Upcoming BDC Dividend Cuts For Q3 2017

Investors should take the time to assess dividend coverage potential during worst-case scenarios especially given the yield compression in the sector.

One of my primary concerns for BDCs is the ability to cover the dividend without "reaching for yield" which is taken into account with my Dividend Coverage Levels.

Business development companies ("BDCs") will be reporting Q2 2017 results this week and I am expecting at least two companies to announce dividend cuts, which could impact stock prices and buying/selling decisions.

One of the BDCs that I believe could be reducing its dividend this month is FS Investment Corp. (FSIC) for the reasons discussed in this article. However, there is a slight chance that the company maintains its current dividend, which would result in a short-term rally and might be a good time for investors to sell depending on outlook for longer-term dividend coverage.

Dividend Coverage Levels:

I invest in BDCs for many reasons including having a higher yield than most investments. One of my primary concerns is the ability to cover the dividend without "reaching for yield" which can imply many things including the need to invest in higher risk assets or use higher amounts of leverage and portfolio growth. I prefer to invest in BDCs that easily cover dividends giving management the flexibility to make higher quality originations and build a solid portfolio that can withstand economic pressures/downturns.

The lending environment continues to experience "yield compression" which mostly refers to lower yields on various investments. Please see the following article for more:

For each BDC, I tend to focus on worst-case scenarios to test dividend coverage including:

Lower portfolio yields

Higher repayments - lower portfolio growth

Lower amounts of non-recurring income (fees and dividends)

I rank each BDC by expected dividend coverage during worst-case scenarios and this is the basis for my Dividend Coverage Levels:

Level 1 - BDCs that can cover almost 100%, even in the worst cases

Level 2 - BDCs that can cover ~90% to ~96%

Level 3 - BDCs that can cover ~85% to ~90%

Level 4 - BDCs that should cut their dividend

I consider FSIC to be a higher quality managed BDC with an excellent credit platform but it is one of my smallest positions. As mentioned in "Investing In High-Yield BDCs And Why Timing Matters," I sold 50% of my position due to the declining dividend coverage from:

Prepayments of higher-yielding assets driving lower portfolio yield.

Reduced leverage driving lower portfolio investments.

Increased equity investments (non-income producing) portion of the portfolio.

FSIC Recent Stock Performance:

FSIC reported Q4 2016 after the markets closed on March 1, 2017, giving investors plenty of time to assess dividend coverage before the markets opened the following day. The stock price declined over the next two days as shown in the chart below.

Obviously, the price continued to decline even before reporting Q1 2017 results:

Dividend Coverage Discussion:

The information in this article was provided to subscribers of "Sustainable Dividends," shortly after FSIC reported Q1 2017 results along with suggested pricing, rankings and dividend coverage projections.

There is a chance of a dividend cut for Q3 2017 if the company is not able to monetize some of its non-income producing investments and/or there are continued declines in overall portfolio yield.

Q. “And then you mentioned fee income being a little bit lower in Q2 we could potentially a pressure NII lower and maybe even below the dividend you mention using the $0.59 of spillover income to bridge that gap. I just I mean is that - how you guys I guess balance out that you guys have $0.59 of spillover income you guys do have to two pay out or get tax on it with the potential that that earnings could saw below the dividend not just next quarter, but in coming quarters in the back half of the year. So how do you guys thinking about the dividend as far as maybe earnings falling below the dividend for a persistent time period as well as though having a significant amount of spillover over income that you guys are required to pay out or be taxed on.” A. “We talked about on the year-end call that is an issue that will have to address when we get in the fourth quarter that spillover essentially fund the distributions from the first three quarters of the year. And as we get into the third quarter and we look at the environment in which we're invested and we look at our run rate net investment income and the supportable level of distributions. Then we'll make a recommendation the Board will make an evaluation at that time of what the appropriate distribution is going forward. So part of it will be a function of what the market looks like at that point in time where the portfolio looks like.”

As mentioned in the FSIC: May 2017 Update, FSIC continues to face dividend coverage issues regardless of “beating earnings expectations” last quarter. The current $0.59/share spillover is for temporary coverage issues only and the company has what I consider to be longer-term coverage issues. Primarily, prepayments of higher-yielding investments driving lower portfolio yield combined with its previous reliance on fee income to cover historical dividends. Also, it will likely take a while to monetize and reinvest non-income producing assets (discussed later).

For Q1 2017, FSIC reported slightly below my best case due to much higher-than-expected fee income of $19.5 million (average is closer to $10 million) offset by lower-than-expected interest income, especially given the amount of portfolio growth.

“The rise in net investment income between the fourth quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 was largely attributable to increased fee income driven largely by the prepayment of our second lien investment in Ascent Resources. Fee and dividend income totaled $19.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $17.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and $1.9 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2016. Subject to the timing of anticipated prepayments and new direct originations, we expect fee income to be lower than average during the second quarter of 2017, which may result in a quarter-over-quarter decline in net investment income.”

Clearly, management is working to improve dividend coverage including the recent changes from the previous quarter:

Increased leverage from 0.73 to 0.80 (management prefers 0.75) growing portfolio to $3.9 billion.

Increased portfolio yield from 9.1% to 9.3%.

Reduced non-income-producing assets from 14% to 13% of the portfolio, partially due to recent portfolio growth.

As mentioned earlier, FSIC had higher-than-expected fee income offset by lower-than-expected interest income. My primary concern for the quarter is the continued decline of interest income, down from $91.8 million to $86.5 million, especially given that the portfolio grew by around 5%. The following table shows the pro-forma dividend coverage for FSIC if the there was an average amount of fee income during the quarter which is around $10 million as discussed on each call. I have also assumed slightly higher interest income due to timing differences.

