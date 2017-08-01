Redfin Dazzles Market With Long-Anticipated IPO

Redfin’s non-traditional approach isn’t merely limited to its digital presence, but also extends to how it hires and compensates its employees.

While the company has posted increased net losses from 2016’s first quarter to 2017’s first quarter, its recent staggering revenue growth shows it has little to worry about.

Redfin’s unique digital approach to the market helps set it apart from its competitors, and could be the engine driving the company’s recent surge in revenue.

Redfin (RDFN:NASDAQ), a Seattle-based real estate website, made huge waves in the market followings its highly successful IPO on Friday morning. Shares of the company soared passed initial expectations of $12-14 to reach $15, culminating in an eye-popping $138.5 million IPO.

Redfin's recent success isn't limited to its IPO, either; the company's revenue spiked by 43% from 2015 to 2016, going from $187.3 million to a staggering $267.2 million. The deluge of growth is likely to further spur investor's confidence as they eagerly eye the real estate company's future.

While Redfin enjoyed a surge in revenue recently, the company has also had some success in cutting back on its net losses, which slimmed from a hefty $30.2 million in 2016 to a more manageable $22.5 million this year.

Shaking the foundations of real estate

One of the ways Redfin has impressed would-be investors is its innovative, tech-based approach to the real estate business which has helped it drive down cost. The company has shunned many of the traditional aspects of its field, opting instead to rely primarily on its website and mobile app. While such a digitally-savvy approach could lure in techy investors, it remains to be seen if such a business model will prove to be more than a short-term success story.

Redfin's unique approach to real estate isn't constrained to its digital presence, either. The company is rather unique in the real estate industry for its method of employment, which relies on salaried employees rather than commission-driven contractors. Bucking the industry norm like this could serve to further entice investors who favor disruptive trailblazers.

Following the exceptional performance of its shares during the IPO, the company will be valued to be nearly $1.2 billion. While Redfin will be able to put that hefty sum to good use in their future investments, the company still has a few more obstacles to surmount before it can relax. A nasty patent lawsuit brought by one of the original co-founders of the site could act as a blot on the company's record, and turn away investors who don't have the stomach to endure a fierce legal battle.

Redfin's performance thus far into 2017, too, could call into question some of its investors' high confidence. It's first quarter losses this year surged from last year's $29.5 million to a robust $52.8 million, meaning the company's initially impressive takeoff could still end with a hard landing.

Nonetheless, Redfin appears largely undeterred by a slow start in 2017, which may have resulted from its new Redfin Mortgage program that seeks to underwrite loans. The real estate company operates in over 80 markets across the US, reaping in profits from pricey areas like San Francisco and its home of Seattle, and shows every sign that it intends to continue expanding.

A new way to sell homes

Redfin's success thus far is often attributed to its unique, digital way of doing business. The company's mobile app and website offer 3D tours of its properties, and it encourages its employees with bonuses directly tied to their costumer's satisfaction.

In a long-established industry such as real estate, many investors are cautious to jump on board of a ship which chooses to sail differently from the rest. Yet Redfin has suffered very few problems in attracting the necessary capital to expand, having previous gathered over $160 million in equity funding in the past few years. The company's bold new way of conducting business, which often relies on a more structured approach rather than giving contractors free reign over how they want to sell properties, could yet reshape the industry if it continues to achieve success.

Redfin's website boasted an impressive 6 million total of unique visitors in one month of 2014, which means that the company can focus on acquiring new business while its employees focus more intensely on closing sales. This non-traditional approach has worked well for the Seattle-based industry disruptor thus far, but its ability to remain adaptive to market changes as its competitors catch up will be the ultimate deciding factor for its future success.

Investors keen for a new way of doing business in the real estate market would be well served to invest in Redfin, beset as it is by a potential legal battle and potential increases in its net losses. The company's reliance on salaried employees isn't entirely new to the real estate industry, but, coupled with its intense digital focus and cost-cutting approach to its business, could help it break apart from its competitors and continue to shine in the market.

Redfin's efficiency-optimizing approach to selling properties throughout the US could stand to backfire if the company flies too close to the sun, but its recent performance has shown that the 11-year-old business can still learn new tricks while wooing both customers and investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.