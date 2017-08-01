Assessing Altria Group's Results For Q2 2017 (Including 2017 Dividend Projection And Discussion Of FDA Announcement)

Focus of Article:



The focus of this article is to analyze Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) results for the second quarter of 2017 and compare the company’s performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzes MO’s income statement (technically speaking the company’s “consolidated statement of earnings”) for the three-months ended 6/30/2014, 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, and 6/30/2017. Second, along with an overview of MO’s main product segments, this article provides a three-months ended shipment volume performance analysis for 2014-2017 (“year-over-year” comparison). Third, this article provides a unique analysis of MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted earnings per share (“EPS”), dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2016-2017. Finally, I will provide a brief discussion on the recent announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and its impact on MO. This assessment article will show past and projected data with supporting documentation within three tables.



I am writing this article due to the continued requests to provide this type of analysis on MO at periodic intervals. Understanding certain tendencies within a company’s business operations can shed some light whether a company is possibly overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/company. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for MO are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the end of the article.



1) Assessing MO’s Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Earnings:



To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the three-months ended 6/30/2014, 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, and 6/30/2017. Due to the fact MO’s performance is skewed due to seasonal trends, I believe comparing the company’s performance on a year-over-year quarterly basis is the most appropriate type of quantitative analysis for this assessment article. In other words, this type of analysis compares the quarter of one year to the same quarter of a prior year.



Table 1 – MO Consolidated Statement of Earnings (Three-Months Ended 6/30/2014, 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, and 6/30/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)



Using Table 1 above as a reference, MO reported “gross profit” (net revenues less cost of sales and excise tax) of $2.6, $2.9, $3.0, and $3.1 billion for the second quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference “A”). When calculated, MO increased the company’s quarterly gross profit by $0.3, $0.1, and $0.2 billion (rounded) during the second quarter of 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. I believe readers would agree this has been a fairly consistent, gradual increase in quarterly gross profit. The following three main factors, within either most or all of MO’s product segments, helped contribute to this fairly consistent, gradual gross profit increase: 1) several minor price increases over the past several years; 2) minor shipment volume fluctuations within most product segments over the past several years (will be analyzed later in the article); and 3) relatively stable to slightly increasing overall market share.



Consistent with MO’s gross profit, the company’s “operating income” (gross profit less general operating, administrative, and asset impairment/exits costs) has also gradually net increased during the past several years. MO reported operating income of $2.0, $2.2, $2.4, and $2.5 billion for the second quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference “B”).



Moving down Table 1, after accounting for MO’s interest expense, earnings from its former/current 27%/10% equity ownership stake in SAB Miller (OTCPK:SBMRY)/Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), and provision for income taxes, the company reported “net earnings” of $1.3, $1.4, $1.7, and $2.0 billion for the second quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference “D”). As such, MO reported a gradual increase in net earnings during the past several years. When excluding “one-time” gains of $117 and $408 million due to derivatives and asset divestures in regards to the SBMRY/BUD business combination (includes accounting for taxable income adjustments when excluding these gains), MO would have reported net earnings of approximately $1.6 and $1.7 billion for the second quarter of 2016 and 2017, respectively.



When backing out all non-controlling interests, MO reported earnings of $0.636, $0.738, $0.846, and $1.032 per share for the second quarter of 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively (see red reference (“E / F”)). When excluding the one-time gains discussed above, MO would have reported earnings of approximately $0.81 and $0.89 per share for the second quarter of 2016 and 2017, respectively.



Side Note: My projected MO adjusted diluted EPS will be discussed later in the article.



When assessing MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the second quarter of 2017, I believe the company delivered a consistent operating performance by continuing to increase its gross profit, operating income, and EPS. However, when compared to my projected MO EPS of $0.91 for the second quarter of 2017 (when excluding all one-time extraordinary events), the company slightly underperformed my expectations by ($0.02) per share. Let us move on to the next part of this assessment article.



