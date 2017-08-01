Pandora A/S: The Quintessential GARP Stock

Pandora (OTCPK:PNDZF) has taken a beating in the markets this year, tanking 22% YTD over fears of a slowdown in sales growth. However, I show in this research piece that Pandora has sustainable competitive advantages and multiple avenues of growth, which makes current valuation levels all too low. With a total shareholder return of 7.5%, a trailing 12-month P/E of only 13.5x, and a stock price that only prices in 5% sales growth in the short term (sales growth in 2016 was 21%), Pandora is a growth stock at a very attractive price point and I recommend buying now.

(Note that the Pandora stock trades primarily on the Copenhagen exchange under ticker PNDORA:DC.)

History of Pandora

While Pandora has only gained prominence in the last couple of years, and still might even be unknown to many investors outside its Danish home region, the company has in fact operated for more than 30 years. Founded in 1982 in Copenhagen, Denmark by goldsmith Per Enevoldsen and his wife Winnie Enevoldsen, the business originally revolved around wholesale of jewelry imported from Thailand.

Realizing that the combination of low production costs and relatively high quality of Thai jewelry-making lend itself perfectly to an affordable jewelry brand for the mass market, the couple hired in-house designers and established its own manufacturing plant in Thailand in 1989.

A pivotal moment in Pandora’s history was the launch in year 2000 of the charm bracelet concept that has become synonymous with the Pandora brand. With strong customer feedback in Denmark, the company began expanding outside Scandinavia and opened its first store in the US in 2003 and in Australia and Germany in 2004.

Further expansion followed at a rapid pace, with Pandora utilizing an asset-light expansion method relying on third-party distributors in foreign markets. Pandora took the final step to becoming a serious global player under the ownership of Danish private equity fund Axcel between 2008 and 2010, achieving a valuation of c. $4.2bn in its IPO in October 2010.

The rapid growth has been complimented by continuous investments in production facilities in Thailand, and Pandora now owns four production facilities in the appropriately named Gemopolis area outside Bangkok. The company’s massive investments in Thailand has enabled Pandora to negotiate a very lenient tax agreement with Thai authorities, as the company is temporarily exempt from Thai corporate tax, certain import tariffs and certain dividend taxes.

Target market - Where to play

Pandora’s rise to the top of the jewelry retailer landscape is a result of their pioneering targeting strategy and effective execution. The company recognized that the bulk of the jewelry market consisted of unbranded products (90% back in 2003, according to McKinsey), with the few branded products consisting mainly of high or ultra high-end jewellers such as Cartier and Tiffany’s. In addition to high fragmentation, the existing goldsmiths and jewellers were very product-centric, focusing mainly on the 3C of jewelry: Colour, Cut and Clarity.

With few existing players in the mass-market focusing on branding and the uniqueness of each customer, Pandora saw an opportunity to build and leverage a strong, customer-centric brand to capture customers and consolidate the market.

Branded jewelry is generally more expensive to market due to the investments required in building a brand, and Pandora has therefore targeted the “affordable luxury”-segment as opposed to more cost-sensitive low-end segments. This has enabled Pandora to maintain the aura of luxury that many customers expect their jewelry to convey, while simultaneously reaching customers from a wide range of income-levels.

For instance, lower-middle and middle-class customers might consider a $75 Pandora ring a treat for a special occasion, whereas upper-class customers can seamlessly integrate a $200 Pandora bracelet into their already existing collection of jewelry.

Business strategy - How to win

“Our mission is to celebrate women by offering them the opportunity for personal expression through our universe of high-quality and contemporary jewelry at affordable prices.”

As Pandora creates buyer desire primarily through its branding, as opposed to the traditional product-driven approach, the company has continually made business decisions that improve the desired brand impression reflected in its mission above.

