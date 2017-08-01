Freeport-McMoRan: Still A Buy

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the company.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is still a solid long-term pick despite the rise in stock price over the last week. In fact, the upward movement is just starting for the stock. I maintain that the fundamentals of the industry remain strong and we are going to see increased demand due to the growing infrastructure spending. As the company takes care of its contract issues with the Indonesian government, I expect the stock to start its movement towards $20 per share.

I have been advocating Freeport-McMoRan due to my strong belief that copper prices are going to rise in the next 2-3 years and its contract issues with the Indonesian government will be resolved. Current spike in copper prices has come from rumors that China will be banning imports of scrap metal. If this happens then demand for refined products will increase which will push up prices as well. I would not claim that I was expecting this from the Chinese authorities. However, their recent focus on environment has resulted in stricter import regulations. Nonetheless, it is an extremely positive development for the industry as China is the largest consumer of the metal.

Scrap copper accounts for more than half of Chinese copper imports. During the first half of the year, the country imported 1.85 million tonnes of scrap copper, compared to 1.54 million tonnes of refined metal. If the scrap metal imports are banned completely, then this gap will have to be filled by refined metal. As a result, demand will spike and prices will also rise considerably.

I have also been saying that Freeport-McMoRan's contract issue is near its resolution. This has now been confirmed by the CEO (in the conference call). Indonesian government cannot afford to oust FCX as it sends a negative signal to prospective investors. This is not a good idea for a president who wants to work on economic reforms and growth. There is an argument that Chinese investors can fill this void. However, giving too much control to a foreign country will result in restricting the Indonesian government. I do not think the people or the leadership will like this scenario. This whole stand-off has been about extracting more out of the contract for the Indonesian government. A reasonable settlement that is acceptable to FCX as well as the government is near and the fears about the status of the mine are exaggerated, in my opinion.

Quarterly performance was weaker than my expectations. I expected the volume of sales to be higher than the estimates, despite the strikes from the workers. The reason behind this was the available supply due to the export ban at the start of the year. Average realized prices for copper ($2.67/pound) and gold ($1,243/ounce) are in line with the full year estimates of the company. Average realized price for copper will improve further as the price for commodity goes up in the open market. A negative for the company is the extension of strike from employees into August. If the operations return back to normal, then the company will be able to take full advantage of rising copper prices.

Operating cash and EBITDA figures are likely to be in line with the estimates for the full year, due to the rising commodity prices and possible resolution of contract issues. Second quarter EBITDA was around $1.12 billion. First half EBITDA for the company has reached close to $2.1 billion, despite the interruptions at the mine as well as the contract issues. My previous expectations of full year EBITDA ($4-4.5 billion) are looking conservative now. If these issues are resolved, Freeport-McMoRan will be able to generate EBITDA in the region of $5 billion. If this happens, then the credit metrics will improve considerably. At these levels, leverage ratio will fall to around 3x, without accounting for any possible debt repayments. Full year expected operating cash flows are around $3.8 billion. A strong second half of the year will result in pushing this figure over $4 billion. We might see some excess cash being diverted towards debt repayment. Currently, the company has more than $4.4 billion in cash. Strong liquidity, solid operating cash flows and growing EBITDA will prompt the credit rating agencies to upgrade FCX's credit ratings.

At $12, FCX was trading at a forward EBITDA multiple of around 3.7x. As the cloud of uncertainty is going away, the valuation is becoming expensive. At current price levels, the multiple has risen to 4.5x. However, even at this level, the stock is extremely cheap. I am still advocating a buy rating for the stock based on expected growth in fundamentals due to the favorable industry dynamics. The contract resolution will remove probably the biggest negative for the stock. An EBITDA multiple of over 6x will result in taking it to $20. If the company is able to remove these negatives and the copper prices continue to rise, then this multiple will not be difficult to achieve.