2) Assessing MO’s Quarterly Shipment Volume Performance:



Prior to performing MO’s quarterly shipment volume analysis, let us first get accustomed to the company’s four main product segments. This includes products that are currently “on the shelves” and are generating meaningful revenue. MO, through the company’s subsidiaries and affiliates, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco related products, and other nicotine-containing products in markets within the United States (“U.S.”).



The following are MO’s four main product segments: 1) cigarettes (manufactured and sold by Phillip Morris USA Inc.); 2) cigars (manufactured and sold by John Middleton Co. and recently acquired Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and subsidiaries [Nat Sherman]); 3) smokeless tobacco (most manufactured and sold by U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC); and 4) wine (produced and/or distributed by Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd.). In addition, through the recent business combination with SBMRY and subsequent purchase of shares late last year, MO has a 10% equity ownership stake in BUD. Let us get briefly get accustomed to MO’s four main product segments.

MO’s cigarettes product segment is lead by the iconic brand “Marlboro®” (Marlboro). Simply put, Marlboro accounts for a large proportion of sales/revenue. This includes all products/styles under the Marlboro name (red, gold, black, etc…). This product segment also includes other premium brands such as “Benson & Hedges®”, “Parliament®”, and “Virginia Slims®” along with discount brands such as “Basic®” and “L&M®”.

MO’s cigars product segment is lead by the brand “Black & Mild®” (Black & Mild). This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification. However, MO’s other cigars product segment accounts for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to Black & Mild. As stated above, MO also recently acquired Nat Sherman which will allow the company to expand its “footprint” within this product segment.

MO’s smokeless tobacco product segment includes brands such as “Copenhagen®” (Copenhagen) and “Skoal®” (Skoal). These two brands account for a majority of sales/revenue within this product segment. This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification.

MO’s wine product segment includes brands such as “Chateau Ste. Michelle®”, “Columbia Crest®”, “14 Hands®”, and “Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars™”. This product segment also includes an “other” sub-classification which includes various other brands who individually account for only a fractional share of sales/revenue when compared to the other four brands listed above.

In addition, MO currently has two additional product lines either in the process of being approved by regulators or fully developed that may one day notably contribute to the company’s bottom line. First, this includes MO’s e-vapor product “MarkTen ®” (MarkTen) which recently had 65% market volume in retail stores/e-stores. In addition, MarkTen recently had a 13% national retail market share amongst mainstream channels which makes it the second most popular brand in e-vapor. Specifically amongst physical stores, MarkTen had a 24% retail market share. Second, MO has a collaboration/partnership with Phillip Morris International Inc. (PM) regarding a heated tobacco reduced-risk product (“RRP”), “IQQS®” (“IQQS”). Recent progress, albeit slow, shows signs of promise as MO/PM await the government’s response to recently submitted applications (submitted in March 2017 and began to be reviewed in May 2017). In the meantime, MO continues to derive the company’s IQQS U.S. commercialization plan.

Now that we have a better understanding of MO’s product segments, let us now perform a year-over-year shipment volume analysis. To start this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – MO Shipment Volume Performance Analysis (By Product Segment; Three-Months Ended 6/30/2014, 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, and 6/30/2017)



(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])



Using Table 2 above as a reference, during the second quarter of 2015, MO had a minor (less than 5%) increase of 3.08%, 0.91%, and 2.55% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes, cigars, and smokeless tobacco product segments when compared to the second quarter of 2014, respectively. MO had a modest (at or greater than 5% but less than 10%) increase of 8.85% in the total shipment volume of the company’s wine product segment. Simply put, I believe most readers would agree MO’s shipment volume experienced minor-modest growth in all four main product segments during the second quarter of 2015 when compared to the second quarter of 2014.

During the second quarter of 2016, MO had a minor increase of 4.26% and 3.41% in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco and wine product segments when compared to the second quarter of 2015, respectively. MO had a modest increase of 7.49% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigars product segment. However, MO had a minor decrease of (4.99%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment.