1) Express individuality through jewelry

Whereas unbranded jewellers and goldsmiths have operated under the assumption that the quality and aesthetics of products will drive sales, Pandora ensures that their products are not only considered sleek and beautiful, but also that a personal connection between the consumer and the product is created. This is especially apparent in their renowned charm bracelet.

Source: Company presentation

The charm bracelet concept entails that the customer initially buys a bracelet (c. $75) where they can attach a variety of charms for separate purchase (c. $30-$60). This allows the customer to tell a personal story with their jewelry, incorporating charms that can symbol their personality and unique moments in their life.

For instance, one customer might add an anchor charm to symbolize hope, another might add a palm charm to commemorate a family vacation, while a final person might add a cat charm simply because they love their cat. The charm bracelet is thus the embodiment of Pandora’s brand of individuality, and continues to be successful in an apparel/jewelry market that is increasingly driven by a desire to stand-out and be unique.

2) Create lock-in and repeat purchases

The charms and bracelet concept, generating c. 80% of sales for Pandora and thus being the starting point for most customer-relationships, has the added benefit of ensuring a lock-in effect with the brand. Similarly to purchasing a iPhone that facilitates continuous follow-up purchases of apps, the charm bracelet enables Pandora to continue selling more charms to the customer. But unlike apps, where Apple only earns a percentage of the total revenue in the App Store, the charm bracelet confines the customer to purchase Pandora's own products (notwithstanding very few knock-off charm producers).

Top-of-mind-awareness of Pandora is automatically created, as the customer not only enjoys their product but also ponders how to improve the product with a new purchase. The repeat purchases of charms will likewise expose the customer to other Pandora products such as rings and necklaces as they browse the store or e-store, benefiting the entire range of Pandora products.

3) Expand aggressively first, assume control later

Afforded more leeway in customer experience (compared to Cartier and Tiffany’s) due to its less upmarket target market, Pandora has historically been able to expand using the asset-light franchise or third-party model. By appointing franchisees or partnering with existing stores in new markets, Pandora can expand its geographical footprint without the initial high investment charges associated with wholly-owned subsidiaries. This was the recipe in the US, Australia, Germany and Canada in the early days of the brand, and continues to be the method employed in new markets such as China and Latin America.

However, as the company becomes more established, awareness and availability takes a backseat to in-store customer experience, cross-selling and uniform branding, and the company then uses its established cash flows to upgrade stores to dedicated Pandora “concept stores” and might even buy back franchised stores. This differentiated approach, deemed “Scale, then Brand” by Pandora, enables the company to balance rapid expansion in new markets with strong control in important mature markets.

4) Leverage scale economies

As Pandora has shifted the focus from the quality of the stones and material in their jewelry to the design and brand, the company is able to maintain high gross margins (low to mid 70's) and EBITDA margins (mid to high 30’s). While a strong brand in itself creates barriers to entry, Pandora has also been able to leverage scale economies on the back of their rapid expansion. The company has invested massively in production facilities in Thailand, evident from their more than 11,000 employees at the site, raising gross margins from 66.6% in 2012 to 75.1% in 2016.

The high gross margin is aided by the low cost of Thai manufacturing. The country is furthermore the perfect manufacturing site for Pandora, as the long tradition of jewelry-making in Thailand ensures a somewhat educated employee base that fits well with the less intricate Pandora products, especially compared to the products of Tiffany’s and Cartier that requires the skills of a goldsmith to produce. With scale achieved in production, Pandora can direct large sums to marketing initiatives that support their core brand (target marketing budget of 10% of revenue, according to Pandora at Capital Markets Day, 2016).

Market concerns and why they are overstated

Despite the attractive strategy and competitive advantages of Pandora, the stock has sunk an abysmal -22% YTD. The main concern of the market seems to be future growth prospects, especially in the US, but I believe these concerns are vastly overstated.

