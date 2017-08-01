Fishing For Yields Of 8%+

The current yield of 8.2% is well supported by current operations but is likely to increase as free cash flow increases.

The company is currently in investment mode for the next year before we think free cash flow will inflect higher.

Marine Harvest SA- (OTCPK:MHGVY) is the largest producer of Atlantic Salmon and aims to be the world's largest seafood company in the world. The shares are listed in Oslo but also on the OTC market in the U.S. Until March of this year, they also had an ADR listing on the NYSE. The company supplies sustainable farmed salmon and processed seafood to more than 70 markets worldwide.

The Business

Founded in Norway in 1964, the company is now an $8 billion complete-value chain enterprise of seafood feed and end-market products. They produce, refine, distribute, and sell seafood and goods used in seafood production, either directly or through participation and agreements with other companies. Marine is the fourth largest seafood company by revenue with global operations in 24 companies including North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Chile.

Revenue is broken out as follows:

Feed: $63.6 million

Farming: $571.9 million

Markets: $689.4 million

Consumer Products: $341.3 million

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The firm continues to invest in creating an end-to-end solution in the aquaculture industry. The firm has invested heavily on moving up the value chain into feedstock for fisheries giving them complete control over the production process.

They have been focusing on the following key drivers to grow the company:

Improving taste

Making products more convenient

Stressing the healthiness of the products

Deep Sea Supply Joint Venture

In 2016, the company entered into a 50-50 joint venture with Deep Sea Supply PLC to establish a aquaculture shipping business. The purpose of the JV is to build, own, and operate aquaculture vessels. The first new-builds will be delivered in the third quarter of this year. Management believes this is a key ingredient to becoming a leading integrated 'provider of proteins from the ocean.'

Why establish a shipping JV?

The shipping industry is fragmented with family-owned shipping companies controlling the market.

Very high margins for current owners showing the infancy of the business with room for growth.

Opportunity to streamline production and reduce costs by challenging the existing cost dynamic of the industry.

The JV will be structured with Deep Sea providing the management servicing of the vessels. Over time, they expect to enter the well-boat market, fish feed delivery vessels, harvest boats, and service vessel markets. The strategy is to become the preferred vessel owner and operator for the industry.

Long-Term Demographics

Management details the long-term drivers of the business, which they call the Blue Revolution. Those drivers include:

Significant population growth with the globe expected to reach 9 billion persons by 2042, an incremental 2 billion people.

The food supply will need to double by 2050 with an additional 47.5 million additional tons of aquatic food required.

Today, already 90% of the world fisheries are currently fully exploited or overfished.

Wild fish supply is down to 13 kg per capita , from 17 kg in 1988. Aquaculture supply has increased 5-fold to 10 kg per capita over the same time period.

from 17 kg in 1988. Aquaculture supply has increased 5-fold to 10 kg per capita over the same time period. Aquaculture is the most carbon-friendly source of protein at 10% to 40% of the carbon footprint of beef.

The aquaculture industry is still in its infancy but will practically be forced to grow given the long-term population growth, demand for proteins with emerging middle classes in developing markets, and obesity trends in developed markets. Nearly 100% of the additional supply will have to come from farms. Salmon remains one of the most popular fish types, especially in North America where the market opportunity is massive.

The market size of North America is 410 tons with consumption at 1.3 kg per capita. This compares to France, Germany, the UK, which have 3.1, 2.1, 2.4 kg per capita. The Scandinavian countries consume far more at 7.1 kg in Sweden, 8.3 kg in Norway, and 6.3 in Finland.

Over the last 19 years, salmon consumption has grown substantially as emerging markets have shifted their diets towards more fish and other proteins.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

The demand for salmon and other processed fish from the growing populations with greater wealth helps support the cycle. From egg to the table, salmon farming takes about 3 years to complete. Farming is strictly regulated due to lice outbreaks in farms, which can quickly decimate an entire farm stock.

Supplies are constrained due to the production issues needed to successfully farm salmon. Cold water temperature is a key necessity with only small variation in that temperature throughout the year. Geographically, there are few places on the planet that allow for this type of farming, and most have already been farmed to near capacity. Land-based salmon farming is another option but an expensive one at this point and will take time to reach cost-effective scale.

Commercialization Strategy- US Opportunity - Prices

Their pre-packaged products have been a huge hit. The growth in this segment has been made available by the expansion of their global VAP processing as well as their sales and marketing network. The commercialization strategy remains a key sales and margin driver. This piece of the business remains in its infancy as they develop their own end-market brand.

The consumer products division had its best seasonal quarter ever last year with volumes up 14%. The opportunity rest in the results of the entry into Germany for these and other products which spiked consumption.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

If they can achieve the same success in the U.S. it will equate with substantial revenue and profit growth. They cite several statistics that support the strategy including:

Majority of Americans (78%) like the taste of salmon but only 6% eat the recommended seafood intake.

Millennials are a large source of opportunity as the age group is consuming more fresh seafood.

The main barrier people have to fish is accessibility- meaning cost and sales points.

By 2021, if the U.S. follows the same growth trend as Germany, U.S. consumption will be nearly 200K tons by 2021.

