Yamana Gold - 2nd Quarter Results... A Stock Price Opportunity?

Technically, it is now a good idea to buy the stock at or below $2.50 (support) for the midterm.

However, despite a weak management I believe the stock offers an opportunity at these levels. Simply put, we can get a lot of gold for our bucks now.

Yamana Gold released its second-quarter results on July 27, 2017. Revenues were up 13% compared to the preceding quarter.

Picture: El Peñon. Yamana Home site.

Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY)

This article is an update of my preceding article on Yamana Gold published on November 1, 2016.

Presentation July 28, 2017. [Link here].

Q2 2017 conference call. [Link here]

1 - Investment Thesis:

Yamana Gold is a mid-tier Canadian gold miner operating 6 mines and now owns a subsidiary at 55.6% (upon completion of the sale on 06/02/2017) called BRIO, which trades separately:

• Chapada mine in Brazil,

• El Peñón mine in Chile,

• Canadian Malartic mine in Canada (50% interest),

• Gualcamayo mine in Argentina,

• Minera Florida mine in Chile,

• Jacobina mine in Brazil, and

• Brio Gold Inc. ("Brio Gold") Brazil.

Main project: The Cerro Moro project will be completed in 2Q'18.



 Mechanical completion is scheduled for end-Q4 with commissioning on track for completion by the end of Q1 with ramp-up thereafter.  439 meters of underground development completed year to date.  YTD spend has been $77M ($42M in Q2) of a planned $178M in 2017.  70% of the total capital for the project has been committed.

The Cerro Moro gold-silver project in Argentina, remains on budget and on schedule, Yamana said.

AUY data by YCharts

Historically, this gold miner is trading at nearly 10-year low and has underperformed the sector due to a questionable management decision, including the last year botched spin-off of Brio Gold. However, it is perhaps time to consider the stock as an opportunity for the midterm, after it confirmed recently a support at around $2.50.



2 - Yamana: Total Gold Production for 2Q'17.

Gold Segment 2Q'17 1Q'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Chapada 25,404 19,089 40,358 28,605 17,299 21,039 34,498 El Peñón 43,005 33,637 55,764 53,875 54,123 56,448 59,375 Gualcamayo 37,724 37,363 44,840 42,558 40,264 36,603 73,063 Canadian Malartic 71,382 82,509 69,971 76,427 72,502 73,613 72,872 Minera Florida 22,051 21,685 25,675 28,714 24,211 25,712 29,180 Jacobina 34,275 32,127 32,180 29,326 29,002 29,971 28,728 Brio Gold 55.6% 30,830 41,886 49,580 46,076 52,737 40,371 39,181 Total 244,607 215,648 268,788 259,505 237,401 243,386 277,517 Total + Brio 275,437 257,534 318,368 328,604 313,086 308,061 345,788

Note: Mercedes mine: the Company completed the sale of on September 30, 2016.

Note about Brio Gold:

On June 2, 2017, the Company announced that it had completed a further secondary offering by private placement of 27 million common shares of its holding of Brio Shares.

The Company sold the Brio Shares at C$ 3.00 per share for total proceeds of $56.7 million (C$ 76.7 million) through a syndicate of underwriters. The accounting treatment of the proceeds from this secondary offering was consistent with that of the Brio Shares sale transaction in March 2017. Upon completion of this sale, the Company owned 62.5 million Brio Shares, representing approximately 55.6% of the issued and outstanding Brio Shares.

2Q'17 1Q'17 4Q'16 3Q'16 2Q'16 1Q'16 4Q'15 AUY Realized gold price $US 1,268 1,209 1,196 1,337 1,267 1,183 1,104

Q2'17 Financial Snapshot - 7 consecutive quarters.

2Q'17 1Q'17 Q4'16 Q3'16 Q2'16 Q1'16 Q4'15 Revenues in $ Million 428,1 403.5 484.4 464.4 466.5 430.3 463.0 Gold Production With Brio K Oz 244,607 275,437 215,647 257,533 268,788 318,368 259,505 305,581 237,401 290,141 243,386 283,758 277,517 316,796 Silver production M Oz 1.324 1.080 1.62 1.69 1.791 1.927 1.960 Copper production In M lbs 29.1 26.5 34.2 29.6 23.2 25.9 43.7 Realized gold price $ 1,268 1,209 1,196 1,337 1,267 1,179 1,101 Net income $ Million (36.8) (5.9) (355.4) (2.1) 34.8 36.1 (1842.2) EPS $/share (0.04) (0.01) (0.38) 0.00 0.04 0.04 (1.95) FCF $ million 51.1 (23.1) 56.8 78.3 30.9 45.2 56.7 AISC gold (Co-product) $/Oz 869 912 928 965 964 804 784 Cash and Cash equivalent $ Million 132.3 105.9 97.4 243.6 93.4 124.6 119.9 LT debt Total debt $ Million 1,600 1,710 1.574 - 1.574 - 1.651 - 1.662 - 1.733 - 1.677 - Dividend per share $/share 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 Shares outstanding (diluted) In million 948.12 947.5 947.4 947.6 948.1 947.67 946.6

Production Guidance:

Outlook for full year production expectations and guidance relating to the Company's six producing mines is 940,000 ounces of gold.



Commentary:

Yamana Gold released its second-quarter results on July 27, 2017. While revenues were up 13% compared to the preceding quarter, it is still below what I consider the average for the last seven quarters at about $450 million, as we can see below:

However, one positive for the company is its ability to generate a good Free Cash flow (beside the first-quarter 2017):

Note: $51.1 million number for the second quarter is before the deduction of expansionary capital and that's fair enough. Said Peter Marrone in the conference call.

This Free cash flow is very important for the company growth and the cash is mostly invested in the Cerro Moro Project and other projects (non-core) such as Kirkland Lake, Agua Rica, Suyai and Agua de la Falda.

Last month, the company sold another stake in its Brio Gold for $56.7 million and owns soon 55.6% of the gold company when the transaction will be completed.

Production increase in Gold (+6.95%), Silver (+22%) and Copper (+10%) on a quarter to quarter basis.

Note: Production includes Brio Gold.

Conclusion:

It is difficult to turn utterly optimistic with Yamana Gold from a shareholder's perspective, after the Brio gold experience. However, despite a weak management I believe the stock offers an opportunity at these levels. Simply put we can get a lot of gold and silver, for our bucks now.

AUY showed a bullish falling wedge pattern with a weak positive breakout, but sufficient enough to create a line support around $2.50.

Technically, it is now a good idea to buy the stock at or below $2.50 (support) for the midterm, a small position preferably.

However, it is of a paramount importance to base this new accumulation on the future prices of gold and silver. I tend to agree with RBC who sees gold averaging $1,245/ Oz in 2017, which means that gold miners will have to wait for a strong rally later.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on the gold sector. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AUY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.