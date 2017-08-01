Dover Downs Is Selling At A Steep Discount To Its NAV

Investment thesis

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (DDE) has a strong position in the Delaware gaming market. There are significant barriers to entry related to the gaming business in Delaware, where by law currently only the three existing horse racing facilities in the State are allowed to have a video lottery gaming license. A saturated regional market makes the entry of new competitors unlikely.

Even though the company has struggled with low profitability since the financial crisis, management has done a good job in reducing debt from $108 million at the end of 2008 to $23 million today. Management is conservative in capex spending and focused on reducing debt. Insiders are also heavily invested in the company, making their interest aligned with minority shareholders.

The company is trading at low cyclically adjusted earnings and cash flow valuation multiples with a significant discount to its tangible book value. If tax and fee conditions for gaming operations in Delaware would improve, this would be a strong catalyst for unlocking shareholder value.

About Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment is a gaming and entertainment resort destination, with all of its gaming operations located at an entertainment complex in Dover, the capital of the State of Delaware. The company was incorporated in 1967 and began motorsports and harness racing operations in 1969. The casino operations began at the end of 1995, and the company became a publicly traded company in 2002. At the end of 2016, the company had 1,401 employees, of which 889 were full-time. The company owns its executive office located in Dover and the Dover Downs Hotel & Casino entertainment complex situated on 69 acres of owned land.

The operations consist of:

Dover Downs Casino: A 165,000 square feet casino complex with games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, slot machines, poker, a race & sports book operation, restaurants, bars, and six retail outlets. The casino opened in December 1995, and has expanded six times since its opening. The casino is open for business 24 hours per day, seven days per week. The company estimates that the facility was visited by approximately 1.9 million patrons in 2016.

Dover Downs Hotel and Conference Center: A 500 room AAA Four Diamond hotel with a fine dining restaurant, spa/salon, conference, banquet, ballroom and concert hall facilities. The Trip Advisor rating is currently 4.5 out of 5.

Dover Downs Raceway: A harness racing track with wagering on live and simulcast horse races.

In 2016, approximately 86% of company revenue was gaming revenue. The company's gaming business is strictly regulated, were the company for example is required by law to set the payout to customers on its slot machines within a certain range. The company was granted a gaming license in December 1995, which was initially for video lottery operations but now extends to sports wagering, table games and internet gaming. Delaware gaming licenses do not have an expiration date. The company is one of three "Licensed Agents" under the Delaware State Lottery Code. The company does not own or lease the slot machines or computer systems used. The State purchases or leases all equipment, and the company shares in the expense. The gaming industry in the U.S. is competitive and features many participants. Many of the company's gaming competitors are in jurisdictions with a lower tax burden and with a larger population base in close proximity. The mid-Atlantic region has in recent years experienced an expansion in gaming venues and gaming offerings, which has had a significant adverse effect on the company's visitation numbers, revenues and profitability. According to the company, many analysts believe that the market is showing signs of saturation.

The luxury hotel facility is the largest hotel in the State of Delaware and connects to the casino. The facility offers 41,500 square feet of event space, the most of any hotel in Delaware. Examples of entertainment options include concerts, live boxing, gourmet dining, spa facilities, trade shows and conferences. In 2016, hotel occupancy averaged 84% and the hotel was awarded the AAA Four Diamond Award for the fourteenth consecutive year. No other hotels in the Dover area offer the luxury accommodations that the company offers. With respect to trade shows, conferences, concerts and hotel room packages tied to these events, the competition comes mainly from convention centers and larger hotels in major cities such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Baltimore and Wilmington.

Dover Downs Raceway has organized harness racing events for 48 years. Live harness races are conducted from November until April and are simulcast to more than 300 tracks and other off-track betting locations across North America. The wagers are pooled and the wagering public, not the track, determines the odds and the payoff. The track retains a commission, which is a percentage of the total amount wagered. The company has a license from the Delaware Harness Racing Commission to hold harness races, which must be renewed on an annual basis. The company has received an annual license from the Commission for the past 48 consecutive years and management believes that its relationship with the Commission remains good. There are two other tracks in Delaware, Harrington Raceway and Delaware Park, but according to the company there is no overlap with its live race season. The main competitors are tracks located in the neighboring states of Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey, as well as simulcast races from approximately 80 race tracks.

Company management stresses that the company suffers under significant taxes and fees in addition to normal federal and state corporate income taxes. The State's share of the company's gaming win has been increased several times. The Delaware Lottery and Gaming Study Commission released recommendations in January 2015 to improve the conditions for the State's three video lottery facilities. The implementation of these recommendations would have been positive for the company, but the recommendations were not acted upon. Delaware State Senate Bill 30 was introduced in January 2015 in order to implement the recommendations, but it was not released from the Senate Finance Committee for action. In January 2016, Senate Bill 183 was introduced to phase in some of the recommendations over the next four years and to authorize internet sports betting in Delaware, but it has also not been acted upon. According to a recent news article, Dover Downs' COO Edward Sutor hopes that recommendations of the Video Lottery Advisory Council can be included in Governor John Carney's January budget proposal. This would increase the likelihood of legislation being passed, but Mr. Sutor declined to predict the likelihood of the governor urging lawmakers to pass a casino relief measure according to the same article.