During the second quarter of 2017, MO had a material (at or greater than 10%) increase of 13.09% in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigars product segment when compared to the second quarter of 2016. This is mainly due to MO’s recent acquisition of Nat Sherman. MO had a minor increase of 1.42% in the total shipment volume of the company’s smokeless tobacco product segment. This was a nice “bounce back” for this product segment when compared to the prior quarter when there was a modest decrease in the year-over-year quarterly shipment volume of MO’s smokeless tobacco. The prior quarter’s shipment volume decrease was directly due to the smokeless tobacco product recall that occurred during the first quarter of 2017. This occurred as a result of the “product tampering” event at one of MO’s factories which has since been resolved. Simply put, this recall disrupted short-term shipment volumes, market share, and earnings. I believe this should be seen as a positive trend.

However, MO had a minor decrease of (2.86%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s cigarettes product segment. With that being said, it should be noted the entire cigarette market has continued to experience minor declines in consumption over a prolonged period of time. While there was an exception to this general trend during 2015, parts of 2016 and 2017 have reverted back to this “long-term theme”. As such, this minor decrease is consistent with industry trends and was not that much of a surprise. I believe this product segment’s performance should be seen as a “cautionary” trend and needs to be monitored in future quarters.

In addition, MO had a material decrease of (14.50%) in the total shipment volume of the company’s wine product segment when compared to the second quarter of 2016. Simply put, I believe this product segment’s performance was the greatest disappointment during the quarter. Since MO previously stated the 2017 Easter Holiday did not occur during the first quarter of 2017 (unlike the prior year), I would have assumed the company’s wine product segment would have experienced a some type of recovery during the second quarter of 2017. However, MO went from reporting a (9.99%) year-over-year decrease in the shipment volume of the company’s wine product segment during the first quarter of 2017 to a (14.50%) year-over-year decrease during the second quarter of 2017. I believe this product segment’s performance should be seen as a negative trend and needs to be monitored in future quarters. Now let us move on the final part of this assessment article.

3) Assessing MO’s Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio

MO’s executive management team has stated the company’s Board of Directors (“BoD”) bases its dividend per share rate directly off of adjusted diluted EPS. This figure is slightly different when compared to the EPS figure analyzed within the first part of this article. MO’s adjusted diluted EPS backs out certain “extraordinary/one-time” items in relation to the company’s operations. Such items include (but are not limited to) tobacco/health litigation costs, SBMRY/BUD special transactions, gains (losses) associated with the extinguishment of debt, and gains (losses) associated with derivative instruments. MO’s executive management team has continued to reiterate the BoD’s “annual target distribution” is 80% of the company’s adjusted diluted EPS for that given year.

To analyze MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – MO Adjusted Diluted EPS, Dividend Per Share Rates, and Target Dividend Distributions Payout Ratio (2016-2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MO data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.72, $0.81, $0.82, and $0.68 for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. When combined, this was adjusted diluted EPS of $3.03 for 2016 (see blue reference “A” within the 2016 column; left side). When compared to MO’s adjusted diluted EPS of $2.80 (rounded) for 2015, the company increased its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.24 (rounded) or 8.41% during 2016. I believe this was an encouraging sign as MO’s annual adjusted diluted EPS percentage continued to increase by high single digits.

When calculated, MO’s target distribution to shareholders for 2016 was $2.42 per share (see blue reference “C” within the 2016 column; left side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.606 per share for 2016 (see blue reference “(C / 4)” within the 2016 column; left side). In comparison, MO distributed dividends of $0.565, $0.565, $0.61, and $0.61 per share for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016, respectively. When combined, this was an annual dividend distribution of $2.35 per share. As such, MO had an annual underpayment of $0.07 per share. When compared to a $0.07 per share underpayment for 2015, this was an unchanged underpayment. When calculated, MO had an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97% which was a minor underpayment. Now let us take a look at MO’s reported adjusted diluted EPS for the first and second quarters of 2017.

