Chip Companies Will Be Key Beneficiaries Of iPhone 8 Release - Mott Capital Management's Mike Kramer's Idea Of The Month

| About: Skyworks Solutions, (SWKS)

Summary

We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment.

SA Marketplace author Mike Kramer continues the series with his ideas of the month: Skyworks Solutions and Broadcom Limited.

The iPhone 8 will be a game changer and chip companies are going to be the key beneficiaries.

