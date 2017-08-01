Bank Of America: $30 Christmas dinner?

It is important to understand whether the catalysts for growth have been factored in its stock price or will push its price even higher.

Investment Thesis

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been experiencing strong tailwinds as of lately. I argue that many catalysts which have fueled the surge have since been factored in its stock price, even though some may find their way to increase the stock price even further. Although BAC is a strong candidate with decent fundamentals for long term investors, its stock price is unlikely to reach $30 by Christmas.

Introduction

Backing BAC's increasing stock price, there are multiple catalysts for growth which work in its favor. The question arises as to how many of these are already incorporated in its stock price and how many are likely to increase it further. Will further fattening of the stock lead to a (bigger) turkey dinner this Christmas or will its momentum fade?

Fundamentals and dividends

Briefly touching the fundamentals, BAC seems to stand strong. A price to book of 0.99 and a tangible book value of 1.36 indicate a relatively fair value and any discount will probably arise from its earnings. The company has a PE ratio of 14.79 with an even stronger forward PE of 11.02. Furthermore BAC has a decent ROE of 7.35%

Backing its fundamentals is a strong dividend with its ex. dividend date set on August 30th 2017. The dividend makes the stock appealing to a larger array of investors including income investors and may fuel growth.

Weakening currency

Currently the US dollar is weakening and, although still high from a historical perspective, it is important to assess the effects a weak currency has on the US economy and BAC in particular. A weak dollar is beneficial for the US economy as it promotes exports because of the increasing demand for cheaper US goods. However for the loans and currency reserves of BAC it can spell disaster.

Although it BAC seems to be strongly prone to currency risk at first glance, hedging against currency risk sharply reduces its exposure. Aside from its reserves and loans, BAC's earnings are also measured in dollars meaning a weaker US dollar will impact earnings as well. Its need for risk reduction is reflected from its annual report. The dollar amount involved in fair value hedging alone was a negative 2 billion dollars. However the company states in its annual report: "Based on a regression analysis, the derivatives continue to be highly effective at offsetting changes in the fair value of long-term debt attributable to interest rate risk". Thus, at the cost of its hedges, BAC will be able to stay afloat amongst waves of varying currency rates.

Interest rate hike

It is no secret that the FED has declared to increase interest rates by 0.25%. To assess the extent to which BAC is affected by higher interest rates it is necessary to evaluate how much of its income is dependent on interest rates. Taking Q2 2017 as benchmark, the net income attributable to interest (after provision) was 10.26 billion while its loss from non-interest sources was 1.89 billion leading to a pretax income of 8.37 billion.

Hypothetically and simplifying a calculation (assuming all else is equal) increasing the interest rate from 1 to 1.5% (an increase of 50%) would increase pretax income by 5.12 billion* which is an increase of 61%. As seen from this crudely simplified calculation, pretax income increases disproportionately to the interest rate. As stock price is heavily dependent on earnings increased future earnings may raise its stock price even further. Reaching or exceeding analyst expectations in Q3 2017 will boost its stock price. BAC is expected to report its earnings for Q3 around October 17th 2017, well in time for a Christmas bonanza.

Further factors

There are multiple events which I believe are already factored into the stock price but are up for discussion. One of them is the major warrant exercise of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B). Berkshire will convert 700 million shares at $7.14 each at a total of close to 5 billion dollars. And while its shareholders sit on a hefty profit, BAC shareholders will have to share they dividend. I don't believe this will affect the stock price because BAC indicated to increase it dividends after it passed the stress test. Also, as Berkshire is known to be more of a buyer than seller, a large offload depressing the stock price is unlikely.

Conclusion

BAC has strong fundamentals and beneficial catalysts for growth. Most catalysts are already incorporated in its stock price but a positive surprise in earnings due to increasing interest rates may increase it even further. Because most economic variables are already factored in its stock price, BAC is unlikely to reach $30 by Christmas if it does not yield a strong positive earnings surprise. However, already trading at a PE of 14.3 and with increasing interest rates in the future, the stock may still prove to be a strong long term investment.

*Calculation (((14.14-3.16)-0.726)*3/2-10.26)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.