Still using Table 3 above as a reference, MO reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.73 and $0.85 for the first and second quarters of 2017, respectively. Readers familiar with my prior MO articles would know I projected the company would report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.76 for the first quarter of 2017. However, I would also point out I excluded the impact of MO’s recent smokeless tobacco recall when projecting my adjusted diluted EPS for the first quarter of 2017. This is due to the fact this recall was a one-time/extraordinary event. Typically, MO excludes such one-time events from the company’s adjusted diluted EPS calculation. If the costs associated with MO’s smokeless tobacco recall were excluded (which I believe is the correct treatment), MO would have reported adjusted diluted EPS of $0.75. When including this adjustment, MO’s quarterly adjusted diluted EPS was ($0.01) below my projection. I consider this a very minor underperformance.

For the second quarter of 2017, I projected MO would report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.875 per share. As such, when compared to my projection, MO’s adjusted diluted EPS was a ($0.025) underperformance for the second quarter of 2017. Most of this variance was due to the slight and notable underperformance of MO’s cigarettes and wine product segments, respectively when it comes to operating company’s income (“OCI”). Regarding MO’s cigarettes product segment, the impact from California’s $2.00 excise tax increase was slightly larger than I anticipated which contributed to a (0.3%) decrease in Marlboro’s national retail share (initial move to lower priced brands).

When compared to MO’s adjusted diluted EPS of $0.81 for the second quarter of 2016, the company increased its year-over-year quarterly adjusted diluted EPS by $0.04 or 4.94%. While yet another increase in MO’s year-over-year quarterly adjusted diluted EPS percentage occurred during the second quarter of 2017, the company’s 4.94% increase was modestly below its growth rate of 9.46% in the prior year. In addition, I projected a year-over-year quarterly adjusted diluted EPS growth rate of approximately 8.00%. I believe this lower than average increase should be seen as a cautious factor/trend.

Let us know analyze my projections for MO’s adjusted diluted EPS and dividend per share rates for the remainder of 2017. Based on management’s current guidance, along with other qualitative and quantitative factors, I am projecting MO will report adjusted diluted EPS of $0.88, and $0.81 for the third and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively. When combined, this calculates to an adjusted diluted EPS of $3.27 for 2017 (see blue reference “A” within the 2017 column; right side). If this projection comes to fruition, when compared to MO’s adjusted diluted EPS of $3.03 for 2016, the company would increase its annual adjusted diluted EPS by $0.24 or 7.92% during 2017.

When calculated, MO’s projected target distribution to shareholders for 2017 would be $2.62 per share (see blue reference “C” within the 2017 column; right side). This calculates to a quarterly target distribution of $0.654 per share for 2017 (see blue reference “(C / 4)” within the 2017 column; right side).

Based on the data above, including additional qualitative and quantitative factors omitted from this particular article, I am projecting MO will declare a dividend of $0.655 per share for the third and fourth quarters of 2017. When calculated, this would be an annual dividend distribution of $2.53 per share. As such, when compared to MO’s projected target distribution of $2.62 per share for 2017, the company would have an annual underpayment of $0.09 per share. This would be a $0.02 per share additional underpayment when compared to 2016. When calculated, MO would once again have an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97% which would continue to be a minor underpayment.

Side Note: During the first and second quarters of 2017, management repurchased ($0.6) and ($1.05) billion of outstanding shares of MO stock, respectively. As of 6/30/2017, MO had $0.3 billion remaining under the company’s share repurchase program. However, during July 2017 MO’s board of directors (“BoD”) expanded the company’s share repurchase program by $1.0 billion. MO indicated the company plans to buy back outstanding shares of stock at periodic intervals and will likely “exhaust” this expanded amount by the end of the second quarter of 2018. When calculated, this would be average quarterly repurchases of approximately ($0.3) billion.

