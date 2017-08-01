Rotork: A Surprising Change To Make The Strong, Stronger?

If so, long-term investors may well be able to benefit from the current uncertainty discount in the share price.

Nonetheless, this may well be an attractive move to make a strong business stronger still in the future.

With a strong global market position and asset-light business model, it has remained stunningly cash generative despite pressure on its core oil and gas end markets.

Rotork (OTC:RTOXF) has been one of those industrial gems which many an investor has wished they had included in their portfolio years ago. As well as having top tech it was also a well-managed business with strong market positions. Unsurprisingly, year after year, it consistently has ranked amongst the “most admired companies” in the UK by their peers (Data source: Management Today):

What is more, within the “Engineering and Machinery” sector, it has consistently topped the rankings until 2016 when it was pipped to the post by another mission-critical pump and actuator manufacturer, Spirax Sarco Engineering (OTC:SPXSY).

It is therefore a surprise to see that their CEO, Peter France, who has been in post for 9 years and at the company since 1989 has resigned (and seemingly under pressure from the Board). As a long-standing and well-regarded CEO at the company, this was certainly not expected by most. So should this make investors back away from the company? Or, is it perhaps an opportunity get aboard the next stage of the businesses development? I argue that this may well just be the case, but we may still have to wait a bit longer to see the full colour of the change .

Valued Valves

Rotork manufactures the mission-critical valves tech, which are used across a number of industries. Increasingly it has added a number of segments, which support its expertise in flow control tech. Yet the largest part of the business centres around the manufacture of actuators (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

Over the years, however, it has built up a pretty striking market share in all of the segments it operates in (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

Instruments smaller market share is largely due to Rotork’s fairly recent entry into the area (2011). Yet the more mature segments market share around a fifth is very impressive. Unsurprisingly with a market share like this, Rotork also has an impressively diverse revenue stream from a geographical perspective (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

Rotork, therefore, has a focused business with a strong global market share. Certainly a nice starting point with which to see the appeal of the company. Yet they have been facing some issues of late.

Slowing Flow

The problem for Rotork in recent years is that its large market share is fuelled by the fact that it is heavily exposed to one of the most “flow control” reliant industries in the world: Oil & Gas. Over 50% of its revenue comes from this source. Fortunately, nearly half of that Oil & Gas revenue has come from the downstream sub-sector which has insulated it from some of the worst effects of the fall (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

Nonetheless, this heavy exposure has had a predictable effect on their revenue and operating profit performance in recent years since oil and gas prices begun collapsing from mid-2014 (Data sources: Annual Reports):

Not all of their operating segments, however, performed as weakly. Their two largest segments - Controls and Fluid Systems - saw the worst revenue drop effects, yet their smaller segments seem to have weathered the storm a little better (Data sources: Annual Reports):

However, this is to some extent an illusion. For instance, the remarkably strong performance of their instruments business has been fuelled by acquisitions as they build their market position in this new area. What is more, the weakness in their reporting currency (GBP) has insulated them to some extent from further falls as most of their customers pay in the increasingly strengthening USD. Underlying organic growth across segments, unfortunately, has been pretty obviously weak (Data source: 2016 Annual Report):

Looking at recent organic growth figures, the dramatic transformation from double-digit growth to double-digit declines is striking (Data sources: Annual Reports):

Nonetheless, the slower declines seen in 2016 (with Gears excepted) is noteworthy. When they release their H1 2017 results on 8 August, it will be interestingly to see whether the more stable oil price performance has had a positive effect on organic growth figures. The moderating declines seen in 2016 certainly offer that as a hope.

Cash Flow Consistency

Nonetheless, Rotork’s appeal has always gone deeper than just its top and bottom line performance. Rather appropriately, however, for a “flow control” company Rotork has remained impressively cash generative despite the difficulties within its key end market. To some extent this has been helped by currency tailwinds and the additional cash injections from fresh acquisitions.

Yet the biggest driver is the underlying nature of its business: it is very much an asset-light business. It chiefly designs the technology rather than manufacturing it. 90% of their products, in fact, are built using an outsourced manufacturing model. For the most part, therefore, they merely design and assemble their products. This allows them to adjust to changing customer demand fairly quickly and painlessly and thus continue to generate attractive levels of cash flow even in tough conditions. And this has been the case of late. Despite tough conditions cash has continued to flow into the business in large amounts (Data sources: Annual Reports):

Understandably, however, the efficiency of this cash generation has declined since oil and gas prices have dived. Looking at their CROIC (cash return on invested capital) - calculated by dividing their FCF by the sum of their capital invested (total debt and shareholders’ equity) - it is clear that their investment is not quite generating cash as efficiently as in the past:

Although still comfortably above the 10% threshold which I consider a very attractive rate of return, it is clear the trend in recent years has been downwards. Part of this has been due to a rapid acceleration in their acquisition activity in recent years (acquisitions add to debt and equity levels immediately even if their FCF contribution takes longer to come through in CROIC figures).

Being immensely cash rich and operating in an industry which has been seeing depressed prices, Rotork has understandably looked to use its financial muscle to snap up high-quality assets on the cheap (Data sources: Annual Reports):

2016, obviously, saw a slowdown as they incorporated the massive Bifold acquisition as well as a number of other large scale businesses across their segments which they had undertaken over the last three years (Data sources: RNS Acquisition Announcements):

These have easily been incorporated into their balance sheet, however. Rotork’s high levels of FCF generation has meant that they have historically held carried significant levels of net cash on their balance sheet. Indeed, it has only been since the £125 million Bifold acquisition in 2015 that they have, in fact, been in a net debt position (Data sources: Annual Reports):

Despite this, their continued low leverage levels and impressive cash flow performances suggest that they have plenty of means to continue to acquire appropriate businesses should they feel so inclined:

But this brings us back to their recent CEO resignation. Exactly what direction is the company looking to take? After all, despite a tough macro environment especially for the bulk of its oil and gas end users the company remains highly cash generative and generally financially in very sound health. With acquisitions taking advantage of the opportunities thrown up by depressed asset prices in their particular industry area things look healthy. Why ditch an established and respected CEO with immense experience in the industry and the business?

