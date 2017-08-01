GDP 'Rises' (Anemically) To 2.6% In The Second Quarter

Randall Forsyth's latest essay in Barron's captured the nation's pulse: "Market Heaven, Political Hell."

I'll focus on the part about heaven. With 58% of the S&P 500 companies having announced their second-quarter results, 71% of the companies in the S&P 500 have exceeded analysts' consensus sales estimates and 73% have beaten analysts' earnings estimates. The average annual sales growth is 5.0% and the average annual earnings growth is 10.8%. As earnings season winds down, I expect that the market will get a bit bumpier in the upcoming weeks, as August has become my "least favorite" month in the market.

In short, last week was largely a "nirvana" week, bolstered by better-than-expected sales and earnings announcements. Furthermore, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also clarified that they are taking a "wait and see" approach before raising key interest rates further. There is no doubt that the Fed is puzzled by the lack of inflation and wants to wait for inflation to re-emerge before raising key interest rates further. Specifically, the FOMC statement said that inflation measures "have declined and are running below 2%." The FOMC also said that it expects to begin shrinking its bond holdings soon.

The main key to success at this late stage of a bull market is superior stock selection. Year-to-date, our Cavalier Fundamental Growth Fund (Institutional Class, CAFGX) is up 19.51%, while the S&P 500 is up 11.67%. According to Morningstar, our flagship Fundamental Growth fund is highly ranked among its peer group in the 1 month, 3 month, and 1 year rankings.

Last Friday, the Commerce Department announced that its preliminary estimate for second-quarter GDP growth was an annual pace of 2.6%, slightly below economists' consensus estimate of 2.7%, but up from 1.2% in the first quarter. Neither number exceeds the dismal trend of the last eight years under Obama.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not very bullish on America's future growth rate, since its "World Economic Outlook" last week cut its U.S. GDP forecast for both 2017 and 2018 to only 2.1%, down from its prior forecasts of 2.3% for 2017 and 2.5% for 2018. The IMF cited an "assumption that fiscal policy will be less expansionary than previously assumed, given the uncertainty about the timing and nature of U.S. fiscal policy changes." In other words, the IMF is paying more attention to politics than corporate earnings or actual economic data. I'd ignore the IMF GDP forecasts, since the economic data tells us that the U.S. is on track for at least 2.5% annual GDP growth for the foreseeable future, especially in light of a weaker U.S. dollar that is boosting exports as Boeing (NYSE:BA) is now demonstrating. (Please note: Louis Navellier does not currently hold a position in Boeing. Navellier & Associates does currently own a position in Boeing for client portfolios).

Due to a weaker U.S. dollar, which hit a 1-year low relative to major currencies this week, commodity inflation is expected to materialize in the upcoming months. Crude oil prices are firm, since a big supply drawdown is still underway after the American Petroleum Institute and Energy Information Administration reported that domestic inventories declined by 10.2 million barrels and 7.2 million barrels, respectively, in the latest week. This is the fourth consecutive weekly decline in crude oil inventories, each one larger than analysts forecasted. Furthermore, due to the fact that the Baker Hughes domestic rig count finally declined slightly in the latest week, the shale boom may be moderating. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is talking once again about curtailing production, so crude oil prices have firmed up in late July.

Third-Quarter Economic News is Picking Up

When I look at the economic data - rather than politics - we have some solid ground to believe that the GDP figure will remain above 2% and perhaps climb to 3% later this year. First, the Markit purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 53.2 in July, up from 52 in June. A weaker U.S. dollar, improving crude oil, and natural gas production were cited as the primary reasons that industrial production has risen for five straight months. Markit's service sector PMI remained at 54.2 in July, tying its highest level this year.

On Tuesday, the Conference Board announced that consumer confidence rose to 121.1 in July, up from a revised 117.3 in June. This is the second highest reading for consumer confidence since 2000. Their "current conditions" sub-index is now at a 16-year high, due to a strong stock market, falling gasoline prices, and strength in the job market. Conference Board director of economic indicators Lynn Franco said consumers see the current economic expansion "continuing well into the second half of this year."

On Thursday, the Commerce Department announced that durable goods orders soared 6.5% in June, due largely to a 19% surge in transportation orders thanks to Boeing. Excluding transportation orders, durable goods orders rose 0.2% in June. Interestingly, business investment declined in June for the first time this year, so hopefully this is just a temporary aberration. Excluding defense orders, new orders surged 6.7% in June and is especially promising. Overall, it appears that a weaker U.S. dollar may now be helping to boost exports, led by Boeing, which is great news for GDP growth in the coming two quarters of 2017.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