Market concerns generally relate to the US, where Pandora generates almost 25% of its revenue. The central investment thesis for Pandora short-sellers (as I interpret it from articles, company conference calls, and bearish broker reports) seem to be that sales in the US will decrease soon, and that the development in other mature markets will emulate that of the US, meaning that sales should fall in Western Europe and developed Asia shortly after that. There are two important points of contention here:

1) Will Pandora necessarily become out of favour in the US in the short-term? (I certainly do not think so)

Anyone who follows the sector will know that the current retail environment in the US is fairly rough, as Macy’s, J.C. Penney, Sears and Kmart have all announced sweeping store closures in 2017. The “Death of Malls”-narrative has become ever more prominent, and in turns seem to be affecting companies that is relatively isolated from this phenomenon – namely Pandora. Pandora’s 304 US concept stores are almost exclusively present in high-end malls (70% in A-rated malls, 29% in B-rated malls, according to Pandora’s America division), which are set to see much lower closures rates than C and D-class malls.

On the contrary, while only 30% of US malls are considered A-class, they generate more than 75% of revenue according to Fung Global Retail & Technology, and they will thus likely benefit from developers doubling-down with significant re-investments in their resilient assets. Pandora does have presence in lower rated malls through third-party stores (more than 1500 third-party POS in total), but the company’s long-term vision is to reduce these significantly as part of their “Scale, then brand”-strategy. It is thus not Pandora’s intention to rely on lower-rated malls, making it less concerning that these are increasingly shut down.



Source: Company presentation

Aside from the “Death of Malls”-narrative, investors seem to focus exclusively on like-for-like sales as opposed to total sales growth, asserting that Pandora will soon run out of network expansion opportunities and thus having to rely exclusively on same-store sales. This is a simplification, in my view, as the “Scale, then brand”-strategy enables Pandora to undertake a “second round of expansion” by either upgrading their third-party network POS to a dedicated shop-in-shop or open their own concept store in the area.

As is visible from the graph above, Pandora concept stores generate much of the revenue and are, according to Pandora, also significantly more productive in terms of sales per sqft. compared to third-party stores. Dedicated shop-in-shops are likewise more productive, as the shop-in shops have a nicer light environment, touch-and-feel display and a dedicated Pandora staff. Pandora envision to rely on these two types of stores in the long-term, as they enable Pandora to maintain full control of the brand and offer customers a uniform brand experience.

Source: Company presentation

The last point that short-sellers seem to tout is the “Charmageddon”-narrative, suggesting that charm bracelets are a fad that will die out sooner or later, thus killing off Pandora’s growth story. While this has been a theme since Pandora’s IPO in 2012, short-sellers gained legitimacy with the weak performance of charms (up 1% in local currencies) and bracelets (down 7% in local currencies) in Q1 2017. There are, however, two reasons for this drop, one that should woo investors and one that should make them somewhat cautious.

First, Pandora has elected to promote heavily their other product categories such as rings, necklaces and earrings at the expense of charms and bracelets. This is, in my view, a smart marketing allocation, as the company can only transition to a global jewelry giant by having a full-scale assortment for every customer need. It likewise reduces risk in the, in my view, unlikely case of a “Charmargeddon.”

As Pandora is heavily dependent on branding and advertising, it is unsurprising that this allocation has led to meek growth for charms and bracelets but strong sales growth in the other categories in Q1 2017 (Rings: 41%, Necklaces: 57%, Earrings: 57%). Second, Pandora flagged, even before the valentine collection 2017 was in stores, that the collection had not been as innovative as they had hoped, and that would therefore weigh down on the season’s traditionally strong charm and bracelet sale.

While it’s slightly concerning that a fashion company felt that its product offering was weak, it’s important to note that Pandora has taken action by establishing an additional design team in Milan, Italy, and divert more advertisement attention to the bread-and-butter charm products.

