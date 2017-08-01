Genel Energy's (GEGYF) CEO Murat Ozgul on Half Year 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genel Energy PLC (OTCPK:GEGYF) Half Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Phil Corbett - Head of IR

Murat Özgül - CEO

Paul Schofield - COO

Esa Ikaheimonen - CFO

Analysts

James Hosie - Barclays

Duncan Milligan - Goldman Sachs

Thomas Martin - Numis

James Thompson - JP Morgan

David Mirzai - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Genel Energy Half-Year Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. I will now pass over to Phil Corbett, Head of Investor Relations. Phil, please go ahead.

Phil Corbett

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Genel Energy 2017 half-year results conference call. On the call this morning, we will be taking you through a presentation, which was published on [Technical Difficulty] prepared remarks, we will open for Q&A.

I will now hand over to our CEO, Murat Özgül.

Murat Özgül

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Today I'm joined by Esa Ikaheimonen, our Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Schofield, Chief Operating Officer. Esa joined us recently as CFO, and I'm delighted to welcome him to the Genel team.

I'm confident that his significant experience and track record in the oil industry will be a great addition to the business, and I look forward to working with him going forward. You may see our usual disclaimer on Page 2.

On Slide 3, let me remind you of the objectives we are focusing on in 2017. First, we are focusing on generating free cash flow from our oil assets. Secondly, we aim to accelerate the recovery of the receivable for unpaid oil sales. Finally, we have a goal of crystallizing value our gas business. I'm pleased to announce the progress on all of these fronts today.

On Slide 4, we have set out this progress. In the first half of the year, we received cash proceeds of $139 million for oil sales from Taq Taq and Tawke, which generated free cash flow of $78 million with both assets contributing to this performance. Net debt reduced by over a third compared to end of 2016 levels, in particular, free cash flow was supported by stable production from Tawke field and test production from the Peshkabir-2 well.

Free cash flow also benefited from the set of capacity building payments in the first half, totaling US$37 million. We continue to work with the KRG to establish a definitive mechanism to recover the receivables. On the KRI gas business, we remain in negotiations with the potential partners for the upstream development of Miran and Bina Bawi. We expect to be in a position to update on these discussions by year-end.

Slide 5 gives further detail on the payment track records for Tawke and Taq Taq. We have now received 20 consecutive months of payments, with 16 of those based on the PSC entitlements. This has delivered gross payments for Tawke and Taq Taq field partners of over US$1.1 billion since September 2015. As announced earlier this year, the Taq Taq entitlement share for 2017 increased to 46.7% from 25.4% in line with the PSC terms.

Now let me give you some more detail on the CBP offset. Capacity building payments are at 30% charge on the profit oil elements [ph] of both proceeds that Genel receives. So it's naturally an area of focus when it came to discussion over how we reduce the receivables. Against that background, it was agreed that CBP would not be payable for the sales in the periods covering October 2016 to March 2017, saving us US$27 million. This was the main factor in the receivable reducing by around 20% from the end of 2016.

Now let me move to KRI gas business on Slide 6. Building on the signing of the finalized documentation in February 2017, we have been in negotiations with potential upstream project partners. Due to the commercial sensitivity of these negotiations, we are not in a position to give any further detail at this time. However we expect to be in a position to update the markets on the results of these discussions by the end of 2017.

The Gas Lifting Agreements signed in February 2017, committed Genel to satisfying a number of conditions with a drag on period. In recent months, we have been making progress on the CPs in our control, particularly the updated competent person's report for the Miran and Bina Bawi, which we still expect to finalize by the end of 2017. KRG is now leading negotiations with the potential partners relating to agreements on the midstream gas processing facilities and pipeline transportation. We hope to provide an update on these before the end of the year.

As a result of the KRG's lead on the midstream negotiations, Genel is concentrating on advancing the upstream development of both fields. Apart from the partner negotiations, we had made progress in preparing for further appraisal activities, which may be needed ahead of point of investment decision. In particular, we may look to sanction an extended vertex [ph] on the Bina Bawi-4 well prior to conclusion of partner discussions in order to enhance the value of the asset and also ensure an optimal development timeline.

The overall requirement for an extent and cost to Genel of any other player for development of Miran and Bina Bawi will be determined by the results of ongoing partner discussions.

I will now hand over to Paul to take you through the operational update.

Paul Schofield

Thank you, Murat, and good morning, everyone. I'll start with an update on our oil producing assets on Slide 7.

