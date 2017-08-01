The Finish Line Remains A Value Trap

Finish Line still has inventory problems, still has traffic problems, and still is seeing margin compression.

In the context of recent performance, Finish Line's (FINL) Q1 results weren't that bad. Flat comps and a modest decline in adjusted EPS were a relief after FINL shares plunged following both fiscal Q3 earnings in December and the fiscal Q4 release in mid-March. And indeed, FINL got a relief rally out of the report, and a bounce off levels that were its lowest in almost seven years:

But "better than awful" doesn't exactly mean good, and on its own Q1 was disappointing. The quarter should have benefited from delayed tax refunds shifting sales into Q1 out of Q4, and a late-quarter swoon left Finish Line once again holding excess inventory. Industry changes seem a negative, and even FY18 (ending February) guidance now relies on management being right in the second half, following two straight years where that second half has been disastrous.

FINL does look cheap, at 10x the midpoint of FY18 EPS guidance plus nearly $2 per share in net cash. But it now trades at a premium to larger rival Foot Locker (FL), whose shares have been killed after a poor earnings report and fears about a partnership between Amazon.com (AMZN) and Nike (NKE). That premium makes little sense, and even a 10x multiple is too high for a business in decline. Even if Q1 was 'better' than past quarters, it did nothing to contradict the bear case here.

Q1 Earnings

Again, in context, the quarter wasn't that bad. Comps fell 1.1%, not a terrible performance in the tough mall retail space. Same-store sales actually rose nicely in the first two months, with an increase of 2.8% in March and 4.2% in April, per the Q1 conference call. But May was ugly, with comps down almost 12%, which management on the Q1 conference call attributed to launch schedule comparisons.

Gross margin did fall 140 bps, due to increased markdowns, but SG&A leverage of 130 bps thanks to cost-cutting efforts initiated last year offset nearly all that pressure. Adjusted operating income actually declined less than 2% year-over-year, with an expected higher tax rate pushing non-GAAP EPS down a bit over 4%, to $0.23.

Even with the May comp stumble, full-year guidance for both sales and non-GAAP EPS was reaffirmed. In combination with the reported Q1 results and decent Q2 guidance - comps down "low-single digits", with August again posing difficulty in terms of product launch comparisons - it looks like a more stable quarter for a company who disappointed in 2H FY17.

But that's not really the case. Bear in mind that the Q4 miss was explained away, in part, on the Q4 conference call as due to a greater-than-expected negative impact from delays in tax refund checks. Finish Line cited a 3.5-4 point comp headwind for the quarter, and posted a -15.5% comp for February.

To be fair, the company did say that it didn't "appear that the February shortfall will be fully recovered" on the Q4 call on March 24. But that shift should have provided at least a point, and likely more, of a comp benefit to Q1 - and some profit contribution as well.

The fact is that Q1 shows a business that is continuing its decline. Non-GAAP EPS in FY14 was $1.67. The EPS figure was the same in FY15, but due to share buybacks and a lower tax rate; adjusted EBIT fell over 4%. FY16 EPS of $1.28 represented a nearly 24% decline - but the magnitude of that decline was largely due to a disastrous Q3, when supply chain issues took over $0.30 off EPS.

FY17 earnings were supposed to grow - original guidance was for $1.50-$1.56 in adjusted EPS - thanks in large part to the easy Q3 (and Q4) comparison. They instead came in at $1.06, down another 17%, even with a huge amount of help from buybacks (adjusted net income declined 24%). Now, this year, those earnings are going to rise, even with higher depreciation (~$0.15 per share after-tax) offsetting a 53rd week ($0.06) and a lower share count (~$0.04 at this point). And, this time, Finish Line management means it.

FINL Guidance

In the back half of the year, we expect Finish Line comps to increase low single-digits based on a number of factors. They include easier comparisons, the sales lift from additional remodels, the increased quantities of many of the best-selling sneakers in the market today, and the strong pipeline of products from all of our brand partners...

That quote (emphasis mine) from CFO Ed Wilhelm on the Q1 conference call was meant to justify what looks like rather aggressive full-year guidance. Q1 comps were down 1.1%; Q2 is guided for a low-single-digit decline. Yet Finish Line still is projecting a full-year increase in same-store sales, which in turn suggests 3-4% growth in the second half of the year.

