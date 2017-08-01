Ulta Beauty Is A Good Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/31/17)

|
Includes: AB, RDN, ULTA
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

AllianceBernstein is inexpensive.

Book partial profits on Radian Group.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, July 31.

Bullish Calls

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA): "We are not that aggressive on it. However, Ulta did go up today on a downgrade. That's a very positive sign. Remember, the stock spent a lot of time in purgatory. I'm not jumping up and down for any retail, that's the problem."

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB): It's an inexpensive stock despite the up move. Cramer could not comment on the dividend as there are lots of variable factors.

Bearish Call

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN): It's a good company but Cramer is nervous about the housing contracts due to low volume. Take some off the table.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up

About this article:

Expand
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here