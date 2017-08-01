Hershey: Just Ignore That Monkey On Its Back

A little over a year ago, I penned an article detailing my thesis for opening a position in Hershey (HSY). During which, I stated that in my opinion, concerns about growth in China were a bit overblown. Boy, was I wrong! This article examines whether or not my investment case still holds water.

The Wild Wild West

It doesn't take much exposure for China to realize that it is a culture much different from our own. Author Lawrence Allen in his book Chocolate Fortunes said that China is essentially a three centuries economy:

Figuratively speaking, in China today there are fewer than 50 million people living in the twenty-first century, about 300 million living in various stages of the twentieth century, and nearly a billion people living in the latter part of the nineteenth century.

Whether it be the famed one-child policy, miles after miles of ghost cities, GDP numbers that are reported with a wink, or rampant piracy, businesses that see the unparalleled growth potential China has to offer have been willing to enter the fray, often with unsavory results.

KFC customers ran for the hills after it was discovered that a supplier injected chickens with drugs and hormones so that they would grow faster.

After Caterpillar (CAT) bought ERA Mining for $677 million, a discrepancy found between the inventory on its books and the actual physical inventory led to the unraveling of the purchased company as largely a fraud, complete with "deliberate, multi-year, coordinated accounting misconduct," leading Caterpillar to write-off most of the purchase price.

Though Hershey's 2013 acquisition of low-grade chocolate maker Shanghai Golden Monkey [SGM] hasn't quite descended into fraudulence, it didn't get nearly the promised bill of goods.

"Games Aren't Played On Paper"

Image Source

On paper, Hershey's acquisition of 80% SGM was a no-brainer. Due to its 2007 partnership with Lotte Confectionary Company, Hershey products already had exposure to Tier 1 (Chinese designation for influential metropolises like Beijing, Shanghai or Guangzhou, where income levels are much higher than the national average) and Tier 2 (provincial capitals, etc.) hypermarkets and supermarkets. However, the appeal in the purchase of SGM was to use its 130 sales offices, 1,700 sales reps and over 2,000 distributors with access to all regions and trade channels to roll out Hershey products to the rest of the Chinese population.

At the time of the acquisition, Hershey expected that China would become its second largest market, generating approximately $500 million revenues annually. However, this optimism has proven woefully unfounded. The shortcomings could be laid at the feet of four main factors.

China's macroeconomic environment. Rather than a common occurrence that it is here, high-end chocolate (Hershey's, Mondelez, Mars, etc.) consumption in China is reserved for special occasions or a luxury item. And in the event of a macroeconomic slowdown, luxury items are the first to go. Changing shopping habits. Whereas in developed countries like the US, online sales account for 5% of chocolate sales, in China this number is 23% - up from 1% just six years ago. However, with Hershey spending so much time and attention establishing a physical footprint in hypermarkets and supermarkets throughout China, the risk of being surpassed in the e-commerce game would be an unfortunate development. By contrast, Mondelez (MDLZ) has ridden a partnership with Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Tmall to already reach half of Hershey's 6% market share. Slow palate adaptability. The Asian market is nothing if not unique. Case in point, Japan has become the world's second largest consumer of Kit Kats, partially on the back of availability in over 300 flavors (30 currently) over the last several decades. Additionally, this has led to a windfall, in that the tourist demand for these disparate flavors has led Nestle Japan to open a second factory in Himeji in August to keep up with demand.

For its part, Mars's Dove chocolate bar (made from imported dry milk powder) appealed to local tastes, and Mars rode it to a 39% market share by 2005.

By contrast, Hershey has yet to overwhelmingly incorporate traditional tastes of the Chinese palate into its products. It turns out gaining market share in China involves more than just slapping Chinese-language packaging on their products and expecting them to fly. This is why Hershey's 22,000 square foot Asia Innovation Center is so important. It could very well be that the success or failure of Hershey in China stems from the efforts of this group.

