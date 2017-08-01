Buy Clovis Oncology After Big Nonsensical Drop

Shares of Clovis Oncology (CLVS) took a huge hit on Monday falling by more than 13.5%. The fall occurred as soon as the company announced that it had established a partnership with Bristol-Myers (BMY). The stock dropped despite a partnership with a big pharmaceutical company, because the hope was that a buyout would occur instead. Now, lets evaluate this scenario. I can understand why some investors would be upset that Clovis wasn't bought out, but in my opinion that's no reason for the selloff. In other words, there was no reason for the stock to fall 13.5% on this news. I feel that quite the opposite should have occurred. That is because if the partnership pans out, Clovis' drug Rubraca could generate billions of dollars in sales in the PARP inhibitor market.

Established Deal

According to the agreement the companies will combine Opdivo and Rubraca to treat patients in two phase 3 clinical trials. One phase 3 clinical trial will treat the combination in patients with advanced ovarian cancer as a first-line maintenance therapy. The second phase 3 trial will evaluate the combination therapy in patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer as first line maintenance treatment. The collaboration also includes a phase 2 trial that will use the combination of the drugs to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Clovis will be responsible for the ovarian cancer study, while Bristol-Myers will be responsible for the other two trials. This is the type of value that I am talking about. I feel that these combination treatments could produce better results for these patients as first-line therapy treatments. If that is the case, then it could mean massive revenue potential for both companies. That's why I feel the selloff on Monday made absolutely no sense. The speculation of a buyout was just that, speculation that it would be bought out. There never was an offer on the table to begin with.

Market Opportunity

With Clovis taking over the ovarian cancer trial as part of its agreement, I will go into detail about that market segment. The ovarian cancer space spanning across seven major markets is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2015 to $5.2 billion by 2025 according to research firm GlobalData. PARP inhibitor drugs and immune checkpoint modulators are expected to be a part of the ovarian cancer market. This all sounds good, but how does it play into the space overall? Rubraca is currently used as a third-line treatment in ovarian cancer patients with germline and somatic BRCA mutations. AstraZeneca (AZN) Lynparza is currently used as a fourth-line treatment option for patients with germline BRCA mutations. This goes back to the deal noted above. With Clovis' Rubraca together with Bristol-Myer's Opdivo possibly obtaining better results, they could go after first-line treatment for ovarian cancer. With successful results, the combination therapy would generate more revenue simply because of it being indicated as a first-line therapy. Of course, that is pending positive top-line results in this indication as a first-line therapy.

Risks

A big risk with Clovis Oncology would be that there is no guarantee that the combination trials will yield positive results. For Rubraca and Opdivo to be successful as a first-line treatment option in a lot of these cancer populations, they must be successful in the combination studies. It is important that new treatments are found for Ovarian and various other cancers. That is because first-line treatment for ovarian cancer is chemotherapy (carboplatin,paclitaxel). While this chemotherapy treatment works, it produces a lot of side effects. Such side effects include: Anemia, diarrhea, hair loss, constipation, low blood pressure, kidney problems, and muscle pain just to name a few. Another risk would be that the deal between both companies may fall through. If Bristol-Myers is not satisfied with the results from the combo study, it could choose to terminate the partnership at anytime. That would mean a huge drop in the stock price, and that would leave Clovis in a huge bind.

Conclusion

Despite shares of Clovis Oncology taking a huge hit on the partnership news, I feel that the stock is a buy. I have laid out why the market opportunity is greater in the long-term. A flat out buyout would not have yielded the true market potential that Clovis would have made in the long-term. Yes investors may have been disappointed with no buyout, but in the grand scheme of things long-term shareholders should be rewarded. Especially, since the drop had nothing to do with any drugs failing or a negative event occurring. I feel that there is a good opportunity for those looking to get in to do so at $84 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.