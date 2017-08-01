Should You Make Room For Apple Hospitality?

Why APLE?

I am big fan of REITs in my Roth IRA, especially those that pay monthly dividends such as Realty Income (O), EPR Properties (EPR), and LTC Properties (LTC). This monthly payment allows for quicker compounding effects in my portfolio as I watch my snowball roll down the hill so to speak. Apple Hospitality (APLE) is another such REIT that pays its shareholders on a monthly basis and currently yields 6.54% at the time of this writing. The company is one of the largest hotel REITs and invests in “select service” hotels which could be simply described as mid-level hotels and include brands like Brands such as Homewood Suites, Courtyard by Marriott (NYSE:MAR), and Hampton Inn. In this article we’ll examine APLE and its characteristics that make it a nice addition to investors either seeking monthly income or looking for quicker compounding options versus traditional quarterly payments.

Company Overview

APLE has 235 hotels with a total of approximately 30,000 rooms total spread across 33 states with an average effective age of only 4 years.

SOURCE

When looking at the brand variety that APLE possesses we see that they are a 50/50 mix of Hilton and Marriot hotels. This is important given the strong branding of each produces substantial RevPAR premiums while allowing travelers a variety of sub-brands to fit their needs. Additionally, both Hilton and Marriot have exceptional loyalty programs which allow for approximately 70% of bookings to come directly through their brand’s respective channels.

SOURCE

In addition to the geographic diversity and strong brand selection, APLE has done a remarkable job of maintaining its portfolio by consistently and increasingly reinvesting into its properties. This has kept the effective average age of the portfolio at only 4 years. In turn, these up-to-date and desirable properties command higher rates, increased occupancy, and increased guest satisfaction.

SOURCE

Company Operations

All of the hotels in the REITs portfolio are managed by 3rd parties whose fees are directly linked to the performance of properties under their management. This provides them with a strong incentive to succeed based on criteria that is set by APLE.

SOURCE

A big advantage of hotel real estate is its unique ability to adjust “rental rates” on a daily basis. If demand increases from one month to the next, rates can be increased easily and quickly. This is something that retail and office space real estate companies are not able to do. While this can also be a disadvantage, the company is aware and has taken steps to steer away from being less reliant on group business as that is often the first segment to suffer in difficult times. The ability of third party managers to have freedom to operate as they see fit coupled with the motivation of meeting incentive metrics allows APLE to be a strong operator with excellent margins when compared to peers in the industry, second only to Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT).

SOURCE

SOURCE

Company Financials

APLE has a strong balance sheet with debt maturities starting in 2019 and a debt to capitalization ratio of only 25%. Speaking of debt, it’s worth noting that over 200 of their hotels are unencumbered and not being used to secure any of the company’s borrowings.

The company has been growing revenues consistently for the past 7 quarters showing as well growing by 37.5% comparing Q3 of 2015 to its most recent Q1 2017 results.

(Graph by Author)

Conclusion

While APLE is not low-volatility, given the risk-reward relationship that presents itself it is not is certainly not as risky as some may think. I would ad that the company also has a strong balance sheet with a remarkably low debt to capitalization rate of only 25%, something uncommonly seen in the REIT sector. With a yield over 6.5% that is a monthly payer, I look forward to the accelerated compounding effects of reinvesting the dividends each month into this stock or into other dividend payers in my retirement account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.