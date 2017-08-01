Pandora Stock Will Only Head Lower

Pandora is yesterday's favorite streaming music platform, and there may be no room for it in tomorrow's streaming music world.

Unit revenue growth is not outpacing unit cost growth in a way that implies profitability any time soon.

Pandora (P) beats, Pandora stock flies higher.

That is what all the headlines are saying, and they are all pretty misleading. The truth is that Pandora stock actually fell 5.5% heading into the report after the company said it would stop operations in 2 of the 3 countries it operates in (Australia and New Zealand). The 2% after-hours bumps, then, didn't even recover the day's losses.

P Price data by YCharts

There are reasons for the weak after hours price action despite the earnings beat. Nobody wants to buy Pandora stock. Its yesterday's favorite streaming music platform, and there may be no room for it in tomorrow's music streaming world.

The Internet music pioneer is slowly but surely getting squeezed out of the space it invented. Newer, more hip players like Spotify, Apple (AAPL) Music, and SoundCloud are gradually eating market share. Although the streaming music market has grown substantially over the past several quarters, Pandora has not. Pandora had 79.2 million active listeners at the beginning of 2015. Last quarter, that number fell to 76 million. Total listener hours and US radio share are also down since the beginning of 2015.

But falling engagement isn't the only problem Pandora has. Pandora has a major problem making money. The business model has never really lent itself to sustainable profitability, and the way things are trending implies that consistent profitability may never happen.

In order for Pandora to turn itself from a money losing machine into a money making machine, unit revenue growth has to significantly outpace unit cost growth. But thats not happening. Advertising RPM growth (+24% Y/Y) is barely outpacing advertising LPM growth (+17% Y/Y), while subscription ARPU growth (+1% Q/Q) is lagging subscription LPU growth (+5% Q/Q).

If unit revenue growth (advertising RPM / subscription ARPU) doesn't dramatically outpace unit cost growth (advertising LPM / subscription LPU), the company will be unable to leverage content costs. Without leveraging its biggest cost, Pandora will have lots of trouble driving net profitability, especially considering a declining user base and falling engagement backdrop.

All in all, there remains little reason to buy Pandora stock. Even at these depressed levels, its still richly valued (225x next year's highest EPS estimate on the Street). There is no reason to pay that much for a struggling tech company that isn't profitable and doesn't have a clear future. The most likely outcome for Pandora over the next several quarters its continued degradation in total listeners and listener hours, mild unit revenue growth, muted subscription user growth, and outsized content cost growth.

That combination implies only further losses for this already beaten up stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.