Valuation

A valuation based on the balance sheet results in a price to tangible book value of 0.30. Looking at the historic price to tangible book value of the stock, there is significant upside if the valuation would revert to the mean:

The 10 year median price to tangible book value is at 0.68. Since earnings and cash flows are currently at depressed levels, cyclically adjusted numbers are more informative to look at. Ten year cyclically adjusted profit multiples show that the stock is currently on the cheap side, with EV/EBITDA of 1.7 and EV/EBIT of 2.8. EV/Operating cash flow is 2.4 and EV/Free cash flow is 6.8 on a ten year cyclically adjusted basis. The stock looks cheap on all valuation metrics. It is however important to note that State regulations are significantly worse today compared to ten years ago, and the company is not in full control of its own fate.

Financial position

The key ratios for financial stability look mediocre, but most of them have improved compared to twelve months ago:

There is no long-term debt on the balance sheet. On the 25th of July, the company issued a press release stating that its credit facility had been extend with the maturity date September 30, 2018, and the maximum borrowing limit will be adjusted from $35,000,000 to $32,500,000 as of March 31, 2018. Even though the company has struggled with low profitability since the financial crisis, management has done a good job in reducing debt from $108 million at the end of 2008 to $23 million today.

To summarize, I think that the company is in a decent financial position, and I expect management to continue reducing the debt.

Capital allocation

In January 2013, the company suspended the quarterly dividend. The current credit facility prohibits the payment of dividends and it also prohibits share repurchases. On a positive note, there hasn't been much dilution through issuing of new shares. The latest major expansion of the casino was finished in 2008, and since then capex has been low. Considering the head-winds faced by the company during the last couple of years, I appreciate that management hasn't invested in further expansion of the business.

Profitability history

The key ratios for historic profitability provide a positive picture, considering the tough industry conditions faced lately:

The margins have been under pressure since 2008, but have stabilized since 2013. Even though current earnings are only marginally positive, I think that the aggregated income and cash flow numbers are strong enough to consider the stock for investment.

Shareholder structure and management incentives

The company has two classes of common stock, where the holders of common stock are entitled to one vote per share and the holders of class A common stock are entitled to 10 votes per share. Through the class A common stock, the voting power is mainly in the hands of the chairman of the board, Henry Tippie. He has served as chairman since the company went public in 2002.

Denis McGlynn has served as president and CEO since 1979, and controls 4.1% of the voting power. His shares are worth about $954,000, which is about two times his total compensation for 2016 at $460,000. It is positive to see that he has some skin in the game as a shareholder.

Apart from the insiders, there are a couple of capital management firms on the shareholder list as well. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is a financial services company located in Lexington, Massachusetts. Looking at the latest 13F-HR filing, the holding in Dover Downs is a very small part of the total portfolio. Long Tail Asset Management Pty. Limited is an Australian investment manager running a concentrated investment portfolio based on fundamental analysis. The position in Dover Downs is a small part of the total portfolio, and ownership of more than 5% was filed beginning of 2016. Downriver Capital Management, LLC utilizes an investment philosophy that applies academically supported theory while staying rooted in common sense. Ownership of more than 5% was filed beginning of 2015. My guess is that these firms appreciate the currently low valuation and are comfortable with current management.

Trend

The company's revenue dropped from 2012 to 2014, but seems to have stabilized since then:

Dover Downs draws its customers from several major metropolitan areas, where Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. are all within a two hour drive. According to the company, the revenue decrease in 2012 to 2014 was primarily due to lower attendance at its facility from the opening of a large competing casino at Arundel Mills Mall in Maryland in June 2012. With these two major casinos within close geographical proximity, it is probably not attractive for new competition to enter this geographical market. There are significant barriers to entry related to the gaming business in Delaware, where by law currently only the three existing horse racing facilities in the State are allowed to have a video lottery gaming license.

An important part of reversing the negative developments experienced by the company recently, would be legislative relief. The company has for the past several years been engaged with the Delaware legislature, seeking to make the Delaware gaming industry more competitive in the regional marketplace. Whether these efforts will eventually bear fruit is difficult to assess.

Conclusion

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a strong position in the Delaware gaming market, which is characterized by significant barriers to entry. A saturated regional market makes the entry of new competitors unlikely. Potentially improved tax and fee conditions for gaming operations in Delaware could dramatically improve the conditions for the company. Management is acting conservatively, focusing on keeping capex spending low and reducing debt. The low price to tangible book multiple provides down-side protection. I view the down-side as limited enough to warrant an investment, and I'm prepared to be patient before seeing business fundamentals improve significantly. With a time-horizon of two to three years, it seems reasonable that the stock should trade closer to a price to tangible book multiple of 0.6. This would imply that there is room for the stock price to double. The major risk factor is in my point of view status quo and that the company can't do much to improve its own situation, but is rather dependent on local politicians improving the legislative environment. At the current valuation, I'm willing to accept this risk as long as the company is able to continue operating at break-even levels.

