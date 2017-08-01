Visa's Unlikely Moat

I've spent over a decade in China, and the most recent two or so years have looked incredibly different from the other eight or so. I've learned much in my time there, but one thing stands out in relation to money: why Visa (NYSE:V), and by extension, Mastercard (NYSE:MA), have unlikely moats.

The rise of Alipay and WeChat Pay, Chinese online payment platforms, have dominated transactions amidst their ubiquitous adoption. It's more than possible to survive and thrive in Shanghai or Beijing with only your mobile phone and no cash or cards at all. Over 70% of Chinese people don't worry about not having cash on hand, simply because WeChatPay and Alipay are more convenient and so widely accepted. On the streets, many homeless and buskers, instead of shaking cans with change, simply have a QR code passers-by can scan to donate.

A similar shift to digital payments is occurring in India after the Prime Minister announced a move to ban 85% of currency in circulation. This comes largely off the back of its strong wireless database infrastructure, propped up by India Stack and Aadhaar. Through simple fingerprint and retinal scans, digital ID becomes possible, allowing users to open bank accounts (an opportunity that 270 million have taken), buy investments, or file taxes.

Yet in the West, cashless has been tougher. Many Americans are happy with plastic, but many smaller stores and restaurants prefer cash, for both tax reasons and the oppressive POS charges and fees that crush their margins. This requires an awkward balance, where cashless via plastic is possible, but slightly inconvenient. Apple Pay and Google Pay attempted to bridge the gap, but less than 2% of consumers bother using them.

Meanwhile, in China and India, the direct jump from cash to mobile payment platforms has a simple reason. Plastic isn't trusted. In China, you must hand over your card to the cashier, where they plug it into some machine that you can't see. They might swap your debit card (Chinese cards do not have your name on them), perhaps swipe and copy the information on it, or have you input your PIN and record it via some camera or button-recording software. And if you have a credit card, well, there's no such thing as "credit." If someone else uses your card or some sort of fraud occurs, you're out of luck. Unlike in the U.S. or Europe, where you can report it to your bank and let them take care of it with no headaches involved, Chinese banks simply shrug and tell you to take better care of your belongings. Meanwhile, in India, the previous infrastructure and lack of banks meant most individuals didn't even have cards. As such, plastic never took off in the East, and people were forced to use cash.

Mobile payment solutions came along, and because the entire process is above board, visible, and very simple, mass adoption occurred. You take out your phone, pull up WeChat Pay or Alipay, and a QR code comes up (with the option to instead scan their QR code). You hold out your phone, they scan you (or you scan them), and a payment confirmation pops up. Done. No vicious or sly card copying software/hardware, and no potential for a 10RMB purchase to turn into a 10,000RMB headache.

On the flipside, Apple/Google Pay and NFC will never have legs in the West. Any establishment that takes plastic also takes Apple or Google Pay, and plastic isn't hard to carry, especially compared to cash. Moreover, it can take more time to pull out the app compared to simply swiping a card, particularly for those with older phones.

Through this cross-cultural analysis, it becomes possible to ascertain the limited possibility of credit card networks losing market share to mobile payments. Visa's strategy takes that into account, as it has declared a "war on cash," spearheading numerous initiatives to incentivize businesses to take card-only payments. Since Visa owns over half of the credit card market and 70% of the debit card market, by making the proverbial pie bigger for everyone, it gains the most, despite Mastercard pumping out higher growth numbers.

As long as plastic retains similar levels of convenience, few will see a need to switch over to a mobile payment platform. Visa's core business in the U.S. and European area will remain safe. However, like a moat protects the castle from invaders, it also isolates the castle from the world. In this instance, Visa's unlikely moat is a double-edged sword: the very way it protects itself in the West from Eastern mobile payment platforms will curtail its global growth. Its inability to tap the two largest markets in the world reduces Visa's future prospects to primarily the U.S. and EU.

However, Visa is doing well with what it has. Its recent re-acquisition of Visa Europe has allowed for further inroads into Europe and a "unified front." Much of its recent success comes off the back of this Europe-focused strategy, an initiative Visa is continuing to press. On the flip side, Visa has not mentioned China, India, or Asia at all in its 2017 earnings reports thus far. Investors know China as the largest consumer base with enough money and connectivity to significantly change any company's fortunes, and most firms jump at the chance to discuss their market share in China (see Apple, Nike, automobile companies, etc). Visa's management is astutely avoiding the East until they can figure out a proper approach to circumventing the cultural barriers to success. Expect Visa to continue its success in Europe through Visa Europe and PayPal. However, understand that so long as mobile payment solutions reign supreme in the East, Visa will have much difficulty with long-term, sustained earnings and revenue expansion. There's certainly a bullish case to be made for the big V, but beware overestimating new avenues for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.