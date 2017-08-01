Ace Hardware: 1H17 EBIT Increased 39% On Strong SSSG

Since our initial article on Ace Hardware (OTC:ACEHF) in Mar-17, its share price has increased c.37%. This increase is computed using its share price of IDR810 on 24th March 2017 (last trading day before our article was published) and its share price of IDR1,110 on 31st July 2017, all of which have been obtained from Bloomberg.

As a recap (as well as for the benefit of non-PRO subscribers), we like Ace Hardware for the following reasons:

#1 player in the Indonesian home improvement market by far, with >130 stores. Closest direct competitor (Best Pong) operates <10 stores

in the Indonesian home improvement market by far, with >130 stores. Closest direct competitor (Best Pong) operates <10 stores Improving consumer confidence in Indonesia, partially due to rising commodity (e.g. palm oil, coal) prices. This supports increased spending in retailers, benefiting Ace Hardware

in Indonesia, partially due to rising commodity (e.g. palm oil, coal) prices. This supports increased spending in retailers, benefiting Ace Hardware Growth from expanding into other parts of Java, with CAPEX requirements funded by its strong operating cash flows generation

into other parts of Java, with CAPEX requirements funded by its strong operating cash flows generation Compared to previous years, Ace Hardware has slowed down the pace of new stores opening. It has also opened smaller stores, potentially supporting higher sales/sqm and margins

Our review of Ace Hardware's 2Q17 results suggest that our thesis is playing out. We will provide further details (as well as our opinion) on Ace Hardware's latest results.

1H17 revenues increased 18.0% YoY to IDR2.76trillion (from IDR2.33trillion), driven by new store openings (8 in 2017) and more importantly healthy Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) of 10.5%. We believe that Ace Hardware has benefited from the slowdown in new store openings as well as the improving consumer confidence in Indonesia, as highlighted in our thesis.

1H17 gross profits increased 19.1% YoY to IDR1.3trillion, driven by growing revenues as well as improvements in gross margins (from 47.5% in 6M16 to 47.9% in 6M17). This has been due to improving product mix (more lifestyle products which generate higher margins) as well as less discounting.

More significantly, Ace Hardware benefited from operating leverage, as EBIT increased 38.7% to IDR408bn. EBIT margins improved from 12.6% to 14.8%. Should Ace Hardware continue its strong trajectory of SSSG, its EBIT margins should remain high (versus 2016 levels), which will contribute to strong EBIT growth in FY17.

We also note that inventory days improved from 1Q17 to 215 days. We believe that this is likely due to its healthy sales growth and improvements in inventory management, as Ace Hardware aims to cut down on its SKU. This further improves FCFF generation.

All in all, we believe that Ace Hardware's 1H17 results have validated our thesis. In addition, its share price has increased c.37% since our initial article, exceeding our target price range of IDR900-IDR950 established in Mar-17. We also believe that Ace Hardware's operations and share price could be affected negatively in July 2017 as the Lebaran holidays (an extended holiday period in Indonesia) have ended (in June 2017). Hence, we are taking profit on our position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. As a retail investor myself, I enjoy reading and writing on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you are interested in obtaining the latest updates, you could do so by clicking "Follow" button. However, I would highlight that I am not a registered investment adviser and am not equipped to provide financial advice to any party. This article is only intended to provide information to readers and in no way does it constitute investment advice. As I have no knowledge of individual reader's circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of investment product or services.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.