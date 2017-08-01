Facebook: Shareholders Will Be Big Winners From Its AI Functionality

Investment Thesis

There are some companies where shareholders do not need to explain why they invest in them. It's blindingly obvious. It just makes sense. In my previous article, I argued that I felt Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) runway was long indeed. I continue to believe this to be true.

Recent Business Overview

Facebook's 2017 Q2 revenue was up 47% YOY. And its bottom line EPS did even better, up 69% YOY to $1.32. In spite of a decline in desktop usage, this did not stop Facebook from maximising its ad revenue from desktop, which, taken together with its clever navigation of ad blocking technology paved the way for the company to post an increase of 17% in desktop ad revenue for 2017 Q2.

Nevertheless, going forward, desktop ad revenue is expected to moderate significantly in the second half of 2017, as its comps from the second half of 2016 will be difficult to improve upon. Also, for the full year 2017, its top line ad revenue is expected to slow down, as its ad loads will contribute less meaningfully to growth. Therefore, in the near term, Facebook's revenue growth will not be as outstanding as shareholders have become accustomed to.

Financials

Source: Morningstar; author's calculations

Facebook is an exceptional company with superb growth. It also has great returns on invested capital (I use FCF margin as a proxy for ROIC), as well as being exceptionally profitable.

Moreover, the company runs the leanest balance sheet I have possibly ever seen. Basically, whatever cash Facebook generates at the end of the quarter, it ends in its balance sheet as cash, cash equivalents or marketable securities. For instance, in the last 6 months since December 2016, its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities increased by just over $6 billion, which is nearly equal to its free cash flow of $7.7 billion over the same 6 months of 2017.

Additionally, to really drive home the point of just how efficiently Facebook is run, this amount of cash ended up on its balance sheet during a period where its headcount was up 43% YOY. Clearly, Zuckerberg and team are still investing heavily in the company's future.

Future Growth

"Meaningful Communities" is Facebook's new mission statement. Its goal is to become an important part of our social network experience and real-world support structure, to bring together people offline as well as online. So far, there 100 million people in these communities; however, Facebook is deploying energy and resources to increase that number to 1 billion people.

Going forward, Facebook's offering will allow admins more options, filters and insights than ever before into whom they allow to join their groups and who its members are. These seamless tools were created with the purpose of increasing the stickiness of the platform, to make Facebook the online social platform of choice for everybody. As it stands, while Facebook certainly is the leading social network in the world, it nevertheless still has some competitors. This project is likely to take users from Meetup.com, as there is a strong overlap between the two platforms. While Meetup.com has significantly fewer members using its network, with only 37 million visits in the month of June versus approximately 2 billion for Facebook, there is, in any case, still demand for the former's offering. Facebook is repositioning its platform to increase users' engagement, and in the process, it will encroach on Meetup.com's market share.

In order to make its platform even sleeker, the company is investing heavily into AI. For example, AI will improve the way users receive their News Feed, without them having to search for it or be associated with a group deemed relevant to that news. Through AI, Facebook will be able to control users' data and allow them to have a more tailor offering which will be more relevant as well as interesting to them, keeping them engaged for longer. As for the business side of things, Facebook is already making improvements which are likely to be downstream beneficiaries of AI. For instance, businesses will be able to advertise a specific message and AI will target it precisely to whom it's relevant, much better than humans can.

Meanwhile, the company continues to successfully adapt to mobile tailwinds. Whereas other social platforms are struggling to reconfigure their offerings from desktop to mobile, Facebook, on the other, has embraced these secular tailwinds as to the amount of time users spend on their mobile. This is reflected in the fact that 87% of its 2017 Q2 advertising revenue came from mobile. Furthermore, Facebook's team has clearly understood that it must take businesses to where consumers are, and since consumers are spending increasing amounts of time online through their mobiles, it only makes sense to connect business to where they are.

Valuation Relative to Peer Group

Source: Morningstar; author's calculations

Followers of mine will recognize that I have not compared each company's stock against its respective trailing five-year average. Some of these companies have been trading for a shorter period of time, so that data is not available.

Superficially, it appears that Facebook is trading more expensively than its peers. While in reality, its competitors, namely Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP), are no real matches for Facebook's business model. Therefore, I find that a DCF analysis more closely approximates its true valuation potential.

DCF Analysis

A quick and dirty DCF analysis assumes that Facebook's near-term growth moderates down considerably over the next five years, from 49% CAGR over the past five years to just 15% CAGR. Next, I assumed its terminal growth will level off at just 5%. And finally, I discounted this cash flow back at 6%.

(Author's DCF input calculations)

I suspect that a 6% discount rate is fair if we consider that Facebook has a debt-free position with nearly 10% of its market cap equaling the liquid assets on its balance sheet. This brings its valuation to $1.2 trillion, implying that the upside potential is considerable with a huge margin of safety, while the stock currently has just a $500 billion market cap.

Investment Risks

One of the biggest risks facing Facebook's business model is Google (GOOG, GOOGL). Although, Facebook is more efficient in monetizing its users, at the heart of it, when it comes to online advertising, Google has a slight competitive edge.

For instance, Google's search capabilities are far superior to Facebook's current ability to connect advertisers with relevant consumer groups. Additionally, the former's search capabilities are constantly improving and being optimized. Advertisers may choose to side their budget expenditure proportionally more with Google than Facebook if they believe that they are likely to get a greater return on investment within Google's network.

Since practically all of Facebook's revenue comes from advertising, if its value proposition fails to persuade advertisers to invest on the platform, this might disrupt the company's business model and could, in fact, slow down its revenue growth. If its revenue slowed down, the multiples which investors are willing to pay for the stock would compress, and along with a lower revenue figure, the share price might fall considerably too. After all, the market's perception of Facebook is stellar, and any deviation from that might cause the share price to lag in the short to medium term.

Conclusion

All in all, Facebook continues to impress with strong results in 2017 Q2, and it is backed with a robust balance sheet. Personally, I feel the share price does not fully reflect the company's AI potential. Investors interested in FB might consider researching this also.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. This article is for discussion only. If you have enjoyed reading this free article and are not yet a follower, please take a second to click "Follow" at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.