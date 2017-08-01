Och-Ziff: Now Is A Good Time To Bet On Volatility

If you want to be long Och-Ziff but feel that the recent price move from $2.50 to $3 has priced you out, this is an alternative short-term strategy to make up for it in the interim.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) is currently trading at a market cap of around $1.3 billion. The stock recently gained 20% as it moved from $2.50 to $3 per share.

I'm usually very stingy when it comes to the price I pay for a stock, given the risk that I'm assuming given the current situation of the company. In Och-Ziff's case, the investor is assuming the risk of a turnaround story. Since the price you pay is the ultimate decider of what potential returns you will get on an asset, investors should pay close attention to how much they are paying for Och-Ziff, given what needs to be done for the company to reach stabilization. The strategy presented below offers the ability for a long-term investor to participate in some upside, while at the moment they may seem priced out of the stock given its recent surge up to $3 per share.

I analyzed 4 other asset managers in order to come up with an average valuation that could be applied in order to come up with a value that OZM should be trading at. The comps include Fortress Investment Group (NYSE:FIG), Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM). All 4 of these businesses are similar in nature to OZM, and therefore serve as appropriate comps. To sum up the analysis, historical AUM and dividends paid were used in order to determine what the average dividend as a percentage of AUM was for these 4 companies. The results are as follows:

Using the information from the chart above, we can determine what the average dividend as a percentage of AUM is for the comp set and then apply it to the company's AUM. The average historical dividend for the 4 comps is .25% of total AUM. As of March 31, 2017, OZM's AUM was $33.9 billion. The company has seen its AUM decreasing over the past few quarters, given both the bribery scandal and investor trend toward passively managed investment vehicles. This analysis involved applying the average 0.25% towards OZM's AUM and determining how much it would normally pay in dividends (if the company were stabilized today). Additionally, we need to look at what the average dividend yield of the 4 comps in order to determine what price tag investors are giving an asset manager that is operating at stabilization. The analysis is as follows:

The charts above tell us that the average dividend yield on our comp set is 5.82%. If we apply this yield to the approximate dividend that OZM would be paying (assuming stabilization), we arrive at a value of $1.48 billion for the business. Today's market cap is currently $1.34 billion, indicating a small margin of safety if we assume the stock should trade similarly to its comp set. In fact, if we take out FIG's dividend yield as part of our average (considering it's relatively low given Softbank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) acquisition), our margin of safety drops to 2.96%.

But what does this information tell us?

This analysis tells us that the market is currently valuing OZM stock under the assumption that today it is a stabilized asset manager that pays a dividend to its shareholders similar to what other asset managers are paying. This, however, is far from what the real situation currently is for the stock. OZM cannot be considered a company operating at stabilization given the massive AUM outflows and recent hiring of Jimmy Levin. OZM is also not paying the dividend it should be for a stabilized asset management company. The latest dividend per share announced was $0.02 (an annualized yield of 2.7%).

An investor can take advantage of this misconception in the stock's valuation through a straddle option strategy, given that investor perception of what the stock should be trading at is closely tied to the company's AUM and whether or not it has stabilized. Now is an appropriate time to bet on increased volatility, as many investors are hungry for information and will be paying close attention to the next earnings announcement to make a better assumption on the firm's value. Earnings are to be announced on August 2nd before market open.

If the company reports a solid increase in AUM, investors will interpret such news as a sign that OZM is going through a successful turnaround, which should send the stock higher given the market's close emphasis on valuing the stock based upon AUM. If the company reports little to no change in AUM, the market will interpret such news as OZM approaching stabilization (i.e., the company has stopped seeing huge losses in AUM), and Daniel Och’s statement regarding AUM stabilizing will prove to be true. Improved investor sentiment from this news would send the stock higher. If the company reports a (continued) decrease in AUM for the next quarter, investors will view this as a sign that OZM is not a stabilized asset manager and should not command such a valuation similar to what its comps are trading at. Additionally, with lower AUM, the market value will decrease given the close correlation to AUM/theoretical dividend yield in the analysis above. This news will send the stock lower, essentially erasing the recent gains that OZM has made back up to $3 per share.

In all three scenarios, volatility in the stock increases. Scenarios like this one, where investors are placing a lot of value on single-quarter announcements, offer good opportunities to bet on volatility, as investors will extrapolate this new information reported, apply it to their own models and send the stock moving sharply. I would prefer to take a long position in this stock, given there's likely potential for a turnaround.

There are plenty of articles on Seeking Alpha that prove out this analysis, like this one. The author provides a solid argument for wanting to own this stock at these lower price levels. If you would have preferred to get into the stock when it was trading back at $2.50 and you missed some of the upside with the recent move up to $3, this strategy provides the ability to bet on the volatility that is expected to move the stock price in any direction. If the stock goes higher, you get to share in the upside of the move with the call side of your straddle, even though the stock has already moved from $2.50 to $3. If the stock disappoints on earnings day and goes lower, there will be another opportunity to get into a long position at a price that is appropriate for the level of risk you are taking on.

Keep in mind that when considering this strategy we are not concerned with a loss that arises from the stock going to $0. As long-term value investors, we want to get into this stock at a very good price, so that there is limited downside risk. If we were to buy this stock today at $3 per share, we would be exposed to a drop back down to levels around $2.50 (albeit in the short term). But this strategy allows us to benefit from the volatility first, before the stock settles on a price that we either feel comfortable with (from a bargain buying perspective) or a price that seems too rich for the fact that we need to rely on a turnaround to realize a lower return (in which case, we would capture the short-term upside in the call option with the straddle).

