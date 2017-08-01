State Street Bank Vs. PNC Financial: Which The Better Buy Here?

Both are strong Money Center Banks - why not make larger capital gains in the better price-positioned one at present? Pictorial details of price range expectations trends follow.

A recent article posing the above question between Bank of America and Citigroup prompted -among many other comments - the above question. It can be evaluated the same way.

Market-maker daily price range forecasts

A SA "news" item reader reflects on upcoming earnings reports by two major defense industry companies, Lockheed-Martin (LMT) and Raytheon (RTN).

Anticipating such reports -- and much more -- well-informed Market-Making [MM] professionals helping investment organization clients adjust billion-dollar portfolios in these stocks reveal their coming price limit expectations.

To protect firm capital temporarily and necessarily put at risk, they engineer hedging deals in leveraged derivative securities. Prices paid and deal structures created tell their implied forecasts. Here is how they see the Risk~Reward tradeoffs for State Street Bank (STT) and for PNC Financial (PNC) and several other "Money Center Bank" stocks:

Figure 1

(Used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not wrong) of Market-Makers [MMs] protecting themselves from possible damaging future price moves.

Their forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale. The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the vertical red scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

BAC is at location [3], while C is just above it at [6]. Please note that these two major world banking competitors carry higher historical price drawdown exposure risks than any of the others in this map. State Street Corporation, along with SPDR S&P500 Index ETF as a broad market norm have the smallest past risk exposures at [12]. PNC Financial Services Group at [13] is the next-least so exposed.

PNC may be the stock of most interest among these. Here is how it has been seen during the last 6 months market days in terms of likely coming price ranges daily.

Figure 2

(Used with permission)

PNC's current implied price range forecast has a downside prospect of $124.88, or some 20% of its full range of up to $138.10. That sets PNC's current Range Index [RI] at 20. The other 80% is a prospective gain from $127.65 of +8.2%.

We use the RI to see how well the MMs' prior forecasts have worked out. In the past 5 years of 1261 daily implied forecasts 81 of them have had RIs of ~20. Each of the 81 has been subjected to our standard Time-Efficient Risk Management Discipline [TERMD] which hypothetically buys at a cost of the next market day's closing price and sells at the first end of day price occurring at or above the range forecast top. If that hasn't happened in 3months (63 market days) the position is sold at end of day with its liquidated capital available for reinvestment in a best choice of that day's end of market forecasts.

The PNC history of 81 RI forecasts at 20 shows that 80 out of every 100 were closed out at a price above its cost. Relative to stocks producing competitive rates of price change returns, such Win Odds of 80 are usually quite competitive. All 81 PNC closeouts averaged net gains of +4.6%, compared to the current upside prospect of +8.2%, giving the forecast a credibility ratio of 0.6, a below-average performance. Relevant averages for current best alternative issues are in Figure 4.

The average holding period of those 81 prior forecasts was 53 market days or 10+ calendar weeks. Compounding the +4.6% net gains 5+ times in a market-day year (of 252) produces an annual rate of gain [CAGR] of +24%. That's no promise, just a figure to compare against when considering other alternative investment candidates.

During those prior holding periods prices fluctuate, sometimes below cost. Those interim loss-potential exposures are the real measure of risk, since it is at their worst condition where an investor is most likely to fear the present loss will worsen and never recover. For PNC those experiences have averaged -3.7%, about half of the forecast gain potential, but not more than it actually achieved net gains of similar prior forecasts.

What matters relative to today's investment decision on BAC is what is likely to be experienced during its next 3-month holding period. What may have happened to NPC's price in the 4th quarter of 2008 or the first quarter of 2009 is immaterial if no RI forecasts of 20 were encountered there. All of what occurred then is included in its current averages.

Risk is not static - it depends on price at the time of commitment. The future is what counts, not some unrelated past history, despite the assertions of academics and industry "consultants".

Now let's look at alternative choice possibilities, starting with STT.