Let's go back three quarters, to Wilhelm on the Q2 FY17 conference call:

So, I highlighted at the beginning of the year when we talked about our annual guidance that our comparisons get easier as we get to the back half of the year. That, in addition to our well-positioned inventories, helps fuel opportunity for us in the back half.

That quote (emphasis mine again) sounds awfully similar. And of course Finish Line tanked both earnings report, and went from $24 in early December to nearly $12 by the end of March.

The idea that any investor would trust Finish Line guidance after the past few quarters, let alone the past few years, is nuts. Bear in mind that, as I pointed out after Q4, the company had to significantly walk back its initial, if unofficial guidance, of 10%+ EPS growth for FY18 (off a base that was supposed to be $1.24-$1.30, not $1.06). Yet analyst consensus of $1.14 still sits well within the currently guided $1.12-$1.23 range.

And even if Finish Line does hit guidance, it doesn't imply FY18 as some sort of inflection point. The long-term trend clearly is negative. The EPS growth this year is only coming because Finish Line shot itself in the foot in each of the last two years. The company has worked aggressively on allocation, but anyone who thinks Nike isn't going to keep product for its own DTC efforts and/or for direct-selling through Amazon is being far too optimistic. And easy comparisons only last for as long as the business disappoints.

The remodels have generated a mid-single-digit sales lift, per management commentary - but mall traffic trends will offset that almost immediately, unless AURs continue to rise. And while the partnership with Macy's (M) is performing well, a 13.6% YOY increase in Q1 revenue is colored somewhat by a nearly 11% increase in square footage. Operating margins in that business are guided toward the high single-digits; but that's probably close to a ceiling.

Looking at the next three quarters, Finish Line clearly is building expectations - which, given its history, has to be considered dangerous. Looking beyond FY18, the steady decline in EPS is unlikely to abate. Getting a 5% comp lift from 6-8% of the footprint through renovations isn't going to offset current same-store sales trends. Gross margin pressure should continue, and the company's SG&A efforts will be lapped this year, and need nearly 3% growth to be leveraged going forward.

Yet none of those risks seem priced into FINL, even after what really was a disappointing quarter.

Valuation

What stands out the most about FINL at the moment is that it trades at a premium to rival FL. FL trades right at 8x FY17 (ending January 2018) consensus plus its $7 per share in cash. FINL, in contrast, has a 10x+ multiple on a similar basis (with its fiscal year ending a month later). That gap seems tough to justify:

Source: author from FINL and FL filings

FL does have a greater operating lease obligation on a relative basis, but the same pressures pushing FL to a three-year low should apply equally, if not more so, to FINL. FL bulls are concerned about the Nike-Amazon deal - but Finish Line gets 71% of inventory from Nike, against 68% for Foot Locker. General fears about the space persist, as seen in NKE's choppy trading, and smaller Finish Line with weaker (if improved) allocations would seem most at risk of losing its highest-margin products.

The one notable distinction is the 19.7% ownership of FINL now held by UK retailer Sports Direct (OTCPK:SDISY). That steadily increasing stake may be driving hopes that Sports Direct will take over all of Finish Line - hopefully at a premium to current prices.

But Sports Direct owns stakes in other companies, too, including Iconix Brand Group (ICON). And shareholders aren't very happy about it. Finish Line doesn't seem a logical vehicle for SD to enter the US market, either, given SD's much broader model.

Without some sort of lifeline from Sports Direct, FINL looks overvalued. The question is whether to short the stock, as I did last year (only to cover before the second leg down post-Q4). I do think there's a path from a current $13.76 toward $10. If FY18 guidance misses, and comes in around the $1-$1.10 range, FY19 expectations likely move under $1. An 8-9x multiple - closer to FL - plus $2+ in year-end net cash values FINL in the $10-$11 range, down about 20%. And there is some liquidity in FINL options to leverage that downside.

The margin is getting slimmer, though, and a put spread does look somewhat tempting instead. The February '18 14/16 costs $1.30, implying 54% upside if FINL stays flat or declines. And with the stock already at a 10x EPS multiple that's roughly in line with most mall players (and, again, above FL), that in turn basically implies that FINL doesn't exceed expectations (and that Sports Direct doesn't ride to the rescue).

With Q2 earnings still two months out, there probably are some nuances to timing, and perhaps no rush for a short. But after Q1, FINL is back where it was a year ago: where a bet against the stock is simply a bet that the company won't live up to expectations. As history shows, that's a bet worth taking.

