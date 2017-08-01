Summer Heat In The Housing Market

A leading indicator for housing indicates sales for existing homes should heat up through the summer.

Pending Home Sales was reported for the month of June this week. A "pending sale" is recorded when a contract is signed for the sale of an existing (not new) home, but before closing occurs. Closing usually occurs within 1 to 2 months following contract signing. According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Pending Home Sales data parallels the level of Existing Home Sales in the following two months.

The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI) broke a string of three consecutive declines in June, rising a solid 1.5% month-to-month, to a level of 110.2. The mark is also better than the year ago level by 0.5%, so it's not indicative of a better bad level. And the reading caught economists' by surprise as well, with the consensus for June growth having been set at 0.9%.

We were not surprised, though, because the personal economics of households and the ability of Americans to buy homes is improving. While there was some concern about the first quarter economic slowdown, with GDP growth at just 1.2% in Q1, the second quarter was just reported up 2.6%. I'm looking for even better growth ahead, especially with the passing of tax reform legislation. And while the labor market is at full employment, the ability of individuals to purchase homes improves with each passing week.

Major housing lenders like Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) and J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) are freer to lend now as well, after finally overcoming federal capital constraints this year. And the government is making an effort to reduce the red tape to make it easier for Americans to get things done. Yes, I know; we too are thinking of the easy money policies that led to the real estate market collapse and the financial crisis. Never fear, though, as regulations remain in place to prevent at least the same failures from recurring.

This latest data indicates that existing home sales should post improvement through the summer, marking a good start to the second half of the year. National Association of Realtors (NAR) Chief Economists Lawrence Yun expects existing home sales to mark an increase of 2.6% over 2016 levels, to an annual pace of 5.56 million.

However, inventory remains extremely tight, and is now 7.1% lower than a year ago. The situation is described as a housing shortage in most circles. Prospective home buyers have little time to lock in the house they like today, and they are paying more because of the shortage. The median price of an existing home is expected to mark increase of around 5% nationally this year, according to Yun, after increasing 5.1% last year.

Regionally speaking, the hottest market remains the South, where this month, pending sales rose 2.1% to an astounding index mark of 126.0. In the West, pending sales grew 2.9% to 101.5. The Northeast is still below par, though the market moved up by 0.7% in June, to an index mark of 98.0. The Midwest saw decrease of 0.5%, though to an above average level of 104.0.

Housing Securities 07-31-17 SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) -0.1% SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB) -0.2% ProShares Ultra Homebuilders & Supplies (NYSE: HBU) -1.0% PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) +0.3% D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) -0.5% K.B. Home (NYSE: KBH) -0.5% Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) -0.6% Lennar (NYSE: LEN) +0.02% Home Depot (NYSE: HD) +1.0%

Housing stocks, many already trading near their highs, did not benefit from the news, but they should have.

In conclusion, full employment and economic growth is starting to bring new buyers into the housing market. With each passing paycheck, many Americans are closer to buying their first home. Though inventory remains in shortage, the situation has also spurred prices higher, which should lure more homeowners to consider trading into empty-nester or upgraded homes. Pending Home Sales is a leading indicator for existing home sales, and it shows the housing market is heating up this summer. For more of my work on real estate and other markets, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.