares of Yandex remains.

*The numbers in this article are based on a USD/RUB exchange rate of 60. As described in previous articles, the Yandex parts are valued at a price/sales multiple of: 6 for Search and Portal, Classifieds and Experiments and 8 for NewCo (previously Yandex.Taxi) and Yandex.Market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.