The Nexus Between Gold, The Dollar, And The Fed's Balance Sheet

Gold bugs, myself included, have been waiting for a sea change for six years. The dollar is in enough trouble now that the sea change could be starting.

If the Fed backtracks on its stated intentions to shrink its balance sheet, confidence in the dollar will be shaken, adding fundamental woes to the technical picture.

The dollar index has sliced through support at 94 without bouncing, and the next major support as at 91.88. After that, nothing until 85.

GLD holdings have fallen 9% since June with the gold price steady. Last time we saw that was June-August 2009, just before the biggest leg of the last gold bull.

I have been long gold and gold stocks since late 2012. It’s been painful, but I have not sold an ounce. With the exception of a small position in out of the money GLD LEAPs I renew annually in the event of a monetary catastrophe, I have not bought any gold assets on net either. That is, until last week.

I’d like to thank Seeking Alpha author Lawrence Williams for bringing my attention to a gold metric I don’t normally follow. The GLD ETF of course holds physical gold, which can be redeemed in baskets of 100,000 shares, about $12M at current prices. Baskets tend to be redeemed when the gold price falls, causing a fall in GLD gold holdings. Baskets tend to be added to the trust when the gold price is trending higher and institutional buyers place orders that need to be covered by physical gold.

Almost never do we see falling gold holdings in the GLD together with a rising gold price. But we’re seeing it now. Above is the long term chart since the founding of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). Below is the closest thing we’ve come to falling holdings and a rising price. It happened from June to September 2009, just before biggest run in the gold/dollar price in history. (Gold price in blue.)

During this three-month period, holdings fell from 1134 tons to 1063 for a fall of 6%, while the gold price stayed steady. This time we are seeing something more extreme. GLD holdings have fallen 8.7% since the beginning of June and the gold price has stayed steady. If we count from July 7th however, GLD has risen 4.7% while its holdings have fallen 5.2%.

Williams quotes the explanation of a large actor looking to save on his tax bill by redeeming baskets into physical, and this may be correct. If so, it means that the actor is looking to accumulate more GLD shares without legally having to report gold assets. This itself is not a sign of major imminent price movement in GLD, but whoever this actor may be, he may be seeing other signs. Here is what I'm seeing.

The Dollar

The dollar index has sliced through major support levels at 94 (black line) without so much as a tiny bounce. The dollar has closed below 94 on a weekly basis only twice since the 2014 oil collapse/dollar climb and was immediately reversed the following week on both occasions.

If the dollar does not immediately reverse higher this week, there could be serious trouble ahead for the index. The final support zone since the dollar’s big rise is at 91.88. Break that and there is no support until the 84-85 range. That’s a big fall for a big currency, and could mean a big corresponding move in gold. Besides technical indicators though, what are the fundamental reasons for the dollar to fall specifically now?

The Fed’s Balance Sheet

Rumors are swirling around from analysts reading Janet Yellen’s tea leaves that she intends to begin shrinking the Federal Reserve’s $4.4 trillion balance sheet in September. Speculation comes from a subtle change in wording in the latest FOMC minutes where the words “relatively soon” replace “this year”.

For the life of me I do not understand why the Fed would even try to pare down its balance sheet at all. There is absolutely no reason to do so. It’s just a number and has no meaning for the economy. What has meaning is changing the balance sheet and what is done with the dollars the Fed creates or receives as a result. The only reason to pare down the balance sheet at all is to save face. It’s all a confidence in the dollar and confidence in the Fed thing and nothing more.

The problem is, the money that will be owed to the Fed as it stops reinvesting Treasury proceeds around September (let’s assume September is true) has to come from a bank account. It has to come from required reserves initially, which would lower the money supply at a time when it traditionally begins to grow again after the annual July/August plunge, which we are now experiencing as we speak. There are plenty of excess reserves in the system, but in order for them to become part of the M2 money supply, those excess reserves must first be loaned out.

That means, as the Fed stops reinvesting proceeds, required reserves are going to shrink. If the Fed starts at $10B a month as it says are its intentions, that is going to shrink required reserves by about $1B more a month than otherwise with a 10% reserve ratio requirement. What that will do to M2 remains to be seen depending on how many loans banks make to compensate.

According to the Fed’s H.3 Aggregate Reserves report, required reserves are now $172B and haven't grown substantially since December.

This is a dangerous game for the Fed to play at this point, considering the money supply has already stopped growing and is about to reach a trough over the next three weeks. Major downside action is likely and I have covered this recently, independent of what the Fed does with its balance sheet.

Back to the question of why the dollar would fall now fundamentally? Because if the Fed is forced to change its mind on its silly ambition to pare down its balance sheet just for the sake of saving face and adding confidence in itself, backing away from that move could badly hurt the confidence they are looking to instill.

Conclusion

We are seeing a divergence in GLD price vs. holdings that we haven’t seen since 2009, just before the biggest leg of the 1999-2011 gold bull market began. The dollar index has sliced through support at 94 without a bounce and is reaching a major 3-year support zone below which there is no support until the 85 level. At the same time, the Fed is playing with fire, and if it gets burned and does an about face on its balance sheet, confidence in the dollar will be shaken.

Altogether, these are good reasons to be long gold and short the dollar (UDN). Gold bugs have been waiting for a sea change for six years now. The possible beginnings of a new gold bull market in December 2015 and these new dollar developments may finally trigger it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UDN, GLD, GDX, GDXJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.