4. Aforementioned Chinese business environment + geopolitical concerns.

Not only has the SGM acquisition not met sales targets, Hershey is in the process of suing 130 managers and 1,000 distributors for unpaid loans. It stems from a pre-merger practice where SGM would grant loans to its distribution managers in order to purchase inventory. But with confectionary traders eventually refusing to take it because they already had unsold inventory (due to the economic slowdown) and Hershey not continuing SGM's promise of taking any unsold inventory back (it was expired; they had a point), distributors were now on the hook for the amount they had borrowed.

This instance alone has ensured that former CEO John Bilbrey's lament in the Q2 2015 conference call has turned prophetic:

Results have been disappointing. We initially thought this was primarily due to macro-economic headwinds in China. As the integration has progressed and the situation on the ground evolved, we've come to understand that there are significant business issues that we need to address in order to achieve our goals. Accounts receivable collection has remained challenging, and sales continued to slow in the second quarter. Our assessment of the distributor network has made it clear that the network is not as stable as we believed, and therefore the related customer reach is not as broad as we believed it to be.

Image Source

Even outside the SGM debacle, Hershey has fallen into the crosshairs of the Chinese government. Lotte Group owns the land in South Korea on which a US THAAD has been set up and in retaliation, there was a cyber raid on Lotte's website, construction was stopped on a new Lotte shopping center in Shenyang for fire safety concerns, operations for more than half the Lotte Mart stores in China were suspended for fire safety concerns, and the joint venture between Lotte and Hershey was shuttered for a month by the government over safety concerns, causing an expected $3.5 million in lost sales.

All in all, the 2013 acquisition that was supposed to help usher in $500 million in annual revenue had netted $54 million by end of year 2014, helped lead to a 1.1% market share loss in 2015, and assisted another percentage loss in 2016 before constant currency was put in effect. To no surprise, new CEO Michele Buck is now on record stating that China growth will happen slower than originally anticipated.

In light of all the above, it would be prudent for Hershey investors to forget about China for a while. Besides all the evidence, the reward often goes to the patient. While it is true that Mars now has 40% market share in China, it wasn't profitable in the country until a full dozen years after it opened its first factory in Beijing. Here's to hoping Hershey's second attempt at China will turn profitable, and will be given an ample chance to do so.

Back Home

The strength of any bull thesis on Hershey remains on what happens in the United States. It still commands 30% market share in the confectionary category, with nearly 46% market share in chocolate. In my previous article, I highlighted that its margins that dwarf Mondelez and Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) show evidence of a wide moat. In the past year that hasn't changed. In fact, in the just reported quarter, gross margin and operating margin both ticked up by 160 and 270 basis points, respectively.

New CEO Michele Buck has hinted towards renewing focus on landscapes in which it already has a competitive edge (such as the United States). This will be funded partially by a new "Margin for Growth" initiative, a multi-year program where attempts will be made to optimize the supply chain, reduce administrative costs, and remove 15% of its international workforce, in an effort to cut $150-$175 million from its margins.

The savings will lead to more focused investment in new product launches and initiatives, targeted to ratchet up what has been tepid sales growth stateside.

Valuation

Assuming a 3% growth rate on its $714 million 2016 free cash flow total and a 7% discount rate (I tend to use a discount rate equivalent to the weighted average cost of capital), the present value for future cash flows for Hershey is $116.51. This falls in very nicely with Morningstar's estimate of $116 - though they are assuming a 24 P/E and 15x EV/EBITDA, while the S&P comes in at $102.90. Moreover, it is trading at over 4x its earnings growth rate and 3x sales, which are easily among the highest in the space.

On the other hand, Hershey is always overvalued. It certainly was when I bought it. In fact, going back some three decades, opportunities are rare to buy the dividend for 2.75% or even 2.5%, with the former usually requiring a seminal event in order to do so.

HSY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

If you tend to make your purchasing decisions based on dividend yield versus its historical range, those two values today would cost you $104.96 (2.5%) or $95.41 (2.75%).

In light of the aforementioned problems in China and sales growth in the US being hard to come by lately, opening a position at current levels seems absurd. Yes, Hershey has a wide moat and is a buy at almost any price. But those on the sidelines should wait until it falls under triple digits.

Disclosure: I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