2) Will the development in other markets necessarily follow that of the US? (Again, hardly a given)

It seems foolish to discount Pandora’s global future growth based on recent softness in the US market (which has its explanations, as shown above). While the US market is not delivering the staggering growth rates we have been used to, other markets certainly are. In local currencies (LC), France grew 15%, Italy grew 23%, Australia grew 18% and, most importantly, China grew 125%. These four markets generated 30% of revenues in Q1 2017, more than the c. 24% that the US generated.

It’s interesting that the stock is down 22% YTD on fears of a Pandora-specific slowdown in the US, a market troubled by an across the board difficult retail environment, whereas the strong growth shown in other markets are highly discounted and presents a buying opportunity. Especially interesting is the Chinese market, as Euromonitor Research puts the country’s jewelry market at twice the size of the US, the second biggest in the world. While already posting record growth here, Pandora still has ample opportunity for store expansion. Pandora currently has 117 concept stores in China, very few relative to 114 stores in much smaller Australia.

Source: Company presentation

Given the multiple growth avenues for Pandora, be it through store-upgrades in the US, increased product diversification or network expansion in unsaturated markets, Pandora should be able to carry on its impressive growth history. It therefore also seems unreasonable that the current stock price, using a reverse DCF, indicate expectations of low single-digit growth and significantly deteriorating EBITDA-margin.

Valuation:

At the time of writing, Pandora trades around 710DKK/share, which corresponds to a very low 12-month trailing P/E of 13.5x. This is half of Tiffany’s 26.7x trailing P/E, despite Tiffany’s posting -3% sales growth for the past two years compared to Pandora’s 21% and 40% growth in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Tiffany’s also have a significantly lower EBIT-margin of 16.2% in Q1 2017, less than half of the 33.3% EBIT-margin Pandora enjoyed in the same period.

I believe this suggests that Pandora’s impressive growth track record is being massively undervalued by the market. On top of the available capital gains, Pandora is issuing dividends of 9DKK each quarter in 2017, implying a dividend yield of 5.1% at current valuation. This is in addition to a buyback of DKK 1.8bn, which at current valuation responds to a 2.25% yield. That’s a total 7.5% shareholder return in 2017!

With attractive cash returns and a massive multiple discount relative to key peer Tiffany’s, Pandora looks like a good buy. This is underlined by a reverse DCF to check the market’s expectations to the stock, and whether these are appropriate (disclaimer: they are overly pessimistic).

Using a cost of capital based on current debt cost of 2%, market-risk premium of 7% and risk-free rate of 0.5%, the current share price of c. 710DKK indicates that the market expects only 5% growth in the short-term as well as a massive EBIT-margin deterioration of roughly 500bps relative to guidance (36% guidance and 31% to reach 710DKK share price). EBIT-margins has been steadily increasing for the last 5 years, and it’s understandable that market participants doubt Pandora’s ability to further expand this.

However, Pandora are still making active investments in Thailand to increase scale in production, suggesting that they will at least be able to maintain margins by offsetting other adverse movements by further scale. Similarly, Pandora has delivered sales growth of 35%, 33%, 40% and 21% over the last four years (see 5-year highlights in 2016 annual report), and an immediate drop to mid-single digit growth seems overly pessimistic, especially in the light of the avenues of growth available to Pandora.

By using, in my opinion, more reasonable assumptions on sales growth (gradual ramp down from 20% to 3% in the long-term) and EBIT-margins (gradual ramp down from 35% to 32% in the long-term) yields a stock price of DKK 1152 and an upside from current stock price of 62.5%.

Conclusion

With its proven strategy, solid competitive advantages and a growth story with multiple levers, Pandora is an enormously attractive buy at current valuation levels. In my view, Pandora has multiple years of strong double-digit growth left thanks to potential store upgrades in the US and solid traction in the world’s biggest jewelry market, China. With current valuation levels requiring only mid single-digit growth to be sustained, as well as a sizeable margin deterioration, the Pandora stock has enormous upside potential (62.5% in my DCF). Buying Pandora will thus add growth at a reasonable price to your portfolio.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNDZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.