Wall Street Breakfast: Apple Earnings On Tap

Economy

Latest ousting in the West Wing... Anthony Scaramucci has become the shortest-serving communications director in White House history. Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned last month, while former Marine general John Kelly replaced Reince Priebus as chief of staff yesterday. Investors did not seem to mind the shakeup too much, the Dow Jones industrial average closing at a record high.

The White House expects tax reform legislation to move quickly through Congress this fall, advancing through the House in October and clearing the Senate in November. "So that, I think, is an aggressive schedule, but that is our timetable," legislative director Marc Short said, later adding, "I think we're in for a long fall, legislative calendar-wise."

Mexico has named Kenneth Smith as its chief negotiator for talks set to begin next month aimed at revamping NAFTA. He's a veteran Mexican trade policy expert and currently serves as director of the Trade and NAFTA Office at the Mexican embassy in Washington. Smith's U.S. counterpart will be John Melle, the assistant U.S. Trade Representative for the Western Hemisphere.

The eurozone economy gathered pace in the three months to June, making it more likely the ECB will decide later in 2017 to remove some of its stimulus measures. GDP growth expanded 0.6% on quarter after increasing 0.5% in Q1, marking 17 consecutive quarters of growth. Unemployment also dropped to a nine-year low of 9.1%.

Downing Street has quashed suggestions that EU citizens will still be able to come to Britain to live and work after Brexit takes effect in March 2019. Theresa May's office was forced to clarify its position on "free movement" after senior cabinet officials appeared to take contradictory lines on the issue.

Despite concerns about cooling growth in the world's second-largest economy, China's Caixin manufacturing PMI came in at a four-month high of 51.1 in July, up from June's 50.4. Separately, China lashed out at the U.S. over North Korea, saying Washington was ratcheting up tensions with Pyongyang and violating U.N. Security Council resolutions through its plan to impose unilateral sanctions.

Qatar has lodged a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization against the "illegal siege" imposed by four Arab neighbors that have accused the Gulf state of sponsoring terrorism. By formally "requesting consultations," Qatar triggered a 60-day deadline for the countries to settle the complaint, or face litigation at the WTO and potential trade penalties.

Former petroleum minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is poised to become Pakistan's new prime minister in a parliamentary vote today, just days after the ouster of veteran leader Nawaz Sharif. A quick transition should ease fears that the nation would be plunged into another bout of political instability, which could erode economic and security gains since the last poll in 2013.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions against Venezuela's President Maduro, stating his government abused human rights and organized an illegitimate vote designed to advance an authoritarian regime. When asked about oil sanctions against Venezuela, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. would consider all options, keeping the possibility of trade flow disruptions alive.