This 11.8% Yielding Mortgage REIT Might Hike Its Dividend The 3rd Time This Year

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) reported top-notch second quarter results yesterday. On the back of the earnings release, New Residential Investment’s shares jumped 6% percent. I continue to think that New Residential Investment is one of the most promising high-yield income vehicles on The Street. Excellent dividend coverage tilts the odds in favor of a third dividend hike this year.

A couple of weeks ago I penned an article on the mortgage investment company, entitled “This 12.9%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Is On Sale And I Just Cannot Get Enough Of It”, in which I suggested income investors buy the drop in New Residential Investment’s shares because of its solid dividend investment proposition. The price drop indeed represented an excellent opportunity to gobble up some shares on the cheap. However, investment opportunities like this don’t exist for very long…especially if the company in question reports super-strong quarterly earnings that could be a catalyst for a higher dividend.

New Residential Investment had a blowout second quarter due to a significant jump in Net Interest Income and core earnings. The earnings report sent New Residential Investment up 6% on Monday, with shares closing at $17.00. The chart picture looks a lot more bullish after yesterday’s surge.

See for yourself.



Source: StockCharts.com

Another Dividend Hike Is In The Cards

New Residential Investment has consistently achieved a high level of excess dividend coverage, which, so my prediction, would tempt management to hike its dividend, or even pay a special dividend.

New Residential Investment’s management indeed lifted its regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.46/share to $0.48/share in the first quarter, and raised the dividend again from $0.48/share to $0.50/share in the second quarter. New Residential Investment has an impressive record of dividend growth for a high-yielding stock.

Source: New Residential Investment

Including the surge in Q2-17 core earnings on the back of higher Net Interest Income, New Residential Investment’s enhanced dividend coverage stats couldn’t look much better from the perspective of a dividend investor. New Residential Investment’s dividend coverage chart illustrates that the mortgage investment company has even more headroom post-Q2 to grow its quarterly cash dividend even more.

Source: Achilles Research

The most important takeaway here, of course, is that New Residential Investment’s Q2-17 results strongly tilt the odds in favor of another dividend hike in the third quarter, or management might even decide to pay shareholders a special dividend. My guess is that management will hike its regular cash dividend by $0.02-$0.03/share.

Your Takeaway

I have frequently covered New Residential Investment Corp., and even named the mortgage investment company my top high-yield income vehicle on The Street. New Residential Investment has continuously displayed excess dividend coverage in the past, but the second quarter really blew the lights out. As a result, I think there is a strong chance that management will either increase its Q3-17 dividend, or pay shareholders a one-time cash dividend. Don’t even think about selling New Residential Investment now.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.