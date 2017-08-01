No Need To Tender At Staples

Sycamore was able to bring down their offer as leaks and process made the bidding less competitive.

After further review, there is significant value in Staples that is not being paid for in the take-private transaction.

Staples (SPLS) shareholders should reject the offer and keep the upside and returns to themselves.

After reviewing the recent disclosure on the transaction and as a follow-up to my article, Staples - No Need to Tender, it is clear that shareholders are much better positioned to either vote 'No' or consider their appraisal rights.

Annotated Timeline to Consider – All quotes from Company disclosure principally PREM14A (SEC FILING | Staples, Inc. Form PREM14A)

The company had retained advisors to consider strategic alternatives in the first half of 2016 (stock between ~$8-$11), and in August 2016, the "Board determined to continue to explore the available strategic alternatives and authorized management to hold preliminary exploratory discussions with Party A and three identified potential financial buyers, Parties B, C and D, that the Board believed would be potentially interested in, and capable of, executing a transaction with the Company."

In January 2017, Party A (a strategic) “submitted a non-binding preliminary indication of interest for two alternative potential transactions: an acquisition of the Company's U.S. retail business, excluding the Staples brand and website URL, for $500 million in cash, or the acquisition of the Company's U.S. retail business, including the Staples brand and website URL, in an all-stock transaction for shares ”

This initial (potentially unsolicited) indicative floor price on the U.S. retail business ~$500M from Party A.

It seems that preliminary diligence was conducted in January 2017 and non-binding offers of between $10.50-$11.50 were submitted from multiple financial parties in February 2017.

Then, on “May 22, 2017, Sycamore submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire the Company for a price of $11.50 per share in cash and Party B submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire the Company for $10.25 per share in cash, in each case subject to conditions including additional diligence."

After some push back, "Party B submitted a revised proposal to acquire the Company for a price of $10.50 per share in cash and requested an exclusivity period of three weeks to complete its diligence process and negotiate a definitive merger agreement with the Company"

On just the U.S. Retail Business, "Party A submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire the Company's U.S. retail business, excluding rights to the Staples brand and website URL, for cash consideration of $625 million to $700 million. The non-binding proposal was subject to numerous conditions, including the completion of diligence.”

So since January 2017, Party A was able to find an extra $125 million to $200 million for the U.S. retail business.

At this juncture, there is a bid of $625 million-$700 million for the U.S. retail alone, $10.50 from a Party who wants exclusivity and $11.50 from Sycamore.

Then, on “June 8, 2017, Party B informed Barclays and Morgan Stanley that it was no longer interested in pursuing a transaction with the Company, and, after Barclays and Morgan Stanley inquired whether Party B would be interested in proceeding at its previous proposed price of $10.25 per share, Party B indicated that it would not be interested in proceeding at that price or even a lower price.”

"On June 11, 2017, Sycamore submitted a revised proposal to acquire the Company at a price of $11.00 per share"

It seems that since Party A may not have got exclusivity, they walked away. As the deal details were leaked to the press and Sycamore becomes the only bidder, they bring their bid down to $10.00.

What’s key is that at $10.00 “representatives of Barclays and Morgan Stanley informed Sycamore that the Transaction Committee was not prepared to recommend to the Board a transaction at a price of $10.00 per share.”

How are shareholders to understand that $10.25 is a meaningful difference when considering that the difference is essentially two dividend payments, the ones that are likely to not get paid through deal close.

So what is Staples worth?

So how should we look at valuation? Management stated it believes that “6.0x to 7.5x to estimated 2017 EBITDA” for the North American Delivery business.

Better yet the advisors have provided some precedents showing clearly no deal done below 6.2x in the Retail sector and 7.9x in the Distribution sector. Actually, the median Retail transaction was 9.0x and Distribution at 10.7x, but the advisors believe that “Based on this analysis and their professional judgment, the financial advisors derived a reference range of EV/LTM EBITDA multiple of 5.0x to 7.0x.”

The same advisors who said they can’t recommend $10.00 but were okay at $10.25 felt that taking 3-4x off EBITDA multiple was the right way to justify value?

But wait there’s more, there seems to be a little discussed but contemplated upside in the company, and while management seems to have deep plans to improve the business, the Board chose not to highlight them to the buyer.

"These illustrative estimates do not account for the expenses that would be incurred by the Company to implement these initiatives. The following are the illustrative estimates provided by the Company's management: (i) $715 to $790 million in incremental annual sales and $85 to $100 million in incremental annual EBITDA that might result from incremental "tuck-in" acquisitions of businesses reflecting $750 million in annual sales (in addition to the "tuck-in" acquisitions increasing North American Delivery sales by approximately $400 million reflected in the financial forecasts); (ii) $390 to $430 million in incremental annual sales and $55 to $65 million in incremental annual EBITDA that might result from an increase in the fiscal year 2019 and 2020 growth rates among middle market customers from 12% (as reflected in the financial forecasts) to 20% annually; (iii) $380 to $420 million in incremental annual sales and $80 to $90 million in incremental annual EBITDA that might result from incremental growth among Corporate & Enterprise customers and Quill customers as an indirect effect of the middle market growth initiative described above; (iv) $350 to $500 million in incremental annual EBITDA that might result from $1.1 billion in gross cost savings if achieved by fiscal year 2020 (as compared to the $425 million in net cost savings achieved in the same period under the financial forecasts); and (v) $500 million in incremental annual sales and $75 million in incremental annual EBITDA that might result from potential growth initiatives in the Technology, Copiers & Printing, Shipping & Packaging Supplies and Powered by Staples business lines. These illustrative estimates also included $65 million in incremental annual EBITDA that might result from the elimination of stock-based compensation by a prospective purchaser.”

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation

It is clear that the business is easily worth $11.00 to much higher, in particular these multiples of 5.0x–7.5x just for NAD are at a material discount to the precedent transaction multiples. For those shareholders who feel the deal undervalues the company saying No or considering appraisal rights may provide greater long-term value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is informational purposes only and should not be relied on for financial, legal or tax advice.