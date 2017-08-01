Forget Valuations - Sentiment Is Driving This Market

Valuations have always been an awful timing tool and have been truly awful during this period of extraordinary monetary accommodation.

Valuations are important. They tend to mean-revert, so when they reach extreme levels it is rational to start worrying about an imminent reversion.

However, it is basically irresponsible to repeatedly point to the same charts depicting broad market valuations on a regular basis and decide or imply that investors should reduce their exposure to risk assets and wait for a more favourable entry level. I find it is far more rational to see what investors, in aggregate, are doing with their money to get the market’s pulse.

For example, if high yield is doing really well, it means that investors are confident that borrowers are fine and that, by extension, the economy is likely to do well in the near term. If other economically sensitive asset classes or sectors are also doing well, then it doesn’t matter that the ‘Buffett Indicator’ tells us that valuations are the most stretched they’ve been since 2000. If you hide in cash while several economically sensitive asset classes show no sign of stress or damage, you are likely to just end up leaving lots of money on the table.

Remember: the market is a voting machine in the short term and a weighing machine in the long term. You can’t just focus on long-term weighing indicators and ignore the short-term signals that reveal what is actually going on with sentiment.

High yield continues to shine

One important development this week that reflects positive sentiment towards risk assets was that high yield spreads reached a new low for the year at 3.53% as high yield bonds (HYG) reached a new all-time high. This signals that high yield investors remain confident in this economically sensitive asset class. Indeed, a break below 3.50% in the weeks or days to come would be another strong vote of confidence in the health of the general economy.

On a slight cautionary note, HYG has just reached the ‘overbought’ level according to weekly RSI. Moreover, the Bollinger Band width for HYG is starting to tighten again. The tighter the Bollinger Band Width, the more likely a big move in either direction. Given how expensive high yield bonds have become based on the tightness of credit spreads, I would think a sharp move to the downside is more likely.

Investors should distinguish between new lows in high yield spreads and expectations regarding the long-term potential returns from the asset class. Clearly, future returns are likely to be low relative to periods when spreads were much wider. Therefore, the appropriate conclusion is not necessarily that high yield bonds are attractive for long-term investors because spreads are getting tighter – instead, it is a sign that sentiment is currently bullish and that higher highs in other risk assets are also likely in the near term.

The market rally is broad and getting broader

The percentage of S&P 500 and NYSE Composite stocks above their 200-day moving averages climbed further this week (to 76.8% and 68.4% respectively), as did the cumulative NYSE Advance Decline line. These are both clear indicators that the market rally is broad. The implication is that a market correction is less likely since corrections tend to happen when fewer and fewer stocks, typically large and mega-cap ones, drive higher highs in the broad market-cap weighted indices.

Gold is at risk of failing its test again

Gold (GLD) has been trading within a range of $1,200 and $1,300. It rose about 1.6% last week to close around $1,275 and now seems likely to test its resistance level in the next few weeks or days. Should gold rise to $1,290 or higher, I think investors should consider a short trade against gold.

While I agree with the long-term merit of gold, gold in the short term tends to be highly correlated with real interest rates. This is mainly because gold does not produce cash flows and is therefore sensitive to the rising opportunity cost of holding it when real interest rates begin to rise.

I expect real interest rates to rise in the months to come, especially as commodity prices ex-gold are starting to recover. In fact, commodity prices appear set to resume their trend of outperformance versus long-term treasury bonds. This will be negative for gold, as an environment in which commodities outperform long-term bonds is typically an inflationary one. Any substantial rise in inflationary pressure is likely to provoke a tightening of monetary policy, which will likely coincide in a rise in real interest rates (bad for gold).

However, a break above the $1,300 level (by at least 1-2% to mark a genuine break-out) will be a cautionary sign for risk assets since gold prices don’t tend to rise strongly unless investors expect the economy to weaken and are therefore seeking safe haven assets.

Conclusion

Valuations have always been awful as a timing tool. During a period of extraordinary monetary accommodation that has made stocks so much more attractive than bonds, valuations have been truly awful. This is probably why we have seen such extreme readings on several measures such as the Buffett Indicator, the CAPE ratio, etc.

If sentiment continues to be as strong as it is now, I will continue looking for and investing in single stocks that present an attractive risk vs. reward based on fundamental and technical factors, like the ones I mentioned in my article from last week. Otherwise, I will start to look at buying treasury bonds if the 10-year yield rises again towards its 2.6% resistance level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.