Boeing: Great Opportunity For A Patient Investor

After reaching a new all-time high, new investors should wait for a better entry point to get into this excellent company.

Boeing (BA) has consistently used their dominance in the Aerospace industry to create shareholder wealth. The most important thing for new investors to know is Boeing currently has only one competitor in the Commercial Airline Business- Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF), and some competition in the defense and space sector. I will outline why these things matter for a potential new Boeing investor, and when is the best time start an initial position.

Growth of Fundamentals

At a payout Ratio of 57.29% Boeing should have no problem continuing their dividend, which is currently yielding 2.43%. The 3 year dividend rate is 30.09% which is part of the reason the stock has risen over 71% in the last 52 weeks. Return on Assets has been 7.92%, and an extremely impressive 247.55% return on equity tells me they know how to make their investor’s money fly high!

Boeing is categorized as a “consumer cyclical”, when an investor looks at their impressive growth numbers these types of stocks have higher peaks and bottoms. Cyclical companies normally produce products where demand fluctuates such as cars, tires, high-end casinos etc. In an economic downfall these stocks also get hit the hardest as consumers slow the buying of cars, and gambling at the Ballagio. Luckily for Boeing investors this company is spread out to more secure sectors. Below is the breakdown by unit for Boeing.

(Seeking Alpha article by Carlo Forattini)

Most interesting fundamental

The Beta interests me most with this company. Defense sales have averaged 30 billion over the last decade, but the Beta of 1.07 is still higher than the general market. I believe this volatility can be used to an investor's advantage if they have the patience to wait out market conditions and buy into Boeing when the price falls. This can be used as a solid long-term approach to reinvesting dividends back into the company.

(picture taken from ConnectSupplier.com)

Where is their competition?

Below is a list of competitors according to Morningstar, the list is from many different sectors ranging from communications companies, engine makers, to conglomerates. The lack of actual competitors within their industry is another reason I believe this company is misunderstood.

(List of BA competitors provided by MorningStar)

Growth from developing markets

Boeing is poised to grow from the demand of Commercial Airlines in emerging economies, as well replacement fleets in developed nations which will require upgrades to their existing fleets.

(Slide provided by Boeing Company website)

Tailwinds in Defense

Although, Boeing states in their company releases that they are aiming to grow their profile in the Defense Sector the results show otherwise. They lost two high-profile jet contracts with competitors Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC). An 80 Billion contract was awarded to competitor Northrop Grumman (NOC) for the next generation long-range stealth bomber. Meanwhile, F-35 jets produced by Lockheed Martin will replace Boeing F-18 Hornets and F-15s throughout the U.S. Military. This could hurt the bottom line of Boeing unless replacement revenue is found.

(Picture taken from funker530)

New frontiers in space

Space offers opportunities for Boeing. They already have a considerable presence in the United States Space Program, and will probably expand on this going forward as the threat of global tensions increase. In the future more countries will look towards space for weapon systems.

This should be a bright spot, because of the need for cooperation between the companies who make up the defense oligopoly. I envision a Space Race in the new millennium – where Boeing works alongside the major defense contractors in an “All Star” atmosphere, where cooperation is encouraged to meet the shared goal of national preparedness in the next generation of Space Race. I became interested in Boeing stock after a visit to the Kennedy Space Center, this is a great way for an investor to get a look at the foothold Boeing has in the U.S. Space industry. This company effectively uses their presence at the Space Station to promote brand awareness.

(Picture taken from National Space Society)

Patience Should be Rewarded

As the World Leader in Commercial Aircraft manufacturing, and the world’s second largest Defense Company this company should continue to reward shareholders. Although, Boeing is the perfect long term investment, I will be waiting for a better entry point. Because of the volatility around this stock, I am confident of a better entry point other than the current all-time high. I will initiate a position under $200 for this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.