Brief Discussion on FDA’s Announcement on 7/28/2017:

Even though this article specifically addresses MO’s performance during the second quarter of 2017, I want to briefly describe/highlight the FDA’s press conference on 7/28/2017. Simply put, the FDA wants all U.S. tobacco companies to reduce nicotine in its cigarettes to “non-addictive” levels. The FDA also is reviewing certain “flavors” in tobacco products, including menthol.

I don’t believe the market’s reaction was any surprise (uptick in volume and initial notable selling). Most market participants initially assessed this would greatly hinder future profits of all U.S. tobacco companies. With that being said, I believe a few points should be highlighted.

First, the FDA actually “changed its tune” in regards to tobacco in general. In the past, U.S. government agencies were generally advocating for a “tobacco free” world for future generations. According to this statement, the FDA actually is now encouraging smokers to switch to “reduced risk” products such as smokeless tobacco and/or e-cigarettes. I believe this is a notable shift in overall policy. Since MO currently offers smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes, a possible broader “shift” from one product line to another would not be overly negative.

Second, as stated earlier in the article, MO currently has a collaboration/partnership with Phillip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) regarding a heated tobacco/RRP, IQQS. I believe MO/PM is ultimately “banking” on this product being an eventual replacement to regular cigarettes. Now, with that being said, MO/PM is only in the early stages of embarking on this plan/goal but I believe this should be highlighted in light of the FDA’s statement last Friday.

Third, the FDA’s announcement is just the first stage in a potential change in policy/regulations. This will likely take at least several years to implement (if ever). In the meantime, the well capitalized U.S. tobacco companies will continue to develop/improve on innovative products/technologies. I believe this actually benefits larger U.S. tobacco companies like MO (economies of scale; high barriers to entry). Still, this event will undoubtedly impact future valuations within the sector. As such, continuous monitoring of future developments/updates would be wise.

Conclusions Drawn:

This article analyzed MO’s results for the second quarter of 2017 and compared the company’s performance to prior periods. First, this article analyzed MO’s consolidated statement of earnings. Within this analysis, it was shown the following was MO’s EPS for the three-months ended 6/30/2014, 6/30/2015, 6/30/2016, and 6/30/2017, respectively (year-over-year quarterly basis):

MO’s EPS for Q2 2014, Q2 2015, Q2 2016, and Q2 2017 (when excluding certain one-time extraordinary items related to the SBMRY/BUD business combination [includes accounting for taxable income adjustments when excluding these gains] ): $0.64, $0.74, $0.81, and $0.89 per share

When assessing MO’s consolidated statement of earnings for the second quarter of 2017, I believe the company delivered a consistent operating performance by continuing to increase its gross profit, operating income, and EPS. However, when compared to my projected MO EPS of $0.91 for the second quarter of 2017 (when excluding all one-time extraordinary events), the company slightly underperformed my expectations by ($0.02) per share.

Second, along with an overview of MO’s main product segments, this article provided a shipment volume performance analysis for the second quarter of 2014-2017 (year-over-year comparison). MO’s minor net decrease in cigarette shipment volume was consistent with overall sector trends for this product segment. Partially offsetting this minor decrease was the minor and notable growth within the company’s smokeless tobacco and cigar product segment, respectively. However, I was very disappointed by the performance of MO’s wine product segment during the second quarter of 2017.

Through this analysis, I believe MO’s shipment volume performance for the second quarter of 2017 (when compared to 2016) was positive in regards to the cigars and smokeless tobacco product segments, neutral in regards to the cigarettes product segment, and negative in regards to the wine product segment.

