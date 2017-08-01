3M: A Bear Gets Bullish

Photo credit

A couple of weeks ago, I previewed 3M’s (MMM) pending Q2 earnings report and came to the conclusion that the risk/reward going into the release wasn’t favorable for the bulls. 3M has experienced a huge rally and I felt the valuation against expectations as well as the simple fact that the bulls looked tired from a momentum perspective meant that risk was too high. As it turns out, that is exactly what happened as the Q2 report sent shares reeling last week. But under $200, is there some value to be had here?

We’ll begin with the chart because this was a principal reason I was so cautious heading into the report. The double top put in at $213/$214 looked weak going into the report from a momentum perspective and that sort of setup makes it pretty easy for the bears to take control on fundamental weakness. The Q2 report qualifies as a bit of that, so the fact that the stock was vulnerable certainly isn’t surprising; the stock was priced for perfection and then some.

Off of the selloff, the stock obviously looks very weak at this point, and while some technical damage has been done, it actually looks more positive to the long-term future of the stock than negative. The gap down from $210 or so to $200 will be something the bulls will have to fight for, and when it does get filled, that will be your signal that a new leg of the rally is beginning. When that happens is of course anyone’s guess, but for now, that’s the level I’m watching.

The momentum indicators obviously look far worse than they did – a large selloff tends to do that – but at the same time, the last occurrence of oversold conditions of this magnitude for 3M was the start of the epic rally that took it from $160 to $214. I’m not saying that is going to happen again right here because conditions are much different (mostly, the valuation), but the bulls have the conditions in place to start to form a bottom here and whether or not that happens in relatively short order will determine if 3M tests the 200DMA or not.

That line is about $187 right now and 3M hasn’t even sniffed it since February. I actually think it would be very positive for the stock to move down and take a look at the 200DMA because the odds of a bounce would be high. This occurred twice around the end of 2016 and both tests were successful, and given that it has been so long, I have to think bulls would defend it vigorously. We’ll have to wait and see, but I think this selloff is healthy for the stock pending the next couple of weeks.

Total revenue was up two percent, which slightly missed analyst expectations, but organic local currency revenue was up 3.5%. This of course isn’t the same as the reported number but strips out divestitures and currency impact, which were -1% and -0.6%, respectively. The reported number is the one that matters, but the organic local currency number tells you 3M’s growth problems aren’t quite as bad as the headline number would suggest. I’ve always had a problem with 3M’s top line growth, but momentum has picked up recently so I honestly didn’t think the Q2 number was that bad.

Margins were up as well, although the headline gain did include some divestitures, so it wasn’t quite as good as it may have appeared on an operating basis. However, the important thing is that 3M continues to produce higher and higher margins, and as long as its revenue continues to climb and it continues to invest in efficiencies, we should also see operating margins move up. That’s a huge piece of the bull case and seeing margin expansion continue should be fuel for the bulls to step up and buy the stock once the current selloff makes a base. In short, I think the long-term story is still the same for 3M; the stock was just caught out having gone too far, too fast heading into the report.

And that’s important because estimates for this year and next year haven’t really moved much off of the report, supporting the idea that the story hasn’t changed, only the price. We’re still at 22 times this year’s earnings and 21 times 2018 estimates so it still isn’t cheap, but it won’t be unless it gets back to $160 or so, a possibility I consider to be rather remote at this point. But given the selloff is working off the overbought conditions that characterized the rally from late last year to the middle of this year, 3M could be a solid buy in rather short order. I’d love a test of the 200DMA, and if that happens, I’ll be buying with both hands. 3M is a market leader, and if it gets to a point where it can find some support – which I believe it will – there could be something here for the bulls. I don’t think the story changed with the Q2 report, so the new, cheaper valuation and oversold stock should bolster the bull case and I believe it does; we’ll just have to wait and see if we get that test of the 200DMA.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in 3M pending the price action in the stock over the next couple of weeks.