New CEO: All Change?

The replacement of Peter France as CEO is certainly a surprise. The announcement explained that the decision followed:

a period of reflection by the Board, together with Peter, on the steps required to foster a return to higher growth and margin levels in what is likely to be a generally lower growth macro environment.

As noted earlier, growth had certainly been hard to come by from an organic perspective. What is more, margins were certainly coming under increasing pressure:

Clearly, the oil price collapse in late-2014 dragged down margins most conspicuously (although they still remain attractively high at nearly 16%). Yet, since France took over in May 2008 margins have generally been on a downward trajectory (even if a fairly modest one) just as we had seen with their CROIC earlier.

Understandably, therefore, the board is keen to see margins expand once again. Yet this may be in part a reflection of a broader changing view of the executive board. The Oil & Gas sector remains a hugely lucrative one for Rotork. Yet, with prices lower for longer than expected and plenty of headwinds to prevent oil prices returning to recent peaks anytime soon, it is one that looks likely to continue to drag on Rotork’s performance for a little while to come.

Perhaps the board considered France too immersed in the high-price oil environment of recent years for him to take a more balanced view of how to drive the company forward into a more balanced sector exposure? After all, since France took over in May 2008, crude oil prices have generally been considerably ahead of the prices seen since late 2014 (Data Source: Macro Trends Crude Oil Prices):

Until recently, therefore, hitching your wagon to the oil and gas industry has been an immensely effective means by which to drive top and bottom line growth higher. Yet this is no longer such a given.

Thinking longer term, I think investors would be happier to see Rotork build up its non-oil and gas business a bit more. To be overweight this sector is hardly surprisingly. It is an industry with a voracious appetite for the actuators, which form the basis of Rotork business. Yet the long-term growth opportunities of this industry may be less impressive than it has been in the past. As such, it may be that their lucrative oil & gas business will be more a source of cash than growth in the future (hence, perhaps, the focus from the board upon margins again). With this in mind too, a more conscious pivot towards other industries is perhaps wise.

Of course, they had already indicated their intention to do this over the long term. Peter France explained in their 2016 Annual Report that:

In the water and industrial markets, underlying revenue increased over the prior year by 10% and 5.3% respectively, demonstrating that our strategy of diversifying our end markets continues to make progress.

What I wonder is if France was bringing about that diversification quick enough for the other executives at the business. Certainly, the fact that Rotork’s Chairman, Martin Lamb, stated on announcing France’s resignation that:

The Board recognises the more challenging market environment faced by the business in recent times, particularly in the oil and gas sector. The Board is now focused on identifying the right leader to deliver the greatest shareholder value from this next phase in the Company’s development.

To me, this sounds as though they will be looking for a new CEO to help extract the most cash from their current business make-up in order to accelerate the expansion into additional end-markets, which will, perhaps, prove more consistent long-term performers compared to the oil and gas industry.

This is not to say that they will look to reverse out of the oil and gas market. Far from it. Yet using their current market share strength as a leverage point with which to enter additional sector areas more significantly could prove a very good move indeed. The reality is that they already have a hefty enough exposure to the oil and gas industry to benefit handsomely from any uptick in pricing and CapEx activity. Yet providing a more defensive foundation across the business as a whole would certainly be welcomed by many.

Conclusion

Rotork is a remarkably attractive business. Its products are highly specialized and very much mission-critical components in which it has carved out a very strong niche. Its global market share is extremely strong in the areas its operates in with it taking podium positions in most (Source: Adapted from 2016 Annual Report):

However, I suspect that its global market share amongst the non-oil and gas sectors is perhaps less well developed. It is here that, perhaps, the new CEO should look to focus upon to a greater degree in the future. I suspect the oil and gas sector will always remain their largest individual consumer base. Yet, sooner rather than later, I for one would prefer to see it down to around a third of total revenue rather than more than half.

That being said, the company undoubtedly remains immensely appealing. Its cash flow has remained remarkably resilient. What is more, even if the dividend has been growing at a slower pace than in previous years, Rotork has still managed to continue its impressive dividend growth history:

With FCF coverage levels still very strong both for the dividend and the small buybacks they undertake, this feels very safe and ready to continue growing into the future:

The continued changes and challenges at Rotork are clearly something to watch carefully. Yet they are being made from a position of strength with an eye to become stronger still. It will be very interesting to read their interim, half-year results on 8 August. All the company said in the resignation statement was that “financial results for the half year, and current projections for the full year, are in line with management expectations.” Hopefully, however, the results will also give some additional insight into exactly what the Board are looking to achieve in bringing on board a new CEO and what direction they think the company should go.

Although Rotork’s share price has performed well since its 52-week low in early-August 2016 (up nearly 9%) it is still about 16% below the £2.70 ($3.55) fair price figure, which my three-part valuation method indicates.

Although I’d prefer to see some strong indications of how and how far they may be looking to diversifying their end user in the near future, today’s share price appears to offer an attractive risk-reward balance. The uncertainty thrown up by France’s unexpected departure may well be unwelcome to those already with a full position in Rotork.

Yet for those looking to build a position in this undoubtedly attractive, global industrial gem it looks like a potential opportunity. Should changes at the top of company indeed help push Rotork back into underlying growth and additional margin expansion, then this will only make the opportunity even more attractive for the long-term investor.

Notes

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Image reproduced from Rotork 2013 Annual Report.