Finally, this article provided a unique analysis of MO’s historical/projected adjusted diluted EPS, dividend per share rates, and target dividend distributions payout ratio for 2016 and 2017. The following was MO’s reported adjusted diluted EPS for 2016, the first quarter of 2017, and the second quarter of 2017, respectively:

MO’s reported adjusted diluted earnings for Q1 2016, Q2 2016, Q3 2016, and Q4 2016: $0.72, $0.81, $0.82, and $0.68* per share

MO’s reported adjusted diluted earnings for Q1 2017 and Q2 2017: $0.73** and $0.85*** per share

* = exactly matched my prior adjusted diluted EPS projection

** = when excluding the one-time, extraordinary expenses in relation to MO’s smokeless tobacco recall of ($60) million or ($0.02) per share, a ($0.01) per share underperformance when compared to my adjusted diluted earnings projection

*** = a ($0.025) per share underperformance when compared to my adjusted diluted earnings projection

The following are my current MO adjusted diluted EPS projections for the third and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively:

MO’s projected adjusted diluted earnings Q3 2017 and Q4 2017: $0.88 and $0.81 per share

The following are my MO dividend per share rate projections for the third and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively:

MO’s projected dividend for Q3 2017 and Q4 2017: $0.655 and $0.655 per share

When calculated, I am projecting MO will increase the company’s quarterly dividend by $0.045 per share beginning in the third quarter of 2017. Based on the projections from the figures provided above, MO would have an annual target dividend distributions payout ratio of 97% for 2017 which would continue to be a minor annual underpayment.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

MO, through a continued dominate retail market share in the cigarettes and smokeless tobacco product segments (both continue to have over 50% retail market share) and an attractive retail market share of machine-made large cigars (near 30%), I believe the company will continue to provide attractive year-over-year quarterly results. MO also currently has a 10% equity ownership stake in BUD, the largest brewer in the world who recently reported a good quarter. As such, MO’s investors have some exposure to the brewing industry which adds even more “insulation” during a defensive market. In addition, there is a high probability MO will continue to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock throughout most (if not all) quarters over the foreseeable future which has cumulative net benefits to shareholders. However, I continue to be disappointed with MO’s wine product segment. Even though this segment only provides a fractional percentage of overall revenue/earnings, I still believe this underperformance should be noted.

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors/catalysts not “fully” discussed within this particular article (for instance all the possible outcomes from the recent FDA announcement), I currently rate MO as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than $74.00 per share, a HOLD when trading between $64.01 - $73.99 per share, and a BUY when trading at or less than $64.00 per share. These ranges are a ($1.00) per share decrease when compared to my last MO article (approximately three months ago). This is mainly due to MO’s slight underperformance, when compared to my projections, for the second quarter of 2017 when it comes to EPS and adjusted diluted EPS. This also considers projected results over the foreseeable future.

As such, I currently rate MO as a HOLD (however, close to my BUY range). My current price target for MO is $74.00 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. My current re-entry price for MO is approximately $64.00 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY.

Since several readers have already asked this question, I “missed out” on reacquiring MO at my current re-entry price of $64.00 per share on 7/28/2017. Upon the FDA announcement, MO had a mini “flash crash”, driving the company’s stock price down to approximately $60.00 per share. Since I have a full-time professional career, I typically do not pay attention to the market all day. By the time I realized MO was below my re-entry price, the price was back above my current re-entry price of $64.00 per share. I also did not have any “trigger orders” set for MO.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions. Due to client engagements/services through my employer in relation to British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s (BTI) acquisition of Reynolds American, Inc (RAI), I will not discuss or take questions in relation to either company.

I first initiated a position in MO back in late 2009 and continued to increase my position, at periodic intervals, from 2010-2013. On 10/4/2016, for the first time in several years, I “directly” increased my position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $61.85 per share. On 3/1/2017, I sold approximately 33% of my entire MO position at a weighted average price of $75.605 per share as my price target, at the time, of $75.00 per share was met. On 3/2/2017, I sold another approximate 33% of my existing MO position at a weighted average price of $75.85 per share. On 3/8/2017, I sold my remaining position in MO at a weighted average price of $76.025 per share. The weighted average purchase price of my entire MO position was $29.78 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. The total return of my MO investment, excluding all dividends received/capital gains on reinvested dividends, was 234.3%.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for all stocks covered).









Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.