I'm pleased to report a solid performance from the Tawke PSC in the first half of the year. Production from the Takwe field averaged 108,700 barrels of oil per day in the first half, a 4% increase on the comparable period in 2016. That development activity successfully counted natural well declines at our field. Three Cretaceous producers were drilled in the first half in addition to two Jeribe production wells and a rolling program of workovers in the existing well stop.

Taq Taq - the Tawke field is currently producing around 109,000 barrels of oil per day. As DNO, the operator of the PSC, has already reported, the partners sanctioned an expansion of the 2017 Tawke field development program in April of this year following positive progress on payment reliability and predictability. The Tawke-43 Cretaceous well is currently drilling and there are four contingent wells in the work program, two further Cretaceous producers and two Jeribe producers.

I'll come onto the successful Peshkabir appraisal program in the next slide but from the chart on the left hand side of Slide 7, you can see that test production grew both Jurassic and Cretaceous intervals added an average 1,000 barrels of oil per day during the first half. This production has been and continues to be trucked to Faysh Khabur and exported by the KRG under the same terms of the Tawke field production. We anticipate that further Tawke field drilling will continue to more than offset natural decline throughout the second half of the year.

At Taq Taq you will see from our regular monthly production assays that there have been further declines in the first half of the year. This is as a result of the continued increases in water cut and changes in the development program versus that outlined back in March.

While the declines have started to moderate in recent months, it is still too early to say what impact this may have on reserves, future production or investment at the field, other than to reiterate our clear strategy at Taq Taq of generating free cash flow whilst maximizing gross ultimate recovery.

Moving on Taq Taq-29 well, you will recall that this well was being drilled on the north flank of the structure with the primary objective of reducing the uncertainty associated with the free water level in this location. Unfortunately drilling operations have not gone according to plan, principally due to the unstable hole conditions experienced in the Kolosh Formation, which sits immediately above the producing Cretaceous horizons in Taq Taq. This is necessitating plugging back the well on a number of occasions to facilitate sidetracking the well. The present sidetrack Taq Taq-29W is attempting to drill through the Kolosh Formation with a less aggressive drilling trajectory.

We now expect results from the Taq Taq-29 well before the end of the year, providing we can drill through the Kolosh Formation and maintain hole integrity. Taq Taq-29 also targeted a shallower Tertiary anomaly which was not hydrocarbon bearing. Given the extended the nature of the Taq Taq-29 well operations, the partners have decided to defer additional development drilling until the results are known.

Accordingly two planned sidetracks at existing Cretaceous producers would be moved into the contingent category. The partners have however committed to drilling two additional development wells in the shallower Pilaspi reservoir in the second half of this year. In addition the rolling program, jet pump installation and testing in selected Cretaceous production wells will continue in the second half of the year. This program is a setting the potential for increasing field off-take at higher levels of water cuts using artificial lifts.

Moving to the Peshkabir update on Slide 8. We are very pleased with the results to-date of the Peshkabir-2 well. Since our full-year results in March, the partners have successfully tested both the Cretaceous and Jurassic horizons, with this test production being sold and generating cash flow for the company. Two zones have been tested in the Cretaceous producing 28 degree API oil, similar to that of the Tawke field. One of these zones, the Shiranish, has been placed on a long-term production test with the well producing consistently around 4,500 barrels of oil per day to-date.

Two intervals in the Jurassic flowed at 2,700 barrels of oil per day and 400 barrels of oil per day during cased hole testing program during April. The partners recently spudded the Peshkabir-3 well, which we estimate will take three months to drill and complete. The main objective of the P-3 well is to give greater definition on the core of the Cretaceous horizon, an area which is poorly defined on the exiting cycle.

The wells should improve its gross rock volume in the structure and hence allow reserve and resource estimates to be redefined. In the success case, P-3 will be tied into the early production facility, which we expect will be on stream at year-end. Test production from both wells will provide valuable dynamic data, which will be used in the preparation of a full field development plan.

I reiterate again how pleased we are today with the Peshkabir results and we look forward to further appraisal activity in 2017 and beyond.

Let me now move to Slide 9, which details the progress we have made on our African exploration portfolio. Onshore Somaliland, the government's speculative 2D seismic acquisition commenced in March and today around 1,000 line kilometers have been acquired. Recently we took the decision to increase the 2D data acquisition from 2,000 line kilometers following the successful progress of the initial acquisition phase.

Furthermore, the increased data will improve our ability to define drillable structures in due course. Following the increase in the scope of the program, we expect the cost of the acquisition to be around $15 million net to Genel.