It should be noted that there was $53 million of cash and almost $253 million of “receivable for investments sold and repaid” offset by $40 million of “payable for investments purchased” and other short-term liabilities as of March 31, 2017. After taking into account working capital needs, the company had around $150 million of capital not including additional borrowings. Management discussed this on the call and has already used some of the capital to pay down borrowings:

“As of March 31, 2017 FSIC’s debt-to-equity ratio was 79.5% compared to 74.1% as of December 31, 2016. This quarter-over-quarter rise was largely the result of short-term borrowings under our revolving credit facilities in order to facilitate the timely purchase of what we believed to be attractive income producing investments, this ratio has already declined since quarter end and we estimated it 76.5% as of May 5, 2017.”

The updated projections take into account the increased likelihood of yield compression in the coming quarters due to continued prepayments and tighter spreads as discussed on the call last week:

“Over the past several years we've seen loose monetary policy help to support low default rate – low default and low yield environment, which has driven increased investor demand for credit oriented products especially leveraged loans which provide investors with a natural hedge to rising interest rates. The increasing amount of capital which has flowed into direct lending strategies has led to the current issuer friendly environment and a tightening of credit spreads in the middle market. These dynamics led to increased competition for deals and more importantly increased risk taking within the areas in which we invest.” “In light of these market conditions, we have already experienced an increased number of refinancings in the portfolio and expect that trend to continue in the near term. While these refinancings are expected to drive a short-term uptick in fee income received from prepayments and redeployment of capital into new direct originations, they create additional pressure to redeploy the fund’s capital in a persistent tight yield environment.” “A lot of capital is coming into the market and competitors are cutting interest rates to deploy capital both of which are telltale signs of a market top. We believe it's an environment where you need to be cautious with credit risk and structure, especially given our view that we are in the latter phases of a credit cycle. Fortunately, we can compete based on the value proposition that we bring to a middle market company including the GSO Advantage program and a long history GSO has with many sponsors, which in aggregate can help us better sustain our portfolio yield as we did in Q1 2017 and over the past year.”

My ‘worst-case’ projections and lower yield and fee leverage analysis (discussed later) indicate that the quarterly dividend could be reduced by around 20% from $0.22275 to $0.18, and I have adjusted pricing to reflect the potential for lower dividend yield.

Potential upsides to my ‘base case’ projections include increased portfolio yield from successfully rotating out of non-income-producing assets (see discussion below) and higher fee income potentially related to refinancing activity as well as continued success within the GPO program, aircraft leasing and its strategic relationship with NewStar. Also, there is a chance that market conditions could eventually accommodate higher yields from new investments and management is in a “wait-and-see mode” focused on capital preservation versus “reaching for yield.”

“Equity comprised approximately 13% of the portfolio as of March 31, 2017, based on fair value, down from approximately 14% as of December 31, 2016. Looking forward, given strong market multiples, we would expect our equity positions to be monetized in whole or in part over the next few years.” Q. “Starting first with the equity that currently sits on the book and just churn in redeployment, Brad, Michael can you guys walk through what you would believe to be churnable equity in this environment right that's perhaps a little bit more subjected to decision that you might make and/or me and perhaps visibility into the potential churn there because that is a good offsetting pressure for earnings as it allows you to expand NOI in this environment. Can you give us a sense of where that's headed today?” A. “Our top 10 equity positions make up about 75% of our equity exposure. I would say that of those 10, nine are add or exceeding our expectation from a performance standpoint which is the good news. I would say seven of those were working on – GSO employees are working on a very actively on a daily or weekly basis. And I would say three of them are in process of exploring monetization events. So just to give you kind of rough numbers of what the equity portfolio looks like, not all of those we control obviously. As you point out, but there's a handful on which we do and a handful which are in process to be monetized.” “One portfolio company in particular that then I sit on the board. I know that management what they've told me is that they're looking at – looking for an exit probably three years out. They think that there's increase value that they can drive between now and then in terms of continuing to build the company and putting the company in position to maximize the value, while the public equity markets maybe frothy now when you're looking at private companies where the sponsors and management are continue to build the company and position the company for what they think is the ultimate value creation event. They're looking at it somewhat independently of where the public equity markets are and more relation to where their businesses are in relation to where they ultimately hope to build them.” “Second quarter activity, we don't – always have certain visibility into the timing of repayments and therefore then the timing of redeployments, but given the somewhat frenzied pace of the first quarter, we’re expecting to slow down a little bit in the second quarter and therefore for – fee income in the second quarter to be lower than that in the first.” Q. “Okay and then with a heavier amount of repayments expected with a tight environment, are you anticipating that you give it reinvest those repayments or would you expect the portfolio to shrink a little bit over the next few quarters?” A. “And I think the pipeline is pretty strong. I think we got pretty good visibility a given that were already midway through the quarter that will be able to redeploy a repayments into new app proprietary transactions.”

Leverage Analysis And Dividend Potential

The following table is similar to the ones used in many of my previous articles showing 9 different scenarios with various amounts of leverage, using the current portfolio yield of 9.3% and a lower yield of 8.7% to determine the impacts on dividend coverage. Each of these scenarios assumes a full quarter of benefit from interest income but also a full quarter of interest expense, management, and incentive fees. It is important to note that this analysis is dependent on average fee income of $5 million and $10 million. Higher and lower amounts will have a meaningful impact on potential dividend coverage.

These scenarios assume the highest level of efficiency and actual results could be lower because there will always be some turnover in the portfolio that could drive higher fee income. This analysis indicates that FSIC will likely reduce its quarterly dividend to $0.18 unless it can successfully increase its overall portfolio. I believe FSIC will keep a conservative dividend policy and has undistributed NII and realized gains, which on a tax basis was approximately $0.59 per share as of March 31, 2017.

