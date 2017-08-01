Public Storage's New Preferred - Why?

There are plenty of options available. Why pick one with little to no upside?

5.05% yield-to-forever hardly seems worthwhile, despite the strength of Public Storage.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) came to market with $300,000,000 (excluding overallotment) of a 5.05% Series G perpetual preferred. The details of the offering are:

The term sheet is here and the prospectus is here.

The outstanding preferred stock of Public Storage is as follows:

Current pricing on the outstanding is:

Looking at the pricing on the outstanding, why would anyone even consider buying the new series for anything less than the 5.15% on the Series F?

For the purpose of comparison, the following table compares the most recent Public Storage preferred stocks to other REIT preferreds:

As the table above shows, the Public Storage preferred stocks offer investors the lowest yields of the group. Where is the value?

Graphically, the stripped price is as show below:

The stripped yield is as shown below:

And the yield-to-call is as shown in the chart below:

Finally, a look at the risk premium of the PSA preferred (using the PSApF, as it is current and has some history to it):

As the chart above shows, the risk premium on this recent PSA preferred is near its tightest levels, nearly 100 basis points tighter than the fall 2016 levels.

Bottom line

Public Storage has a bulletproof balance sheet, as its "debt" is all perpetual preferred stock. The business is consistent throughout the cycle, and it is one of the best-performing REITs over the long term. That said, while this is one of the highest-rated and most secure REITs, a perpetual preferred at just north of 5%, lower than peers and trading with a tight risk premium is not going to be a great investment over time. I would look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.