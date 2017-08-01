Commodities Continue To Rebound, Rising To 2-Month High

A broadly defined index of commodities rose for a third straight week, posting the strongest gain among the major asset classes over the five trading days through July 28, based on a set of exchange-traded products. Supported by higher prices for crude oil and gold, commodities overall increased to a two-month high at Friday's close.

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP), which tracks the the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, topped the winner's list for the major asset classes in the last full week of trading for July. The exchange-traded note popped 2.1%, its strongest weekly advance for the month.

"Strong increases in the price of oil... [were] fueled in large part by the substantial drawdowns in US inventories over the past several weeks," advises William O'Loughlin, an analyst at Rivkin Securities.

As for everyone's favorite precious metal, "I think [the market] is cautious about the situation in North Korea and investors tend to go long on gold [at times like these]", advises Yuichi Ikemizu, the branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank in Tokyo. "I think gold will stay firm this week."

Last week's biggest loser among the major asset classes: US investment-grade bonds. The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) was fractionally lower, slipping 0.1%. The slight setback is BND's first weekly decline in three weeks.

For one-year results, foreign equities continue to dominate. Holding the top spot again for the trailing 12-month change is the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA), which is up a strong 19.9%.

Stocks in emerging markets are in close pursuit, posting the second-best one-year gain for the major asset classes. The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is ahead by 19.5% for the past year.

US stocks are in third place for one-year return. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is up 16.5% on a total-return basis as of last week's close.

Meantime, US real estate investment trusts (REITs) continue to post the biggest one-year setback among the major asset classes. The Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is 3.6% for the year through Friday.