Figure 3

(Used with permission)

STT's current forecast provides a smaller upside prospect than PNC of some +5.2%, with a larger downside Range Index of 51. Its RI is above its most frequent level in its past 5-year array of experiences. That is shown in the small picture of their distribution at the bottom of Figure 3.

How well those prior forecasts have turned out leaves its net %payoffs of +4.3% not far behind PNC's +4.6% and still close to its current +5.2% forecast upside expectation, with a credibility ratio of 0.8 compared to BAC's 0.6.

The lower net %payoffs is the result of a narrower upside target, despite a higher Win Odds of 85 out of each 100. In our experience that is a competitive odds performance. The comparison of typical holding periods between the two favors PNC's sufficiently to result in a higher CAGR of +47% for STT, in comparison to PNC's +24%. Time is an important factor in the RATE of return calculation.

Does that make a preference of STT over PNC an easy decision? Perhaps. But should you stop there with a capital commitment to an equity position in Money Center Banks? Our comparisons up to this point have been between just Money Center Banks. There are many other alternatives in a wide array of sectors and industries.

When we consider STT and PNC, they can also be pitted against a present-day market-average-index ETF coming price range forecast, or against the averages of forecasts for over 2,500 stock and ETFs, or the averages of the best 20 from that population.

Figure 4 shows the MM community making hedging bets to protect itself in ways that forecast upside price change prospects for a population of over 2,500 issues. Those actions average +12.4% gains, bigger than PNC's, or STT's.

But the forecast population average upside prospect is without credibility [column (13) : -0.1] , the result of achieving past actual %payoffs from their various prior RIs (now averaging 30). Those average outcomes of only +2.8% instead of today's suggested 12.4% average come from the market's prior various issue RI forecasts that were the same as today's. The disappointment is due importantly to a Win Odds history of only 62/100 or just 5 profitable outcomes out of every 8 forecasts.

Figure 4

Source: blockdesk.com

SPDR S&P500 index ETF (SPY) as a general market performance index has a smaller current upside forecast of only +5.4%, but a small downside exposure history from RIs like today [50 in column (7)] of only -2.6%.

Is the equity market too high and dangerous? The aggregate picture from 2615 issues may suggest so, with prior downside price change experiences averaging -8.9%. But an aggregate single ETF of ~500 holdings gives a very different perspective. Its current forecast is mid-range (RI of 50), and still has price drawdown experiences of only -2.6%. SPY's 3-month win odds are a very reassuring (to those concerned over a market crash in the next 3 months) 90 out of 100.

The plus in knowing SPY's price risk is that STT's exposure (historically) is individually no worse than SPY's.

Another relevant comparison can be made by having a sense of what the best in the forecast population have to offer in these various relevant investment dimensions. A screening of the 2615 to find their top 1% produces an average of the top 20. The group's superiority comes from a high WinOdds that produces better %payoffs than are being forecast, yet are of past experiences that generate CAGRs in triple-digit outcomes.

Does that keep STT from being "king of the hill"?

It all depends on you, and your preferences and priorities. Is a smaller-size gain earned more quickly, and reinvested more frequently elsewhere, enough more appealing than a larger, less frequent gain with better odds of being profitable, done in PNC?

And it opens the door to comparisons with other stocks that may have a combination of advantages far better than either PNC or STT.

Conclusion

If we had to bet today and choose only between PNC and STT, it would be for STT. But that reflects our sense of priorities and preferences. Yours may be different, and they are the ones that count, not what appeals to some outsider.

So, readers, do any of you have more appealing candidates for portfolio wealth-building than are offered by either LMT, NOC or GD? Offer them up and we will provide the MM community's evaluations, backstopped by the history of their prior similar forecasts?

We're open to your ideas. We know there are better choices, but your offered suggestions can get a free analysis (perhaps not immediately - this one took a week or so), while our best-odds MM Intelligence lists have a modest cost because they save time and are the product of comprehensive current comparisons.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.