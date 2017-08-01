Signals from the Bond Market

Last week was another week of record ratings for the new reality runaway hit, The Presidential Apprentice. As I have stated privately for months, and now publicly, I fear that we may not be able to afford to renew the contracts for the main characters of this runaway reality TV hit for another season as the cost to re-sign them may turn out to be too high.

The plot over the past week culminated with a new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, "communicating" in the most eloquent fashion how he felt about the White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus a day before Priebus was fired (source: July 27, 2017 The New Yorker, "Anthony Scaramucci Called Me to Unload About White House Leakers, Reince Priebus, and Steve Bannon").

While The New Yorker's masterful piece compares only to the infamous Access Hollywood tape released just before the election, it does show that putting outsiders in key White House posts may not necessarily be that great of an idea. To work Washington effectively you have to know how Washington works. To have an effective White House communications director, you have to know how the media works.

All this drama is relevant to investors since nothing else is getting done in Washington, despite a Republican majority in the House and the Senate and a rather unusual Republican (in-name-only, or RINO) in the White House. That Reince Priebus would be replaced by a decorated Marine Corps General as a White House Chief of Staff is understandable as one might think that the chain of command that is so well taught in military organizations might help organize the present state of chaos, but I don't think so. Politics is about compromise and bringing people together. In many respects, politics is as challenging as herding cats. As an independent who considers himself right of center, Donald Trump is probably the most divisive politician in modern U.S. history - and no decorated Marine Corps general can fix that!

Signals from the Bond Market

In late 2016, the bond market originally reflected investors euphoria about tax reform and infrastructure spending after the November election by seeing massive yield curve steepening that went from 76 basis points (bps) on the 2-10 spread after Brexit all the way up to 134 bps in the middle of December 2016.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

In 2017, however, the 2-10 spread - one of the more popular measures of the U.S. Treasury yield curve - has been as low 78 basis points. The recent marginal "re-steepening" of the yield curve, to coin a word, is not as much due to improving economic prospects as it is to the Fed balance sheet unwinding, which has a tentative starting date of September, 2017.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

The unwinding of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet has to be one of the bigger unknowns in the history of modern day central banking and the fact it is commencing sometime next month is both highly intriguing and scary at the same time. In the present century, the Fed's balance sheet has been as low as $672.44 billion in February of 2003, rising to $4.4431 trillion at last count. We were a little above $800 billion just before the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. For all intents and purposes, the Federal Reserve has added $3.6 trillion (to round by a few tens of billions of dollars for the sake of practicality) to its balance sheet to fight the Great Recession. How the Fed's balance sheet will get "normalized" boggles the mind.

I think that the vast majority of market observers did not understand well the practice of quantitative easing when it was rolled out in early 2009 and many do not understand it now. Quantitative easing is not printing. It is a carry trade where the Federal Reserve buys Treasury and mortgage bonds from financial institutions and credits their accounts at the Fed with electronic dollars called "excess reserves."

The Federal Reserve impregnated its balance sheet in order to suppress long-term interest rates to help the economy. Excess reserves did not create inflation because the Federal Reserve killed the credit multiplier in the financial system (intentionally) by paying interest on excess reserves that have always been higher than the fed funds rate. When excess reserve interest rises above the fed funds rate, excess reserves do not enter the fed funds market and don't result in the ballooning of broad credit, previously known as M3 (no longer reported by the Fed, even though it can be reconstituted using its individual components).

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

It is a rookie mistake to point to surging M1 and M2 money supply measures and look for hyperinflation. Hyperinflation may come someday - because the Federal Reserve may make a big mistake in their monetary machinations - but so far they have not made it. Understanding that excess reserve interest kills the money multiplier in the U.S. financial system is the key to understanding quantitative easing.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

In effect, the practice of quantitative easing is the largest carry trade in the world, where for most of the operation excess reserve interest was held at 25 basis points, while Treasury and mortgages bonds that the Fed bought using such electronic excess reserve credit carried significantly higher interest rates to the tune of 10X. This interest rate differential was very profitable and was remitted to the U.S. Treasury by the Fed. This is how the Federal Reserve became the most profitable financial institution in the world.

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

It does not take a genius to figure out that if this financial monstrosity called QE helped suppress long-term interest rates, the unwinding of it may push them higher. This is why I wouldn't read too much into a renewed yield curve re-steepening as a signal that the economy is about to shift into high gear. It might be just the Federal Reserve elephant in the room (the U.S. financial system) trying to shrink its balance sheet.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.