Ulta Beauty Is A Good Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/31/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, July 31.

Bullish Calls

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA): "We are not that aggressive on it. However, Ulta did go up today on a downgrade. That's a very positive sign. Remember, the stock spent a lot of time in purgatory. I'm not jumping up and down for any retail, that's the problem."

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB): It's an inexpensive stock despite the up move. Cramer could not comment on the dividend as there are lots of variable factors.

Bearish Call

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN): It's a good company but Cramer is nervous about the housing contracts due to low volume. Take some off the table.

