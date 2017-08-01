Ford's Bottom Line Plummets In China - Sign Of Things To Come?

What will drive Chinese sales over the next 8 years, and whether it can maintain margins and earnings going forward.

Source: newcar.com

Although Ford (NYSE:F) enjoyed decent success with its performance in China on the sales side of the business, earnings plummeted over $100 million in the second quarter, generating questions as to whether or not Ford was being forced to cut prices and lower margins in order to compete in the important market.

Management claims it was primarily incentives and the timing of their release that caused the lower earnings. My concern there is the company having to rely upon Chinese incentives in order to drive the bottom line in China. What China gives it can also take away.

With Ford increasing its manufacturing presence in the country, that's not likely to happen in the near future, but I would rather hear about cost cutting and increased productivity as the reasons for future earnings looking stronger for the country, than government incentives; the reason why is they're more predictable and sustainable over the long term.

Since sales did climb decently in the quarter, its assertion the decline in earnings wasn't related to lower-cost Chinese competitors appears to be an accurate assessment of the market.

The question that does arise though is why over the prior six quarters earnings margins in China have trended lower. To attribute that only to incentives and the timing of their release doesn't seem feasible to me.

Chinese incentives

Outside of relying on Chinese incentives to boost earnings and margins, the key to understanding how they affect Ford from quarter to quarter is how they're applied throughout the year.

In the last quarter incentives were much lower than other quarters, which is apparently why the impact was so disproportionate. The company thinks in the second half that could balance out and swing back in the other direction.

If that's how it plays out, the impact of China on company earnings will improve, although investors should understand the volatility associated with the incentives. They should be considered in light of annual application, rather than quarterly, otherwise it could give the impression of earnings improvement and momentum, or the opposite, from quarter to quarter, as confirmed in the second quarter.

Ford says the timing of the incentives was the primary reason for lower earnings in China for the reporting period, not competition from lower pricing by domestic manufacturers.

The Chinese market in general

The Chinese auto market has been undergoing rapid change, with consumer tastes shifting from sedans to SUVs. Latest estimates are by 2025 sales of SUVs in China will soar to 150 million.

This is important to Ford because the particular segment Chinese automakers are targeting is the less expensive SUV market, meaning smaller SUVs. With SUVs expected to lead auto sales in China for at least the next 8 years, much of the growth prospects of Ford will be associated with how it competes in that segment.

Ford shouldn't have any issue on the high-end side of the market, but it's not certain in my view that it can just brush away Chinese competition on the low end of the market.

The fact General Motors' (NYSE:GM) was able to increase equity income by 8 percent in the second quarter, even with the Chinese automakers competing on price, implies Ford should be able to compete as well. It won't take long to see if the incentives were in fact the determining factor, or if there's something Ford needs to do to increase margins and earnings there.

Ford's SUV line

Ford has decided to convert the bulk of its fleet to CUVs, at the expense of its SUV lineup, which shows in sales of its Ford Expedition sales in June, which plummeted 36 percent.

The good news is even with that giant drop it has still managed to be up 12 percent on the year. The bad news is more than likely the decline will continue, with the brand struggling to boost full year sales once the smoke clears at the end of the year.

Interestingly, the Lincoln Navigator went in the opposite direction in June, with sales up 6.3 percent, while overall sales for the year are down 13 percent.

With traditional SUV sales falling quickly because of the transition to crossovers, it has left a gap in the market, which has been answered by trucks.

In all its markets Ford should enjoy a resurgence in SUV sales because it's finally rolling up some upgrades in the second half.

As it relates to China, over time they should become a nice revenue stream, as Ford shouldn't have to lower margins and costs to move them in the years ahead, primarily because of soaring demand.

Conclusion

Guidance for full year in China was that it is going to improve. That lines up with prior guidance. Much of "that will be driven by favorable volume and mix and lower cost."

That said, the company still expects to see some headwinds with exchange, which with lower incentives in general for the year, will bring subdued results.

I do believe this quarter, in regard to incentives, was an anomaly, and the remainder of the year should be better; although full-year incentives will probably be lower than last year.

As for the timing of rolling out SUVs that will presumably reflect market demand, it couldn't be better for Ford in China. As mentioned earlier, the Chinese have quickly transitioned from sedans to SUVs as their vehicle of choice, and that will drive the market, possibly for as long as a decade.

Over the next couple of quarters confirmation will come concerning the impact of incentives in the second quarter on Ford, and if they're improved in the next couple of quarters, China should be a solid catalyst for the automaker.

For that reason, the short and long-term prospects for the company in China look good if it is able to continue its sales momentum while improving margins and earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.