Is Corning, Inc. The Perfect Stock?

The company is well-positioned in several markets that have above average growth prospects including auto, datacenter, pharma, IoT, fiber to the home (FTTH) and telecom network “densification”.

Priced like a value play, Corning (NYSE:GLW) is a growth stock paying growing dividends and regularly buying back a mountain of shares. Profits are growing at a double-digit pace, gross margins exceed 40% and cash flow generation is strong. Management has enunciated, and is adhering to, a cogent capital allocation plan that balances strategic investment in its core business portfolio with generous returns to shareholders through regular dividend increases and share buybacks. Throw in a near pristine balance sheet and there is nothing not to like.

After a solid earnings report and upbeat conference call, I availed myself of an unwarranted pullback to open a long position in the stock. If it drops another 5%, I will likely double down. I intend to hold for long-term capital and income appreciation driven by organic growth and tuck-in acquisitions across its business portfolio.

For the reasons noted above, GLW looks to me like the closest thing to a perfect stock. I rate it a strong buy on what should prove to be a temporary pullback.

Latest Earnings Report

GLW reported on July 26 that it had generated second quarter revenue of $2.59B (+6.1% Y/Y), which beat the consensus estimate by $50M. Non-equity core earnings grew 12% year-over-year and EPS was $0.42 (+14% Y/Y) a beat of $0.02. The company generated almost $0.5 billion cash from operations and finished the quarter with $4.2 billion of cash, approximately 25% of which is in the U.S.A. and just $3.94 billion of debt.

As noted above, the stock sold off ~10% as short-term investors booked profits. Anticipating a beat, the stock had run up leading into the earnings announcement - a case of buy the rumor and sell the news.

Capital Allocation

GLW has a smart capital allocation plan that balances strategic growth and shareholder returns. Wendell Weeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer updated execution against the plan on the latest call:

As we have discussed, we target generating $26 billion to $30 billion in cash through 2019. We plan to return more than $12.5 billion to our shareholders through repurchases and dividends, and we will invest $10 billion to sustain our leadership and deliver growth. We have made great progress against those goals. Since October of 2015, our cash generation is on target and we have returned $7.4 billion in share repurchases and dividends. Through our repurchases, we have reduced our outstanding shares by approximately 26%. We increased the dividend 14.8% in February and 12.5% last year, for a combined increase of 29%. We expect to increase the dividend by at least 10% in 2018 and in 2019.

The highlights for me are the ongoing reduction in share count, which drives EPS at a rate faster than profit growth and the commitment to increasing the dividend at least 10% in each of the next 2 years.

Culture Of Innovation

Corning was founded in 1851. It has maintained a culture of innovation for more than 165 years developing numerous cutting edge products along the way. In the latest quarter, 8% of revenue was devoted to research and development.

As a result, the company is well positioned to exploit several secular growth opportunities including automotive glass and digital displays, datacenter networking and communications, pharmaceutical glass, IoT (Internet of Things), fiber to the home (FTTH) and telecom network “densification” as 5G networks are rolled out.

Astute Portfolio Management

Another cultural attribute is the company’s astute portfolio management. The company has a long and, for the most part, successful record of managing a portfolio of businesses through their life cycles. It has in the past divested several divisions and spun off others as they no longer fit the strategic direction of the company or as their growth and returns diminish.

The company also appears to partner well with some of the most significant industry leaders. Here is a sampling of recent moves:

GLW’s acquisition from Gerresheimer AG (OTC:GRRMF) of its pharmaceutical glass tubing business, and the contemporaneous formation of a joint venture to develop Corning Valor TM Glass, was first announced in June 2015. Recent announcements of commitments from Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) to collaborate in further R&D efforts and $0.5 billion investment in a domestic manufacturing facility, indicate the emergence of another powerful business unit with a substantial moat.

Corning announced in December 2015 the divestiture to Dow Chemical (NYSE: DOW) of its ownership stake in the 72-year Dow Corning joint venture. The reinvestment of the proceeds in core business units and share buybacks has been accretive for stockholders.

The company recently partnered with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to supply VZ a minimum of $1 billion of GLW's optical products/services over the next three years as they retool their network to support 5G services.

in May 2017, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) awarded Corning $200 million from Apple’s new Advanced Manufacturing Fund as part of the company’s commitment to foster innovation among American manufacturers. The investment will support Corning’s R&D, capital equipment needs and state-of-the-art glass processing.

Conclusion

Corning is a growth stock at a value price.

It offers long-term investors both capital and income appreciation.

Management appears to be seasoned and astute.

The balance sheet is sound. No net debt.

Capital allocation strategy provides a nice balance between strategic growth investments rewarding stockholders.

The company has appreciated approximately 150% over the past five years and could do the same again as it nurtures several business units that are positioned to exploit secular growth opportunities that are in the early innings or where the game is just about to start.

I rate the stock a strong buy under $30. I estimate 2018 earnings of $1.95 giving a forward P/E of ~15 at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.