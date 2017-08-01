Double-Digit Distributions - Q2 Update For The Excessive Dividend Portfolios

Back at the end of February, I introduced a leveraged portfolio for the Average Joe. This is a review of the Q2 performance of that portfolio. The portfolios consist of the three largest UBS leveraged ETNs. These are the UBS ETRACS 2x Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL), the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL) and the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL). Rules establishing purchases and continued capital input through small incremental steps can be found in the original article. Real-world data (Source: Yahoo, UBS) is used in establishing dividend receipts, portfolio purchases and portfolio value. Expenses are established at $7.00 per transaction.

The following chart shows the performance and dividends of each of the three components for Q2.

ETN Q1 Close Q2 Close Gain/(Loss) Distributions Total Gain/(Loss) BDCL $21.65 $19.72 ($1.93) $0.7728 ($1.1572) MORL $17.73 $18.65 $0.92 $0.8185 $1.7385 CEFL $17.44 $18.21 $0.77 $0.7058 $1.4758

As you can see, BDCL came up the biggest loser for the quarter, losing 5.35%. However, that was offset by 9.8% gains for MORL and 8.46% gains for CEFL. Distribution yields for the quarter were 3.57% for BDCL, 4.62% for MORL and 4.05% for CEFL.

The Excessive Dividend Portfolios

The first portfolio was started in 2012 with an investment of $500.00. New portfolios are started at the beginning of each year. Each portfolio works as a Buy and Hold dollar cost averaging strategy. The chart below shows the input and the distributions received for each of the five starts.

Start Input - Q2 2017 Input - Total to date Distributions Rec'd - Q2 2017 Distribution Increase from Q1 Distributions Rec'd - Total to date 2012 $143.00 $2,611.00 $141.16 15.72% $1,557.75 2013 $117.00 $2,086.00 $96.36 13.38% $876.16 2014 $104.00 $1,644.00 $70.03 5.15% $597.85 2015 $91.00 $1,254.00 $55.13 5.41% $364.33 2016 $78.00 $916.00 $44.93 14.56% $208.04 2017 $65.00 $630.00 $22.47 12.63% $42.42



Note: The average distribution increase this quarter across all of the portfolios is 11.14%

Due to the relatively low cost of each of the ETNs, each of the annual portfolios was able to make at least one purchase during Q2. The chart below shows the notes purchased for Q2 and the total notes held at the end of the quarter for each of the yearly starts.

Start Q2 Purchase BDCL Q2 Purchase MORL Q2 Purchase CEFL Total Held BDCL Total Held MORL Total Held CEFL 2012 0 8 4 127 39 25 2013 8 0 0 79 30 24 2014 0 0 4 39 31 22 2015 4 4 0 28 28 24 2016 4 0 4 24 20 20 2017 0 2 2 11 11 11

The cost for each portfolio is comprised of the purchase of notes and the associated commissions paid acquiring those notes. As noted above, commission is factored in at $7.00 per transaction. The fund sources for each portfolio are the amount paid in (initial investment and weekly additional investment) and the substantial distributions paid on these ETNs, providing excessive dividends to the portfolio owners. The chart below shows the cost of acquired notes, the expenses, total cost for each portfolio, total input to date and distributions reinvested.

Start Gross costs Expenses Total Cost Total Input Distributions Reinvested 2012 $3,798.09 $245.00 $4,043.09 $2,611.00 $1,432.09 2013 $2,693.22 $210.00 $2,903.22 $2,086.00 $817.22 2014 $1,943.51 $182.00 $2,125.51 $1,644.00 $481.51 2015 $1,447.31 $161.00 $1,608.31 $1,254.00 $354.31 2016 $1,009.30 $112.00 $1,121.30 $916.00 $205.30 2017 $597.90 $63.00 $660.90 $630.00 $30.90

The chart below shows the cash on hand, note value and total value of each portfolio as of the end of Q2.

Start Cash Value - End of Q2 Note Value - End of Q2 Total Value - End of Q2 2012 $139.42 $3,687.04 $3,826.46 2013 $58.94 $2,554.42 $2,613.36 2014 $116.34 $1,747.85 $1,864.19 2015 $10.02 $1,511.40 $1,521.42 2016 $2.74 $1,210.48 $1,213.22 2017 $11.52 $622.38 $633.90

Putting these all together for a picture of Q2, the following chart shows total value at the end of Q1, the total cost at the end of Q2 and the total value for the end of Q2. Additionally, it shows the net gain/loss (total value - total cost) and the net change in value from Q1 to Q2.

Start Total Value End of Q1 Total Cost End of Q2 Total Value End of Q2 Net Gain/Loss Net change in Value Q1 to Q2 2012 $3,754.72 $4,043.09 $3,826.46 ($216.63) $71.74 2013 $2,495.63 $2,903.22 $2,613.36 ($289.86) $117.73 2014 $1,730.45 $2,125.51 $1,864.19 ($261.32) $133.74 2015 $1,401.57 $1,608.31 $1,521.42 ($86.89) $119.85 2016 $1,112.57 $1,121.30 $1,213.22 $91.92 $100.65 2017 $565.77 $660.90 $633.90 ($27.00) $68.13



Despite the current net losses shown by 5 out of the 6 portfolios, the end of Q2 value in these portfolios exceeds the values in 3 out of 6 similar portfolios that invest in strictly the 3 major broad market ETFs. The following chart shows the Q2 ending values for the Excessive Dividend Portfolios and the Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios (latest article here).

Start Excessive Dividend Portfolios Average Joe Broad Market Portfolios 2012 $3,826.46 $3,661.95 2013 $2,613.36 $2,762.06 2014 $1,864.19 $1,971.59 2015 $1,521.42 $1,450.43 2016 $1,213.22 $1,061.68 2017 $633.90 $649.64



The major difference with the Excessive Dividend Portfolios and any others is, of course, the distributions from the leveraged ETNs. The chart below shows the forward (current quarter dividend x 4/xxx) and trailing-twelve month yields for cost, value and input dollars of these portfolios.

Start Fwd Yld on Cost Fwd Yld on Current Value Fwd Yld on Input TTM Yld on Cost TTM Yld on Current Value TTM Yld on Input 2012 13.97% 14.76% 21.63% 12.14% 12.83% 18.80% 2013 13.28% 14.75% 18.48% 11.34% 12.59% 15.78% 2014 13.18% 15.03% 17.04% 11.99% 13.67% 15.50% 2015 13.71% 14.49% 17.59% 12.16% 12.86% 15.60% 2016 16.03% 14.81% 19.62% 13.74% 12.70% 16.82% 2017 13.60% 14.18% 14.27% N/A N/A N/A



With the current growth rate averaging 10.64% and current yields averaging 14.67%, the Excessive Dividend Portfolios offer a methodology and cash return that allows the Average Joes to take advantage of the benefits of leveraged ETNs' "ownership" of many companies. BDCL has investments in 41 companies, MORL has investments in 25 more companies, and CEFL is invested in about 30 closed-end funds. And although the ETN as an investment vehicle does not give the note holders direct ownership in these companies, the benefits in the form of distributions come piling on. Some may say these "dividends" are excessive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDCL, MORL, AND CEFL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.