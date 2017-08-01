Trevali Adds Another Zinc-Lead-Silver Asset

After acquiring the assets from Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) (the transaction is expected to be finalized by the end of August), Trevali (OTCQX:TREVF) announced the acquisition of another asset. On July 27, Trevali announced that it has received the mining lease for the Restigouche zinc-lead-silver mine. The open-pit mine (photo below) is located in New Brunswick, only 20 km from Trevali's Caribou mine. It has been in the care and maintenance mode since 2008.

The acquisition of the Restigouche mine further supports the position of Trevali Mining in the Bathurst Mining Camp. Now it owns the Caribou, Halfmile, Stratmat and Restigouche mines and after the transaction with Glencore is completed, it will own also the Heath Steele mine.

Source: Stantec

The operations at the Restigouche mine (along with the Caribou mine) ceased on October 17, 2008, as the former operator, Blue Note Mining, concluded that due to the global financial crisis, the metals prices are too low. Blue Note Mining was utilizing the Caribou mill to process the ore from Restigouche. Trevali intends to do the same. There were no problems with processing the ore from Restigouche at Caribou reported. In fact, the previous operator was happy with the operations. According to Michael Judson, the CEO of Blue Note Mining:

Production performance has exceeded all forecasts. Caribou is an operational success. We look forward to its re-opening when circumstances permit.

The Restigouche mine should contain 861,882 tonnes of ore, grading 7.07% zinc, 5.25% lead, 0.33% copper and 78.16 g/t silver, according to a historical resource estimate. If the numbers are correct, the resources contain 134.34 million lb zinc, 99.76 million lb lead, 6.27 million lb copper and 2.17 million toz silver. However, the historical resource estimate needs to be confirmed by a new drill program that should start in the near future. A new resource estimate is expected by the end of 2017.

Source: Trevali Mining

Although the historical resource estimate doesn't seem too impressive at a first glance, the value of the contained metals is more than $330 million, at the current metals prices of $1.27/lb zinc, $1.05/lb lead, $2.88/lb copper and $16.9/toz silver. Moreover, there is potential for discovering more ore. And the historical drill cores were not assayed for gold, although given the nature of the ore in the region, it is possible to expect gold grades in the range of 0.5-1 g/t gold, as the measured resources at Caribou and Stratmat contain 0.9 g/t and 0.6 g/t gold respectively, and the ore at the Murray Brook deposit that lies right between Caribou and Restigouche contains around 0.6 g/t gold.

And this all was acquired almost for free. Trevali will only help the local government to eliminate the historical environmental liabilities:

Trevali has agreed to allow the Province the option to store and dispose of Restigouche mine waste rock at the Caribou site, thereby providing the Province with a lower-cost and fast-track reclamation solution for the Restigouche site. The Agreement is based upon a report entitled “Program for the Protection, Reclamation, and Rehabilitation of the Environment” (“Reclamation Plan”) prepared by Stantec Consulting Ltd. and submitted to, and approved by, the New Brunswick Department of Energy and Resource Development.



Source: Trevali Mining

According to the news release, Trevali wants to mine 500-800 tonnes of ore per day, at the Restigouche mine. It equals to 182,500 - 292,000 tonnes of ore per year. If the historical resource estimate is confirmed, the mining operations at Restigouche should last for 3-4 years, barring any potential additional discoveries.

Conclusion

Trevali Mining used an opportunity to acquire the Restigouche mine that will supplement the feed to the Caribou mill. Based on a historical resource estimate, it is possible to expect that the deposit contains metals worth more than $300 million, at the current metals prices. If everything goes well, the production at Restigouche should start in Q3 2018. Although Restigouche isn't a company-making asset that should affect the future of Trevali Mining dramatically, it is a nice addition that further validates the competency of Trevali's management and supports the upside potential of the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TREVF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.