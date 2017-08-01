Internet Fund Has Crazy Returns Since 2008

My biggest concern is how highly valuated this fund is at a PE ratio of 44.76.

PNQI has a .60% expense ratio, but FDN is only slightly cheaper at .54%.

The PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio ETF has seen phenomenal growth since its inception.

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

The PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio ETF (PNQI) is based on the NASDAQ Internet Index. The companies and returns are going to be somewhat similar to the First Trust DJ Internet Index ETF (FDN) which I’ve covered. To show how well this space has performed, here’s total returns compared to The S&P 500 (SPY) since 2008 from Investspy:

What does the ETF do?

From the Invesco website:

Expenses & yield

Here’s the yield information from the same site:

It is unusual to see a negative yield. However, the ETF doesn’t actually pay a dividend. The calculation relies on net investment income minus expenses.

The expense ratio is .60%. This is on the high end, but the best comparable fund I’ve covered is FDN which still has an expense ratio of .54%.

Who would want the ETF?

For investors who really want to invest into a diversified tech ETF, I haven’t found a great alternative to either of these ETFs. Here are the fund details and industry allocations:

The PE ratio for this sector is extremely high in my view and should be a concern for investors. The level of concern will differ among investors. These numbers are mainly from how well the internet subsector has been performing, here’s a breakdown of returns from the MorningStar website:

Strategy thoughts

I like the strategy of investing into the online space, but not at current valuations. As internet sales take off, more companies will be fighting over the space. There are also new and innovate players that may come up. The strategy has been brilliant, but it’s too overweight for me

Portfolio fit and risk assessment

Overall, the subsector is inflated. PE ratios are insanely high and there has been incredible growth over the last decade.

PNQI could continue to do extremely well, but with how highly valued a lot of the companies are in the ETF, it leaves me concerned. Investors may want to look into investing in individual companies they believe will thrive, instead of investing in a subsector which is valued high enough that a major catalyst could drop the fund by a significant amount.

Holdings

Here are the top 40 holdings:

Ticker Company Name % Allocation (NFLX) Netflix Inc 8.57% (FB) Facebook Inc A 8.15% (PCLN) The Priceline Group Inc 8.03% (AMZN) Amazon.Com Inc 7.81% (GOOG) Alphabet Inc C 7.36% (JD) Jd.Com Inc Adr 4.15% (CTRP) Ctrip.Com International Ltd Adr 3.96% (EBAY) Ebay Inc 3.96% (BIDU) Baidu Inc Adr 3.95% (NTES) Netease Inc Adr 3.82% (EQIX) Equinix Inc 3.70% (EXPE) Expedia Inc 3.46% (TWTR) Twitter Inc 2.36% (MELI) Mercadolibre Inc 2.00% (ANET) Arista Networks Inc 1.84% (VRSN) Verisign Inc 1.66% (CSGP) Costar Group Inc 1.50% (AKAM) Akamai Technologies Inc 1.49% (YNDX) Yandex Nv 1.44% (IAC) Iac/Interactivecorp 1.27% (SINA) Sina Corp 1.08% (LOGM) Logmein Inc 0.96% (TRIP) Tripadvisor Inc 0.81% (WB) Weibo Corp Adr Class A 0.70% (JCOM) J2 Global Inc 0.67% (GDDY) Godaddy Inc A 0.65% (MOMO) Momo Inc Adr 0.56% (WIX) Wix.Com Ltd 0.56% (CRTO) Criteo Sa Adr 0.53% (LEXEA) Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc A 0.49% (CMPR) Cimpress Nv 0.46% (YY) Yy Inc Adr 0.45% (STMP) Stamps.Com Inc 0.42% (NEWR) New Relic Inc 0.42% (ZG) Zillow Group Inc A 0.41% (WBMD) Webmd Health Corp 0.41% (ATHM) Autohome Inc Adr 0.40% (TWOU) 2U Inc 0.39% (P) Pandora Media Inc 0.38% (CSOD) Cornerstone Ondemand Inc 0.37%

I took the top batch of holdings and plugged them into CPMS.

CPMS Assessment

Each stock was ranked by their relative performance on several metrics with the each metric carrying its own weighting.

The weights were:

25% Dividend Yield

25% P/E on current year estimated earnings

12.5% P/E on next year’s consensus earnings

12.5% 5-year beta

5% market capitalization

12.5% price to sales

5% EV to EBITDA

2.5% price to cash flow

Any investor with the program could assign their own weightings, but I felt these were very useful metrics across most sectors.

My criteria heavily emphasis valuations. Only two of the top holdings of the fund landed within the top 1000 rankings.

Conclusion

PNQI has performed exceptionally well since its inception. It could continue to see strong growth over the next couple years and beyond. I believe being allocated to tech and consumer cyclical leaves it open for a serious loss in the event of a market panic. The expense ratio is high, but the only other option from the funds I cover is FDN. We’ve looked at several tech ETFs, but only PNQI and FDN were focusing on internet sales. The subsector is too richly valued, but the strategy has been brilliant historically.

For more information about CPMS visit Morningstar-CPMS or contact Morningstar by E-mail.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Stable dividend yields over 7%

Best research on preferred shares

Opportunity for capital appreciation

Clear buy and sell target prices

Sign up before August 1st, 2017 to lock in at $340/year

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.