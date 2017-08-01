FireEye: I'm Not Buying It

Revenue growth is still lacking and needs to be in line with peers for the stock to move higher.

FireEye (FEYE) is slated to report Q2 earnings after the market close on Tuesday and I remain bearish heading into the results. The stock jumped more than 20% in the three days following the Q1 report due to a strong beat on EPS and optimistic guidance for Q2 that was well above consensus estimates, but expectations have since been adjusted and I don't think FireEye will be able to turn in a repeat performance. I recommended put options on the stock in an article at the end of June that can be read here, and since that time shares have dropped by almost exactly $1 ($0.99 to be exact). Despite the increase in the value of those put options, I will be holding through earnings and expect a negative price reaction in the after hours session Tuesday.

Consensus analyst estimates from Yahoo! Finance have Q2 revenue at $176.4 million, an increase of about 0.5% YoY, and Q2 EPS of -$0.12, an improvement of 18 cents or 60% YoY. These estimates are almost smack-dab in the middle of FireEye management's guidance for the quarter, as analyst estimates are wont to be, so one needn't worry about the company's performance coming in within its own guidance but below the consensus.



The YoY growth for this quarter is expected to be fairly muted as has become a recent trend for FireEye and this is a trend that must be bucked for FEYE to move upward in any significant way:

The consensus estimate for Q3 revenue guidance is $186 million in revenue, which would be another near-zero YoY growth quarter. This is FireEye's achilles heel at the moment and any talk of profitability is and will remain hollow until top line growth gets back on track.

I'm usually on the side of the company following the spend-to-grow strategy wherein a company in a growing market spends aggressively on marketing, hiring, and any and all other expenses in order to grow revenue. Then, when the customer base is built and the market starts closing in on maturation, the company clamps down on expenses and makes profits and cash flow the new ultimate goal. FireEye tried this strategy and revenue just refused to grow. In response, the company announced a restructuring, brought in Kevin Mandia as CEO, and made a new goal of reaching profitability and becoming cash flow positive on an annual basis.

While this strategy might be better than throwing money at a group of potential customers that won't bite, FireEye will be at a severe disadvantage to peers if those peers are growing revenue while FireEye is focused on making money in the short-term. This is the crux of why I don't like FEYE as an investment. The cybersecurity market is expected to keep growing at a rapid pace, but FireEye has decided making money now is more important than trying to gain market share and building a customer base for recurring revenue.



Before anyone claims I'm being an unreasonable investor here for advocating against profits, I agree that earnings and cash flow are the ultimate goal of every corporation. However, the goal should be to maximize the long-term value of future cash flows, which might require sacrificing short-term cash flows in favor of growing revenue. These charts explain why I don't like FEYE:

FireEye is bottom of the pack in both revenue growth and free cash flow, which is basically the worst of both worlds. The company isn't generating revenue growth in accordance with the long-term value strategy and isn't generating cash flows in accordance with the short-term cash flows strategy. Even though FireEye is currently making progress towards the latter strategy, I remain unconvinced that this is the best course of action for the company. Additionally, if the former strategy isn't effective because the company can't grow revenue then that is likely indicative of an even bigger problem regarding the viability and attractiveness of the company's product offerings.

Yes, one can argue that FireEye is a turnaround story so looking at past metrics means little, but let's recall that consensus revenue estimates for Q2 and Q3 both forecast break-even YoY growth, FireEye is guiding for between -$17 million and -$27 million in operating cash flow for Q2, and operating cash flow guidance for FY2017 is for between $1 million and $10 million, a goal I'm skeptical will be met. And in terms of free cash flow, FireEye reported $8.5 million in capital expenditures in Q1 alone, which already pretty much wipes out full-year operating cash flow even if management's guidance range were to be achieved.

Above all else, we must consider stock price for perhaps the valuation is taking these risks and negatives into account. I am not convinced that the current valuation accurately reflects FireEye's underperformance.

Of the seven stocks compared, only five even have a forward P/E ratio with FireEye and Proofpoint (PFPT) as the ones still losing money. When using EV/Sales, FEYE is at the bottom of the pack indicating perhaps that the stock is taking into account the risks and hindrances I've covered so far. I would argue that FEYE's closest peers in terms of EV/Sales, Imperva (IMPV) and Fortinet (FTNT), demonstrate that indication to be incorrect. A comparison between the three companies shows this:

In a quick summary, FireEye has by far the lowest YoY growth numbers, is the only company not cash flow positive (and well below Fortinet), is the only company that is not profitable, and has by far the highest short interest of the three stocks. This indicates to me that the company's results aren't good relative to peers and that the market knows it and is betting against the stock.

Why does FEYE deserve to be valued close to its peers despite the weak operating results? The company is barely growing, isn't profitable, might be barely cash flow positive if management guidance is to be believed, and is pursuing a strategy that might net some profits and cash flow in the short-term but will hinder its market share going forward. For these reasons, I remain bearish on FEYE and will continue to take a show-me-the-goods approach with the company. In other words, I'll be pessimistic and skeptical until FireEye gives me a reason to think otherwise.

Q1 2017 was a surprisingly good quarter as was Q3 2016 (check the comments section of this SA news story if you want proof that I'm not a perma-bear with a bad case of confirmation bias), and I think it's certainly possible for FireEye to report a beat-and-raise quarter in Q2. I'm not expecting one, but if it occurs, I will re-assess my thesis and evaluate if my view on the stock's prospects have changed.

Despite my position this time around on Team Bear, I wish only the best of luck to all investors playing FEYE today!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by going to my author page or by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short FEYE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short FEYE through put options.