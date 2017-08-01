Barnes Group: Small Company With Positive Stock Catalysts

The stock is already trading in an upward trending channel, which I expect to continue as both segments grow at double-digit rates.

This is likely to act as a positive catalyst for the stock.

Barnes Group (B) exceeded earnings estimates by 17% for Q2. This marked the fourth quarter in a row where the company exceeded earnings estimates. The company's strong results are due to the strength of both business segments, Industrial and Aerospace. Barnes Group's strong results and increased guidance is likely to drive the stock to outperform over at least the next three to six months.

Growth Catalysts for the Stock

Barnes Group's sales for the Industrial segment increased 23%, while the Aerospace segment sales increased 10% in Q2 2017. The strength in the Industrial segment resulted mostly from nitrogen gas products and the molding solutions business. The Aerospace segment increased as a result of the ramp up of new engine programs and growth in the aftermarket business.

Barnes Group achieved double-digit organic revenue growth in each segment for the past 2 quarters. This growth is likely to remain strong for the rest of the year as the company continues to get strong global tool and die orders for the nitrogen gas business. Further strength will also come from the aerospace segment for the rest of 2017 as Barnes expects this segment's sales growth to be in the mid-teens.

The company's strong Q2 performance caused Barnes Group to increase guidance for the full year of FY17 for both revenue and earnings. On the top line, the company expects organic revenue growth to be 9% to 10% as opposed to prior guidance in the mid-single digits. Total revenue is expected to be 14% to 15% for the year, while consensus estimates were calling for 9% growth.

Barnes Group increased guidance for FY17 earnings per share from an original estimate of $2.68 to $2.78 to the higher range of $2.80 to $2.90. The new estimate is 13% to 17% higher than 2016 EPS of $2.48. This earnings revision is likely to provide an additional boost to the stock.

Valuation is Attractive on a Free Cash Flow Basis

Barnes Group is a consistent producer of shareholder-friendly free cash flow. So, I decided to use price to free cash flow to value the company. The company's sufficient free cash flow allows Barnes to pay a modest 1% dividend with a payout ratio of just under 20%.

Here's how Barnes compares to the other small companies in its industry with similar market caps:

Barnes Group Mueller Water Products (MWA) EnPro Industries (NPO) Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Price to FCF 22 60 152 23.5

Barnes is priced attractively in relation to free cash flow as compared to its small-cap industry peers. This valuation level should allow more room for the stock to run higher as the company continues its growth.

Solid Balance Sheet

Barnes Group has 2.3X more current assets than current liabilities and 2.3X more total assets than total liabilities. So, the company is in great shape to handle short-term and long-term debt obligations.

The company increased shareholder's equity by 11% to about $1.3 billion by the end of Q2 2017 since the end of 2016. Over the same period, Barnes increased cash by 58% to $104.8 million, while long-term debt only increased by 5.6%. So, Barnes is wisely managing its balance sheet.

The Risks to the Business

The biggest risk to Barnes Group is that the company derives its revenue from a small amount of customers. For example in 2015, General Electric (GE) accounted for 18% of total sales and about 51% of the Aerospace segment's net sales. The second largest customer, Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY), accounted for 11% of total Aerospace net sales. In the Industrial segment, 10% of the company's 2015 net sales were derived from Barnes Group's three largest customers. Therefore, lost business from one or more of the large customers will have a significant negative impact on the company.

The company operates globally in numerous countries. So, Barnes Group is subject to currency fluctuations and regulations that could affect sales and earnings.

Conclusion

The stock had positive momentum heading into the Q2 earnings report. Since the company exceeded its expectations and increased guidance for FY17, I think the stock is likely to continue to increase as the year progresses.

With the company increasing guidance above current consensus estimates, there are likely to be analyst upgrade announcements in the near future. This is likely to help drive the stock higher.

With company expectations for above-average double-digit revenue and earnings growth this year, the stock is likely to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY) for the remainder of 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.