In Morocco, we have been making good progress in our negotiations with the government over the exploration commitment associated with the Sidi Moussa acreage. We are at final stage of discussions and we hope to update the market on the outcome of these discussions in the near future.

Finally, let me sum up the activity for the remainder of the year on Slide 10. We are hopeful of moving the contingent activity at Tawke in to firm in the near future, which would result a six Cretaceous producers and four Jeribe producers being drilled in the year. On Taq Taq, we will be in a better position to decide on future development of the Cretaceous horizon notably on the flank of the field following the Taq Taq-29 results. And we have penciled in a contingent sidetrack of the Taq Taq-20 well for Q4 on the basis of a positive result.

Finally, 2D acquisition onshore Somaliland is currently scheduled to continue into the first quarter of 2018.

Now let me hand over to Esa for the financial review.

Esa Ikaheimonen

Thanks, Paul, and a very good morning to everyone. Thanks for joining us for the call. It's a real pleasure to be reporting my first set of results as CFO of Genel. Having joined recently, I've not had a chance to meet with you face-to-face but I am looking forward to doing that in the near future.

On Slide 11, you'll see the highlights of our strong financial performance in the first half of 2017. Cash proceeds increased year-over-year with higher oil prices and the offset of the capacity building payments more than compensating for lower production from Taq Taq. Free cash flow more than doubled from the corresponding period last year.

I will give some more detail on this in the following pages. During the reporting period, our finance team also successfully executed the significant bond repurchase. All these factors combined to reduce our net debt by over a third at the end of the first half compared to the end of 2016.

On Slide 12, the cash waterfall provides more details of the elements of our free cash flow in the first half of the year. Total proceeds were $139 million. This breaks down to $102 million received in proceeds during the first half that relate to the sales in the October 2016 to March 2017 period, and further $37 million of cash relates to the gross proceeds which we would normally have paid to KRG capacity building payment. As you have already heard from Murat, we agreed that this could be offset against the book of receivable.

Against this, $61 million of cash was spend on OpEx, cash G&A, working capital and CapEx, combined with $1 million of interest income, this resulted in $78 million of free cash flow in the period. $24 million of interest was paid in the period, whereas the cash cost of buying back bonds in April was $217 million. These improvements altogether resulted in total cash balance of $264 million at the end of June, which contained $19 million of restricted cash, primarily relating to the Morocco commitment.

The first half performance underpins the low cost nature of our assets in the KRI and significant success at converting part of the booked receivable into cash. However the first half did benefit from phasing of expenditure in the business, and assuming no further CBP deal in the second half of the year, we would not expect the same level of free cash flow, although of course this is dependent on oil price as well as other factors.

Let me now turn to Slide 13. What I'm trying to reconcile our income statement revenue to proceeds received during the first half. Firstly, our PSC entitlement in the first half of 2017 was $87 million. You will remember that the proxy mechanism that KRG uses pays us slightly different entitlement versus our own calculation. The mechanism is set at the beginning of the year and differences in forecast inputs versus actual result in the mismatch between CapEx and payments.

In the first half of the year, this difference resulted in a $5 million benefit. For 2017 as a whole, the difference could be slightly negative, although it is difficult to accurately predict the impact at this stage. Our reported revenues based on the PSC entitlement for sales made in the first half of the year, however proceeds are received three months in arrears, therefore there is a timing difference. In the first half of the year, this amounted to a negative $4 million.

Our revenue figures also based on the first half entitlement for current sales, therefore we have to add in the proceeds that are paid towards receivable recovery. The final step in the reconciliation is the $37 million, which we received at the CBP offset in the period.

On Slide 14, you'll see an outline of our CapEx. In the first half of the year, we spend around $40 million, of which $30 million was our net spend on Tawke and Taq Taq. For the full-year, we expect to spend around $60 million to $75 million net at Tawke and Taq Taq combined. That is broadly unchanged from the guidance given back in March at the full-year 2016 results although the weighting to Tawke has increased due to the expanded 2017 development program, while the forecast spending at Taq Taq has reduced to reflect the slower-than-expected progress on the Taq Taq-29 well.

CapEx at Miran and Bina Bawi for the full-year is expected to be slightly higher than originally guided as a result of higher activity levels against the backdrop of partnering negotiations and the timetable for the CPs. Somaliland 2D seismic acquisition spending is now expected to be around $15 million, following the recent decision, as Paul has already outlined.

