Enterprise Products Partners: This 6% Yield Is A Buy

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a blue-chip midstream partnership that offers investors one of the better combinations of yield, growth, and safety available in today's expensive markets.

According to the June 2017 J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference, the partnership has:

50,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products pipelines

260 MMBls of liquid storage and 14 Bcf of natural gas storage

26 natural gas processing plants, 22 fractionators, and 11 condensate distillation facilities

18 deepwater docks for export

Although the partnership has been very well managed, its units are priced roughly the same as they were five years ago in mid-2012:

This hasn't been enjoyable for unitholders, but for prospective new buyers with a bit of a contrarian streak, units and shares that are down on their luck are often good places to look for opportunities.

The energy price crash was the catalyst for poor unit price performance in recent years, but much like Magellan Midstream Partners, Enterprise Products Partners is resilient against changes in commodity prices:

(Source: June 2017 J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference)

However, while resilient, the partnership is not immune to changes in the energy landscape. Over the long term, low energy prices can choke off new supply, which chokes off the volume for midstream assets. The above chart, while useful, focuses on partnership-wide data rather than per-unit data, which shows them in a better light than what the reality is due to funding their growth through issuing units.

When the partnership is analyzed on a per-unit basis, the impact of the current energy situation becomes more clear:

(Source: Excel, using Morningstar data, EPD 10-Ks, and the June 2017 J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference presentation)

I use net cash flow provided by operating activities rather than distributable cash flow in this chart, because it factors out non-recurring items and shows a clearer picture of the ongoing operating situation for the partnership at this time.

To zoom in on a particular portion of the company's business, its natural gas gathering and processing activities have suffered in the current environment:

(Source: June 2017 J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference)

That said, net cash flow for the partnership as a whole per unit fell only 7% from its peak, while the unit price fell over 30% from its peak. Units were somewhat overvalued in 2013 and 2014, and this correction let off some steam and has made EPD a reasonably attractive buy today in an otherwise expensive market.

Here's the 10-year historical distribution yield:

Export Growth Prospects

The partnership currently has $8.6 billion in projects under construction:

(Source: June 2017 J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference)

Its high credit rating and lack of IDRs gives EPD a lower cost of capital than many other MLPs; it can outbid competitors and squeeze distribution growth out of even mediocre projects due to their simplified structure.

A considerable portion of the growth prospects for Enterprise Products Partners rests in its existing LPG export potential. In addition to China's strong petrochemical demand, a key benefit of LPG is that it is highly portable; it can be used for cooking and heating in areas where there is no natural gas pipeline infrastructure, such as large parts of India:

(Source: June 2017 J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference)

With a market cap of nearly $60 billion, I'd be more concerned about EPD's growth prospects if it didn't have a large export business and global demand providing the scale for continued expansion.

Valuation

For stocks or units with a yield over 4%, the Dividend Discount Model is a suitable choice for valuation. Any lower than that and it becomes too sensitive to growth estimates.

The 5-year distribution growth for Enterprise Products Partners has been over 5%. In this model, I use a conservative 5% 10-year growth rate, followed by 4% thereafter.

(Source: StockDelver Model)

The partnership is well positioned to provide good long-term returns as long as its current projects come on-line as expected and as long as Asia maintains a strong import demand for petrochemicals and portable cooking fuel.

Bearish Sensitivity Analysis

If distribution growth per unit is only 4% over the next 10 years and 2% thereafter, the current fair price would be $24 for a desired 10% rate of return or $32 for an 8% rate of return.

If distribution growth per unit is only 3% over the next 10 years and then units are sold at that time during a depressed period when the units are yielding 8%, it would still have given investors better than 6% annualized returns over the decade, mostly in the form of distributions.

Building an Interest Rate-Agnostic Portfolio

One of the concerns that investors have with REITs and MLPs is that due to their asset-heavy nature, they need to use high levels of leverage to provide reasonable returns. This is fine in a low interest rate environment, but now with interest rates ticking up, it raises the cost of debt and hits these leveraged businesses on the bottom line.

These concerns, while valid, are overblown in my opinion, especially for the best-of-breed partnerships with low costs of capital. For Enterprise Products, 88% of its debt is fixed-rate, and it has a 4.6% average cost of debt. The partnership has been highly profitable during periods where interest rates were much higher than they are now.

The following were Janet Yellen's comments to Congress earlier this month regarding foreseeable interest rate changes:

The Committee continues to expect that the evolution of the economy will warrant gradual increases in the federal funds rate over time to achieve and maintain maximum employment and stable prices. That expectation is based on our view that the federal funds rate remains somewhat below its neutral level--that is, the level of the federal funds rate that is neither expansionary nor contractionary and keeps the economy operating on an even keel. Because the neutral rate is currently quite low by historical standards, the federal funds rate would not have to rise all that much further to get to a neutral policy stance. But because we also anticipate that the factors that are currently holding down the neutral rate will diminish somewhat over time, additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years to sustain the economic expansion and return inflation to our 2 percent goal. Even so, the Committee continues to anticipate that the longer-run neutral level of the federal funds rate is likely to remain below levels that prevailed in previous decades.



- Janet Yellen, Semiannual Monetary Report to Congress, July 2017

If you are concerned about interest rates, then I suggest diversifying your portfolio between companies that generally benefit from rising interest rates and companies that do best when interest rates remain low. That's what I do, and it allows an investor to remain largely agnostic to interest rate forecasts.

Banks and insurance companies like Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), Traveler's Companies (NYSE:TRV) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) would prefer somewhat higher interest rates. For banks, higher interest rates usually means a larger divide between their borrowing rate and their lending rate. For insurance companies, higher interest rates means their extensive bond portfolios produce more income.

Pairing asset-heavy MLPs and REITs with financials is a good sleep-at-night strategy, especially if you're not interested in the game of predicting interest rate changes.

Final Words

An investment in Enterprise Products Partners is not about significant outperformance, and there's no immediate catalyst that should push the price higher in the short term. The yield, however, will pay patient investors while they wait. If you're looking for a deep-value, riskier, potentially more rewarding pick, then check out Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP).

Enterprise Products Partners is more about blue-chip income growth and safe wealth-building potential. If, in an era where the market is overvalued by almost every metric, a safe 6% yield and a good chance to grow it by 4-6% per year is appealing to you, then EPD is one of the better bets you can make while it's under $30/unit. I'm bullish with a 5-year outlook.

It's not the highest yield, but with no IDRs to pay, full distribution coverage, and among the best credit ratings in the industry with a low cost of capital, a lot would have to go wrong for EPD not to be a solid long-term investment at this price.

