Foot Locker Looks Good On Paper, But There Are Barbarians At The Gate

Amazon may be dangerous, but could Nike be the potential "nail in the coffin"?

Foot Locker (FL) is yet another retailer with a share price that's been absolutely demolished, down to five-year lows on a price-to-earnings basis.

This has also shot the yield up to five-year highs, however. I'd like to dig deeper into the firm's fundamentals and determine whether or not there's some value inherit in the current share price.

Why Foot Locker looks great on paper

Foot Locker earns impressive 'headline' returns on invested capital and equity, but I'll start with ROIC first. I built the below model in Excel using data from the company's 10-K.

High ROIC and a fortress balance sheet are impressive at first glance, but there's also a significant amount of non-cancelable operating leases the firm utilizes. These are "off-balance sheet", so I'd like to capitalize them and recalculate both its ROIC and debt-to-equity ratios with them accounted for.

First, we need to determine a present value for the leases.

I calculated this number using the firm's pretax cost of debt (since the firm doesn't break out its capital leases, or provides individual, lease-by-lease rates), and then inserted them into the firm's overall capital structure below.

We can see that after taking the operating leases into account, Foot Locker's debt-to-equity ratio jumps past 1x, and this has implications for its ROIC as well.

To adjust its ROIC, we first need to estimate an adjusted NOPAT, or net operating profit after tax, numerator. This is done by recalculating operating profit, or EBIT.

Now taking taxes into account and dividing NOPAT by the previously calculated adjusted capital base, we can determine an estimate for Foot Locker's adjusted ROIC.

I calculated these ratios and metrics the standard way I usually do for continuity, but my calculations may be slightly conservative. Management also provides its own calculations for 'adjusted ROIC' (including more precise discount rates for capitalizing its operating leases), and makes some slightly different adjustments as well.

Source: Foot Locker 2016 annual report

So taking management's numbers and my more conservative estimates into account, I'd say Foot Locker's return on invested capital is much lower than the advertised, unadjusted 24.11%, and is probably more around the 14.50% to 15.1% range. This is still solid and likely solidly higher than its weighted average cost of capital, or WACC. I'd say that the firm earns economic profits, therefore, and coupled with continued sales growth, there doesn't seem to be any fundamental problems with its business model, at least on paper.

Analyzing the equity slice

Return on equity is even better. To illustrate what's been driving it, I created the below DuPont analysis, breaking ROE down into five pieces.

Margins and increased efficiency have been the name of the game, along with moderately increased leverage. Asset turnover has dramatically improved over the last decade, coming in at roughly 2.04x versus only about 1.67x in 2008. Margins are also elevated. It will be interesting to see if the company can continue to expand its margins going forward, as they are at the higher (if not highest) range they're been looking back a decade.

Foot Locker's payout ratio was roughly 22.14% in fiscal 2016, and taking the inverse of this ratio (often referred to as the plow-back ratio, or retention ratio), and multiplying it by the firm's ROE gives us the company's sustainable growth rate. The sustainable growth rate is basically the potential growth a company can generate internally at its current level of profitability, and Foot Locker's rate is an impressive 19.64%.

Why Foot Locker might carry more risk than it appears

Despite undeniably strong fundamentals, I think the company is riskier than it appears when only judging it by its capital allocation ratios and sales growth. The first, and probably most notable, threats come from not only Amazon (AMZN) but also the company's high concentration in malls. If traffic in malls continues to come under pressure, Foot Locker will likely suffer due to its heavy reliance on it.

The largest threat though, in my opinion, ironically comes from its largest supplier. Nike (NKE), in conjunction with Amazon, is now planning to sell its shoes directly on the most disruptive retailer probably in history. Apparently, there will be a limited assortment at first, but if this becomes a big success, it seems Foot Locker will get hit hard.

The firm gets 91% of its merchandise from its top five suppliers, and Nike is by far its largest supplier. 68% of Foot Locker's overall merchandise comes from Nike. I guess it might come down to this - how comfortable will consumers be buying shoes sight unseen without trying them on first? I wear Converse and Nike running shoes personally, and I already know my size, so buying online isn't a problem for me. If this is the future of the athletic shoe and apparel business, I find it hard to conceptualize a future where Foot Locker is still able to generate long-term economic profits (ROIC exceeding its WACC).

Nike's doubling-down on eCommerce doesn't stop with Amazon, either. During the company's most recent quarter, direct-to-consumer sales increased 18% - growing to $9.1 billion - and were driven by a 30% in increase in digital commerce sales.

Conclusion

Foot Locker's most recent quarter exhibited slim growth, but growth nonetheless. The Nike-Amazon partnership is still in its infancy, so I doubt it will materially impact the company overnight. Foot Locker appears to be an above-average operation as it currently stands, with relatively cheap valuations based on its yield and earnings. The rub, however, is the multiple threats not only from weak mall traffic and Amazon, but more importantly, its largest supplier - Nike.

If Nike continues to "squeeze out the middleman", I can't really see how Foot Locker's long-term business model won't be permanently impaired when it relies so much on Nike for its merchandise. Perhaps some value can be squeezed out of FL shares in the short to medium term (and I think its currently strong underlying fundamentals give it some breathing room), but I wouldn't be too comfortable holding the company long term, as we could be staring right in the jaws of a "value trap".