Finally moving to balance sheet on Slide 15. The strong cash flow in the first half adding to existing cash balances and the bond price which was trading at a significant discount to par presented the opportunity to launch a bond buyback. We received a very good response from bondholders and achieved an attractive pricing in the tender book. This in turn resulted in a decision to repurchase $253 million of bonds for cash from operation of $217 million, i.e. at an average discount of 14% at par.

These bonds, and those which we repurchased already in March 2016, were subsequently cancelled with the annual interest charge reducing from $51 million per annum to $32 million, a material saving in the context of our cash flow.

Subsequently IFRS net debt at the end of June was $158 million, a reduction of 34% from year-end of 2016 levels. You can also see from the table on the right that we have a comfortable headroom on our bond covenants.

On our refinancing approach and timetable, we continue to reiterate the message we gave in March 2017. There are a number of factors which will influence the process, in particular, we will be in a better place by year-end to provide clarity on future progress on the KRI gas business and on the definitive mechanism with the KRG on recovery of the receivable. That will then give our stakeholders the added visibility as we look ahead to addressing the maturity of the bonds. Simultaneously we will maintain our relentless focus on costs and capital discipline.

Turning to Slide 16. I will conclude with the guidance summary. Production cost guidance for the year is reiterated at $30 million to $35 million. I have already covered CapEx in my earlier comments. We have narrowed the guidance range on Taq Taq and Tawke CapEx from $50 million to $75 million to between $60 million and $75 million with KRI gas business at $10 million to $15 million and Somaliland 2D seismic at $15 million.

On G&A, our ongoing focus on corporate costs means we have - we now expect cash G&A to be between $15 million and $20 million for the year versus $20 million guidance in March 2017. The income statement chart will be higher because of the inclusion of non-cash items such as share-based payment charges and depreciation.

Now let me hand back to Murat to summarize.

Murat Özgül

Thank you, Esa. Let me just summarize the outlook for the remainder of the year on Slide 17. We expect that payment for our oil sales from Tawke and Taq Taq will continue under the established payment mechanism with a lack between payments and sales of three months and payments being received consistently.

By the end of the year, we expect to be able to update on the progress of negotiations with the potential partners on the gas project, as well as negotiations with the KRG over a definitive mechanism for the receivable for unpaid oil sales. We continue to look to future with an exploration and appraisal program targeting growth in our reserves and resources, in particular we are looking forward to further appraise of Peshkabir field, as well as completing the Somaliland 2D seismic acquisition campaign.

And with that, I will hand over to operator for Q&A. Thank you all.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We'll pause for just a moment to allow everyone to signal. [Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question. It comes from James Hosie from Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

James Hosie

Yes, good morning. If you just could clarify on the offer of the CBP payments, what's the possibility of this being repeated again in the future? I know you've been paid for April. So was there ever a possibility that you'd get the payment also again for April for export payments? Thank you.

Murat Özgül

Thank you, James. This is Murat. We are looking in a wide-ish discussion in a constructive way with KRG, especially with the minister Dr. Ashti. So it's covering all options, and as I said, this is commercial sensitive ongoing discussion whenever we complete any deal with KRG, we will update the market accordingly.

James Hosie

Okay. And then just as a follow-up then, Will it require legislative changes by the KRG if you were to remove this CBP in its entirety?

Murat Özgül

That's in the PSC as it's requiring a change on the PSC. It will be entirely changed but as I said, we are discussing a different wide-ish discussion for the receivable recovering and we will update the market whenever we reach any result on this one.

James Hosie

Okay. Thank you.

Murat Özgül

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Duncan Milligan from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Duncan Milligan

Thank you very much and good morning. I'm just wondering if you could talk about how the water cut in Taq Taq has changed over the past year or so. I noticed you said it's around about 50% at present but has that kind of gradually increased or has that increased rapidly recently?

Paul Schofield

Good morning, Duncan. It's Paul here. It hasn't increased at drastically. It's been a steady movement. In fact actually as the off-take from a field has actually got to the levels that it has at this stage. What we have noticed in our monitoring of the free water level in the field is that the rate of change has gone down as well. And in fact one of our wells, the 17 well which had actually died and was producing nothing at the beginning of the year and I think you remember we've mentioned that in the call in March that field - that well has actually come back onto production and is producing in excess of about 1,000 barrels a day of oils, which is indicating that the off-take rate is - the lower off-take rate actually helps us in terms of the development of the water cut.

