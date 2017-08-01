Universal Insurance Continues To Thrive

Regardless of any weather and geographic diversification challenges the second quarter may have presented, Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) continued to thrive; making it an increasingly safe and profitable investment for Value, GARP, and DGI investors. By posting a strong top and bottom line 2Q beat despite weather-related headwinds, the company demonstrated the resilience of its business model. CEO Sean Downes echoed this sentiment in his press release comments:

Universal reported excellent top line growth during the second quarter, as well as substantial underwriting profit despite an increased volume of severe weather events during the period. Although our bottom line results for the quarter were modestly impacted by these events, we still delivered a 27.9% return on average equity for the second quarter, which is a testament to the fundamental strength of our business model. Universal remains well positioned on all fronts to deliver outstanding value to our shareholders going forward, with a focus on producing profitable and rate-adequate organic growth within Florida and through our Other State expansion efforts, further enhancing our unique direct-to-consumer platform, Universal DirectSM, and continuing to leverage our vertically integrated structure to deliver better service to our policyholders.

As stated in a previous article detailing UVE's increasingly robust hurricane protection, the company enjoys a very conservative amount of reinsurance protection and its continued high profitability (27.9% ROE) in the second quarter further strengthened its positioning for potential hurricanes this fall. Book value per share grew by 6.4% during the quarter and 20.7% year-over-year, while the balance remains pristine: a growing and stable investment portfolio, increasingly minimal debt, and a conservative cash position:

Meanwhile, the growth story continued: UVE reached the record-setting $1 Billion of In-Force Premium Milestone and Direct premiums written grew 8.9%, with growth disproportionately weighted outside of Florida (5.6% growth in Florida and 42.2% growth elsewhere), led by the company's online Universal DirectSM system. The ongoing diversification away from Florida is extremely important in that it helps UVE minimize hurricane exposure risk. In another sign of growth and increasing geographic diversification, UVE wrote its first homeowners policy and launched Universal DirectSM in New Jersey, while receiving approval from the New York Department of Financial Services for homeowners rates and forms, paving the way for policy writing to begin in that major market later in the year. The company now operates in 15 states, with near-term expansion into several others expected.

In addition to additional growth, the company also achieved cost cuts: net general and administrative expense ratio was 33.9% compared to 35.0% last year. Furthermore, UVE bolstered its earnings through its investments: net investment income grew by 50.5% from the prior year's quarter to $3.2 million, while net realized investment gains were $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, compared to net realized gains of $576 thousand in the prior year's quarter. Both of these trends reflect prudent management practices and a commitment to maximizing shareholder returns.

Investor Takeaway:

With a healthy and growing dividend, currently yielding of 2.4% and supported by a very low payout ratio and robust growth, there is a lot to like in UVE for DGI investors:

With a P/E and price ~50% below pre-short 2015 highs, despite earnings per share, revenue, hurricane protection, and book value per share being far higher today, there is clearly considerable value available in the company that should attract Value investor. UVE has been capitalizing on its cheap P/E by repurchasing shares each quarter.

Finally, with strong growth in and outside of Florida, the company has both considerable momentum and a long runway to feed future growth, attracting GARP investors.

With the hurricane threat becoming increasingly diminished by the company's growing book value, all-but eliminated debt, robust reinsurance program, and increasingly geographically-diversified revenue base, investors shorting the company are running out of evidence to support their bearish thesis and the company's P/E multiple is set to rise concurrent to its increasingly bullish reward-to-risk ratio. UVE is a buy with small additions on dips caused by random market fluctuations and inclement weather.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.