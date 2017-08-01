Double-Digit Distributions - Q2 Update For The Excessive Dividend Portfolios

Includes: BDCL, CEFL, MORL
by: Scott Nickerson

Summary

2 of 3 leveraged components gain over 8% for the quarter.

11.14% average increase in distributions received this quarter.

Excessive "dividends" indeed! The average yield is 14.67%.

Back at the end of February, I introduced a leveraged portfolio for the Average Joe. This is a review of the Q2 performance of that portfolio. The portfolios consist of the three largest UBS leveraged ETNs. These are the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) and the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL). Rules establishing purchases and continued capital input through small incremental steps can be found in the original article. Real-world data (Source: Yahoo, UBS) is used in establishing dividend receipts, portfolio purchases and portfolio value. Expenses are established at $7.00 per transaction.

The following chart shows the performance and dividends of each of the three components for Q2.

ETN

Q1 Close

Q2 Close

Gain/(Loss)

Distributions

Total Gain/(Loss)

BDCL

$21.65

$19.72

($1.93)

$0.7728

($1.1572)

MORL

$17.73

$18.65

$0.92

$0.8185

$1.7385

CEFL

$17.44

$18.21

$0.77

$0.7058

$1.4758

As you can see, BDCL came up the biggest loser for the quarter, losing 5.35%. However, that was offset by 9.8% gains for MORL and 8.46% gains for CEFL. Distribution yields for the quarter were 3.57% for BDCL, 4.62% for MORL and 4.05% for CEFL.

The Excessive Dividend Portfolios

The first portfolio was started in 2012 with an investment of $500.00. New portfolios are started at the beginning of each year. Each portfolio works as a Buy and Hold dollar cost averaging strategy. The chart below shows the input and the distributions received for each of the five starts.

Start

Input - Q2 2017

Input - Total to date

Distributions Rec'd - Q2 2017

Distribution Increase from Q1

Distributions Rec'd - Total to date

2012

$143.00

$2,611.00

$141.16

15.72%

$1,557.75

2013

$117.00

$2,086.00

$96.36

13.38%

$876.16

2014

$104.00

$1,644.00

$70.03

5.15%

$597.85

2015

$91.00

$1,254.00

$55.13

5.41%

$364.33

2016

$78.00

$916.00

$44.93

14.56%

$208.04

2017

$65.00

$630.00

$22.47

12.63%

$42.42


Note: The average distribution increase this quarter across all of the portfolios is 11.14%

Due to the relatively low cost of each of the ETNs, each of the annual portfolios was able to make at least one purchase during Q2. The chart below shows the notes purchased for Q2 and the total notes held at the end of the quarter for each of the yearly starts.

Start

Q2 Purchase BDCL

Q2 Purchase MORL

Q2 Purchase CEFL

Total Held BDCL

Total Held MORL

Total Held CEFL

2012

0

8

4

127

39

25

2013

8

0

0

79

30

24

2014

0

0

4

39

31

22

2015

4

4

0

28

28

24

2016

4

0

4

24

20

20

2017

0

2

2

11

11

11

The cost for each portfolio is comprised of the purchase of notes and the associated commissions paid acquiring those notes. As noted above, commission is factored in at $7.00 per transaction. The fund sources for each portfolio are the amount paid in (initial investment and weekly additional investment) and the substantial distributions paid on these ETNs, providing excessive dividends to the portfolio owners. The chart below shows the cost of acquired notes, the expenses, total cost for each portfolio, total input to date and distributions reinvested.

Start

Gross costs

Expenses

Total Cost

Total Input

Distributions Reinvested

2012

$3,798.09

$245.00

$4,043.09

$2,611.00

$1,432.09

2013

$2,693.22

$210.00

$2,903.22

$2,086.00

$817.22

2014

$1,943.51

$182.00

$2,125.51

$1,644.00

$481.51

2015

$1,447.31

$161.00

$1,608.31

$1,254.00

$354.31

2016

$1,009.30

$112.00

$1,121.30

$916.00

$205.30

2017

$597.90

$63.00

$660.90

$630.00

$30.90

The chart below shows the cash on hand, note value and total value of each portfolio as of the end of Q2.

Start

Cash Value - End of Q2

Note Value - End of Q2

Total Value - End of Q2

2012

$139.42

$3,687.04

$3,826.46

2013

$58.94

$2,554.42

$2,613.36

2014

$116.34

$1,747.85

$1,864.19

2015

$10.02

$1,511.40

$1,521.42

2016

$2.74

$1,210.48

$1,213.22

2017

$11.52

$622.38

$633.90

Putting these all together for a picture of Q2, the following chart shows total value at the end of Q1, the total cost at the end of Q2 and the total value for the end of Q2. Additionally, it shows the net gain/loss (total value - total cost) and the net change in value from Q1 to Q2.

Start

Total Value End of Q1

Total Cost End of Q2

Total Value End of Q2

Net Gain/Loss

Net change in Value Q1 to Q2

2012

$3,754.72

$4,043.09

$3,826.46

($216.63)

$71.74

2013

$2,495.63

$2,903.22

$2,613.36

($289.86)

$117.73

2014

$1,730.45

$2,125.51

$1,864.19

($261.32)

$133.74

2015

$1,401.57

$1,608.31

$1,521.42

($86.89)

$119.85

2016

$1,112.57

$1,121.30

$1,213.22

$91.92

$100.65

2017

$565.77

$660.90

$633.90

($27.00)

$68.13


Despite the current net losses shown by 5 out of the 6 portfolios, the end of Q2 value in these portfolios exceeds the values in 3 out of 6 similar portfolios that invest in strictly the 3 major broad market ETFs. The following chart shows the Q2 ending values for the Excessive Dividend Portfolios and the Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios (latest article here).

Start

Excessive Dividend Portfolios

Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios

2012

$3,826.46

$3,661.95

2013

$2,613.36

$2,762.06

2014

$1,864.19

$1,971.59

2015

$1,521.42

$1,450.43

2016

$1,213.22

$1,061.68

2017

$633.90

$649.64


The major difference with the Excessive Dividend Portfolios and any others is, of course, the distributions from the leveraged ETNs. The chart below shows the forward (current quarter dividend x 4/xxx) and trailing-twelve month yields for cost, value and input dollars of these portfolios.

Start

Fwd Yld on Cost

Fwd Yld on Current Value

Fwd Yld on Input

TTM Yld on Cost

TTM Yld on Current Value

TTM Yld on Input

2012

13.97%

14.76%

21.63%

12.14%

12.83%

18.80%

2013

13.28%

14.75%

18.48%

11.34%

12.59%

15.78%

2014

13.18%

15.03%

17.04%

11.99%

13.67%

15.50%

2015

13.71%

14.49%

17.59%

12.16%

12.86%

15.60%

2016

16.03%

14.81%

19.62%

13.74%

12.70%

16.82%

2017

13.60%

14.18%

14.27%

N/A

N/A

N/A


With the current growth rate averaging 10.64% and current yields averaging 14.67%, the Excessive Dividend Portfolios offer a methodology and cash return that allows the Average Joes to take advantage of the benefits of leveraged ETNs' "ownership" of many companies. BDCL has investments in 41 companies, MORL has investments in 25 more companies, and CEFL is invested in about 30 closed-end funds. And although the ETN as an investment vehicle does not give the note holders direct ownership in these companies, the benefits in the form of distributions come piling on. Some may say these "dividends" are excessive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCL, MORL, AND CEFL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

