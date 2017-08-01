Starbucks: Value Creation Formula Now On Sale

With disappointments at Teavana behind the company and higher growth prospects ahead, now is an excellent entry point.

Starbucks' (SBUX) stock has faced a lot of pressure as of late, on what Mr. Market considered to be underwhelming earnings. While many food retailers would kill to put out an earnings report as good as Starbucks' Q3, clearly the market had very high expectations. What the market views as negatives, I believe are long term positives. Starbucks is exiting out of their weakest markets and ramping up growth in their strongest. Today, investors have the opportunity to invest in a dividend growth stalwart at a great valuation.

Breaking down Q3

I have owned Starbucks shares for years, and this quarter again reminded me of why I own and love the stock. Starbucks continues to grow their store-base and post fantastic comps. Take a look at these results:

non-GAAP EPS up 14% YOY

5% same store sales growth in US

7% same store sales growth globally (driven by China)

1% growth in US store traffic, the strongest growth in 5 quarters!

It's Closing Time At Teavana

Teavana has been an underperformer for Starbucks ever since they acquired the company in 2012. I've never been a big fan of mall-based tea retailing, see my article on Teavana's main competitor, David's Tea (DTEA). Part of what went wrong with Teavana was its positioning. Starbucks anticipated they could grow Teavana's store-base in shopping malls, while Starbucks locations are largely free-standing or in strip-malls. Starbucks didn't talk a lot about the Teavana store closures, but Kevin Johnson, CEO of Starbucks, did sneak (this was their only discussion of store closures) this into the conference call:

We have big plans for tea in Starbucks retail and CPG globally, but as we shared with you on our last call, many of our Teavana mall-based stores have been persistently underperforming. We conducted a strategic review of the Teavana mall-based store business and concluded that despite our efforts to reverse the trend through creative merchandising and new store designs, the underperformance was likely to continue. As a result, we will be closing all 379 of our Teavana mall stores over the coming year. Scott will speak to the financial implications of this decision shortly. Each of the actions I just described is a powerful driver of value creation that will strengthen our business and enable us to focus our resources on priorities that drive outsized current returns and long-term shareholder value, supporting our strategy and sustaining profitable growth into the future.

The big news no one is talking about

Along with the Q3 release, Starbucks announced it is taking 100% control of its East China JV, while divesting its interest in Taiwanese operations. To quote CEO Kevin Johnson:

Unifying the Starbucks business under a full company-operated structure in China reinforces our commitment to the market and is a firm demonstration of our confidence in the current local leadership team as we aim to grow from 2,800 to more than 5,000 stores by 2021

Here's what's exciting to me about these transactions. The Eastern

Source: Wikipedia Note Eastern China has the highest GDP per capita in China

Also noteworthy, the majority of economic development in China has been in Eastern China. There is a burgeoning middle class in the territory, while Taiwan's economy is largely fully developed (Taiwan has a higher GDP per capita than Estonia and is a first world country). Starbucks is heading where the growth is, a strategy that has created immense shareholder value over the decades. China's GDP growth is expected to be around 7% in 2017.

It's good to see Starbucks getting out of their under-performing mall-based Teavanas and are doubling down on their high growth markets

What makes Starbucks a core holding?

As I stated in the article's title, I believe the value creation is still intact at Starbucks. Let's look at what that formula is.

Source: Y-Charts

Starbucks continues to ramp up their EPS at an impressive rate. Investors should expect earnings to grow 8-10% going forward.

MCD PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Let's compare Starbucks to McDonald's (MCD), a stock that has been on fire for the past 5 years. While McDonald's revenues have been declining, Starbuck's are growing over 10% a year. Some of McDonald's revenue losses could be attributed to them trying to move into higher margin items, but who has higher margins than Starbucks? Hint, not McDonald's. Considering these companies trade at comparable multiples, and Starbucks has been growing much faster.

SBUX PEG Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

So why buy today?

I thought that Q3 would drive the stock higher given the positive developments at the company. Not only are the under-performing Teavana stores closing, Starbucks just grew their Chinese revenues by over $1 billion with the aforementioned acquisition. Beyond that, Starbucks impressive same store sales and EPS growth continue. With expansion ramping up in China and core operations staying strong, I believe $55 is an enticing entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.