Duncan Milligan

Thank you very much. And just yes, I guess, following on from that, how do you see production from Taq Taq continuing for the rest of the year? I realize you give monthly production guidance but you're expected to kind of broadly stabilize or do you think the rate of decline seems for the past couple of months is a fair way to think about it going forward?

Paul Schofield

Yes, I think if you actually look at what we've published on a monthly basis, it will give you a good indication of the trend but we will continue announcing our production on a monthly basis and taking from there.

Duncan Milligan

Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Thomas Martin from Numis. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Thomas Martin

Hi, good morning. Paul, could you just mention to us the well design in broad terms for the TT-20 or the potential sidetrack? Just thinking how does the length of lateral compare with the well you've currently got some issues with?

Paul Schofield

So Taq Taq - it's Paul here. Taq Taq-29 is a well that is targeting the northern flank of the field to determine where the level of the free water is. It's not a horizontal well. It's a tangent well and we will be approaching the reservoir at sort of - at the moment it's about 55, 60 degree angle.

Thomas Martin

And I was just thinking you've put in this contingent program the TT-20 potential sidetrack in the fourth quarter. Is that as a reason to think that is not [indiscernible] the issues that you had on TT-29?

Paul Schofield

Yes, that's a different situation. So Taq Taq-29 is being drilled in the far north of the field, which is an area that we haven't exploited before. The Taq Taq-20 sidetrack will be a short sidetrack into the top of the reservoir on the flanks and that will be - it's fair to say that will be a short horizontal section probably in the order of about 500 to 800 meters at the most.

Thomas Martin

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from James Thompson from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

James Thompson

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Paul, I guess a question on Peshkabir. I just wanted to understand if the Peshkabir-3 well comes in as expected, how we can think about production kind of in the early part of 2018, latter part of 2017. Can you bring both the P-2 and P-3 wells online with the current configuration that you have now? And then secondly thinking about the 2,000 horsepower rig, what's the plan for that post the completion of Peshkabir-3 well? Are you thinking about additional appraisal on Peshkabir or is that one-off contract then? Thanks.

Paul Schofield

Okay, let's take the first question on the time, the further production from P-2, P-3. The present plan is that we will drill P-3. We won't be able to produce at that point both P-2 and P-3 together. P-3 will be tested on its own using the test equipment that we have for P-2. During that time, P-2 will be re-completed and reconfigured so that we can access both the Jurassic and the Cretaceous. Once that is completed and we have tested successfully out P-3, we will be in a position then to tie those two wells back in to an early production facility, which we are in the process of preparing for right now and so that we will be in the position early next year to produce both P-2 and P-3, subject to P-3 being proven successfully in early part of 2018.

In addition in 2018, we are looking then - at that point production will still be tracked from the Peshkabir area to Faysh Khabur and we'll be looking at laying a cost-effective pipeline from Peshkabir to Faysh Khabur.

As to further appraisal, we're in discussion with the operator, DNO, and we will be mapping out the further appraisal of Peshkabir and that will determine the nature of their operations next year.

James Thompson

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Mirzai from Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

David Mirzai

Good morning, gents. Two questions from me, please. Firstly, there has been a significant change in your shareholder register in first half of the year. Have you been in discussions with the new large shareholder as towards their ambitions, their intentions, how aligned they are with the current existing shareholder and business plans? And then secondly, as a local company with a foot on the ground, could you give us a sense of how you view the political changes and ramifications of the referendum in September? What has been discussed in the local papers regarding possible retaliation buyback debt, if at all? Thanks.

Murat Özgül

This is Murat. Let me take the both questions. The first one, the share of the registry. We have five shareholders as approximately representing the top 70%, including the new one. And we really wouldn't like to make any comment because we don't have any information about this intention to increase or [indiscernible]. I will not comment about these comments, the new shareholders.

On the second question, the politics around the referendum, I think it's really a premature to comment around referendum and we do believe that it will not affect our oil business or KRI exports or the gas business. That's our review now.

David Mirzai

Okay. Thanks, Murat. Just as a follow-up, could you just confirm who the new shareholder actually is or what type of business they represent, please?

Murat Özgül

The new shareholders is that the Dutch corporation and the last public announcement saying that they are around 15%.

David Mirzai

And would it be correct to describe them as an Hassan Barsane [ph] conglomerate with gas interest in Turkey?

Phil Corbett

David, it's Phil here. It's not our position to comment on the background or the identity of shareholders.

David Mirzai

Okay, no problem. Thanks.

Operator

As there are no further questions from the phone, that will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.