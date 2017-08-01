De Beers: China Catalyst?

As their spending power increases in the years to come, China’s diamond market has potential to grow.

China is the world’s second largest diamond consuming country and diamonds are popular among millenials unlike in Japan where the older generation tends to be bigger buyers.

China’s emerging middle class and economic re-balancing is expected to boost demand for the company’s consumption-oriented commodities such as platinum and diamonds.

China is the largest market for De Beers’ Forevermark brand of diamonds. De Beers also sells diamonds through retailers such as Chow Tai Fook and Luk Fook Holdings.

Anglo American is the owner of De Beers, which is the biggest diamond producer in the world.

China's diamond market (the biggest market for De Beers’ Forevermark brand of diamonds), has grown from virtually zero two decades ago to being the world’s second-largest diamond market behind the U.S. The Chinese diamond market has been quite weak over the past couple of years, partly caused by a government crackdown on corruption.

However, looking ahead, there is still potential for the market to expand as the government re-balances the economy from investment-led to consumption driven which could boost demand for consumption-oriented commodities in Anglo American’s (OTCPK: OTCPK:AAUKY) portfolio such as platinum and diamonds. Jade and gold still hold cultural significance among Chinese, and this is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future. However, increasing overseas exposure has helped boost interest in diamonds, particularly among young female millenials, who make up the primary diamond consumer group in China. With their numbers and spending power expected to grow in the coming years, this key consumer group could drive demand for diamonds in the Middle Kingdom going forward.

Anglo American is the parent company of De Beers, the world’s biggest diamond company, accounting for about a third of sales, down from about 45% in 2007.

De Beers diamonds are sold in China through their “Forevermark” and “De Beers Diamond Jewelers” stores throughout China. Additionally, diamonds are also sold through Chinese retailers with Chow Tai Fook (the market leader in China’s jewelry market), Luk Fook Holdings and Chow Sang Sang being the biggest.

China is the largest market for De Beers’ Forevermark brand of diamonds, accounting for 50% of global sales volume. The United States is the second-biggest accounting for about 15% of sales volume and India is third. However, De Beers expects to double its sales volume in India from 60,000 pieces to between 100,000 - 130,000 pieces this year. With this India is expected to overtake the United States this year to become Forevermark’s second-biggest market, accounting for 20% - 25% of sales.

The global diamond jewelry market has seen slowing growth; sales dropped 3% to US$ 79 billion in 2015 (partly due to slowing sales in China and India’s demonetization campaign).

However in 2016, sales edged up 1% to US$ 80 billion with much of that demand being driven by the United States where sales grew 4.4% to a record US$ 41 billion.

Although the United States emerged as a bright spot last year along with Japan, much of the growth in the market over the past five years was driven by emerging markets and is this is expected to continue going forward.

Having identified this opportunity, in an effort to increase diamond output to satisfy rising Asian demand, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), the world’s second-biggest miner struck a deal this year to acquire as much as a 60% stake in the Fort a la Corne joint venture, an exploration project in a Canadian forest.

Diamonds accounted for just about 2% of revenue for Rio Tinto in 2016.

The United States is the world’s largest diamond market, accounting for over half of the world’s jewelry consumption. China is the world’s second largest market for diamonds, accounting for about 14% of global demand, up from 10% in 2010 and virtually zero 20 years ago.

Economic prosperity has helped boost average incomes and has contributed to a growing middle class in China and India.

According to a Brookings Institution report, by 2020, China’s middle class will account for 16% of global middle class consumption and by 2030, this share will increase to 22%. As China’s middle class grows in number and spending power, they are expected to drive China’s diamond jewelry demand over time.

By 2030, as the low-income proportion of China’s population shrinks, the country is expected to advance upwards to middle income status by 2030. Almost 40% of China’s population was in the low-income bracket in 2015, but this is expected to drop to 11% by 2030 as people move into lower-middle income status. China’s upper-middle income group is expected to expand from 7.1% in 2015, to 19.7% in 2030. With this demographic change, spending on luxury goods is expected to rise.

In the past, China’s economy grew largely on state-driven investments on large scale projects such as infrastructure. With the Chinese government trying to rebalance the economy from investment-led to consumption-driven, Anglo American’s portfolio of consumption-oriented commodities such as platinum and diamonds should see demand increases going forward.

Unlike in Japan, a key diamond market (the United States, China, India and Japan together account for 73% of global demand) where diamond buyers tend to be higher up the age bracket, in China, diamond buyers tend be millenials according to De Beers.

In China, millenials (mostly women) account for 68% of China’s diamond sales. While gold and jade tend to be popular choices among the older generation, diamonds have found favor with Chinese millenials.

Gold and Jade still hold cultural significance and this is unlikely to change in the near future. However, increasing overseas exposure such as through overseas travel has boosted diamond interest among millenials. About 73% of outbound tourists in China are millenials according to GfK and they accounted for 50% of Chinese outbound travel spending. Chinese millenials are the biggest spenders among Asian millenials according to a study by the Singapore Tourism Board. Considering just 6% of Chinese citizens own a passport (compared with 46% in the U.S.), there is potential for greater interest in diamonds among millenials going forward.

Although 80% of diamond consumption by Chinese consumers is for wedding purposes, since 2015, jewelers have noted a trend where millennial women - those aged between 18 to 34 - are increasingly seeing diamonds as high-status fashion-wear, and this consumer group is gradually altering the notion that diamonds are only a symbol of love to be received when getting married.

A report by J. Walter Thompson found that over 40% of Chinese women regard financial independence as more important than marriage, and over 30% of Chinese women define financial independence as success. In the context of modern diamond products, the typical consumer is a single woman with a decent job for whom diamond rings, earrings and necklaces are popular choices when buying diamond jewelry. Diamonds have become symbols of achievement and social status.

By 2020, Chinese millenials are expected to reach 300 million, compared with just 80 million in the United States. As their spending power increases in the future, this consumer group could help boost China’s diamond demand going forward.

Apart from selling diamonds through “Forevermark” and “De Beers Diamond Jewelers” stores throughout China, De Beers sells diamonds through Chinese retailers; De Beers’ clientele includes major jewelers Chow Tai Fook and Luk Fook Holdings both of which are positioned to benefit from this trend. Chow Tai Fook and Luk Fook are both members of De Beers’ exclusive sightholder list. Hong Kong based Chow Tai Fook, (OTCMKTS:CJEWF) known as the Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) of China is China’s biggest jewelry retailer with a 5.7% market share, and a household name. About half of Chow Tai Fook’s customers are millenials putting the company in good position to benefit from millenials' growing buying power. Hong Kong jeweler Luk Fook Holdings is also targeting China’s young middle class by providing manicurists in some of its stores and “handsome” chauffeurs to woo young female customers.

Over the past two years, China’s diamond market went through a dull phase relative to earlier years. However, the market still has potential for growth. Bright prospects in China, the world’s second biggest diamond market should benefit De Beers, the largest diamond company in the world.