Meanwhile, salmon prices have reached very high levels, especially compared to prior years. Prices are quoted at several locations around the globe in addition to Norway including Miami and Seattle. In the fourth quarter, prices were at record levels in nearly every market: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Those prices have continued into the first quarter of 2017 aided by a weaker kroner.

(Source: Quarterly Financial Statements)

In the Americas, prices have been rising recently hitting $6.35 per pound in Miami, which has translated to other markets including Canada and even Europe. In 2016, the average price for salmon out of Norway rose from $8.87/kg to $10.72/kg. Chilean prices rose similarly from $8.50/kg to $10.20/kg. Canadian farmed prices rose from $6.28/kg to $7.75/kg.

One of the main factors supporting prices has been the increase in demand in developed nations- as diets become healthier and other proteins more expensive. Our thesis rests on the these switching costs and consumers accepting higher costs for salmon.

(Source: Indexmundi.com)

Despite higher prices, demand has yet to wane. The question is whether they can expand margins further from here. In the first quarter, their results were strong despite increased expenses due to reduced volumes and other factors.

Management continues to improve their supply chain investing heavily into the feedstock (upstream) and downstream (consumer pre-packaged). As one of the main players in the space, complete end-to-end production and commercialization makes sense in order to reduce costs.

They are currently building a new feed production facility in Scotland to increase feed supplies for their farms. This should add to supplies and help reduce costs while improving margins. We discussed their move into distribution with the shipping JV as well as pre-packaged downstream investments.

The business is still in the organic growth mode with significant working capital and capex needs to continue to grow. Management dislikes acquisitions and prefers to grow organically- although they recently completed an Eastern Canada purchase. In the first quarter, they guided to E250 million net capital expenditure, of which approximately one-third was investment capex. Net working capital will be approximately E125 million. Clearly, management is investing heavily into the business given the higher prices.

Dividend, Valuation And Balance Sheet

One of the unique aspects of this idea is that the dividend payment is completely tax-free, classified as a return on capital. The dividend is NOK 2.80 for the quarter, or $0.335 in USD. The annual dividend yield is 7.7%. The board recently proposed a NOK 3.00 quarterly starting next quarter, which would increase the payout to approximately $1.40 per share (8.25% yield) at current exchange rates, again classified as a 100% return on capital.

The company has a history of raising the dividend- more than doubling it since the third quarter of 2014. First quarter 2017 dividends cost E143 million and should increase to E153 million in the second quarter if the new rate is approved. That compares to operational EBIT of E220 million in the first quarter, for coverage of 1.44x.

We also like to look at cash flow from operations net of net capex and other investments to assess the sustainability of the dividend. First quarter 2017 CFO was E247.8 million with capex of E67 million. Coverage under this formula is 1.18x. Investors do have to contend with the potential (and likely) dilution from their convertible bonds, the majority of their outstanding debt. If all shares are converted, share count will increase by over 15%, which could force management to decrease the dividend payment.

Free cash flow should ramp as they reap the benefits of past and current investments into the supply chain. This should lower their expansion capex inflecting free cash and allow for greater distributions to investors. Greater free cash flow is likely to lead to further increases in the dividend, including special distributions.

Operational EBITDA totaled E256.8 million in the first quarter, up from E147.7 million in the same quarter a year before. EV/EBITDA is currently 6.8x, an extremely low level given the free cash flow generation potential and future distribution growth. It is hard to develop comps to benchmark that EV/EBITDA ratio but anytime the dividend yield is greater than the ratio, and well covered, we like the upside potential.

They also own approximately 48% of Nova Sea through direct and indirect ownership. Nova is one of the leading integrated salmon producers in Northern Norway. The company is paying NOK 500 million of which NOK 215 million is going to Marine Harvest.

Risks:

Climate change and the warming of the oceans presents a long-term challenge to the industry. Still, if the Arctic seas realize lower ice levels, there could be replacement farming geography.

Currency risk is a large concern, especially against the Norwegian kroner.

Higher prices could reduce overall demand and cause switching to other proteins, namely chicken.

Salmon, like many other agriculture commodities, tends to run in cyclical cycles where supply ramps to the point where prices crater.

Most debt is convertible, and most of this debt is in-the-money, meaning that shareholders are likely to be diluted.

Marine biologists have long complained about the sustainable salmon farms that are used to grow and harvest salmon. The open-ocean pens which house the salmon farms are linked to water pollution, disease and sea-lice as well as other parasites. The sustainable farming pens have also been blamed for the collapse of wild salmon populations.

These open-ocean pens have been linked to dead zone formation as the large schools in the farms produce a significant amount of organic waste material. The sea lice threat is probably the main issue for them, and it hurt Marine Harvests' Chilean operation last year. When salmon are wild, the threat from sea lice is minimal but when you have thousands and thousands together, the sea lice multiply rapidly and spread to the wild population.

A key risk is legislation that shifts the salmon farms inland into land-locked housings. They are using cement basins that keep the farms apart from key rivers, streams, and lakes to isolate the fish.

Conclusion

Marine Harvest is a play on the growth of salmon and middle-class growth across the globe. The company has invested heavily in vertically integrating the supply chain and creating an end-to-end solution for salmon products. As these investments roll off starting in 2018, free cash flow should increase and the dividend could likewise be raised further. Already, the dividend has more than doubled since September 2014. We like the 8+% yield and the potential for capital gains from here.

