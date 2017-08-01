AMZA: Numbers Do Not Lie

There is a widespread belief that AMZA "earns" all of its distributions and its distributions do not erode NAV.

AMZA is a buy in spite of not earning all of its distributions. But let's go inside the investment with eyes wide open, shall we?

I wrote my first article on Infracap MLP ETF AMZA a few days back. While I stated the reasons I loved it, I did not realize that there is currently a tremendous amount of confusion of exactly how much money AMZA makes in relation to its distribution. This confusion is further compounded by terms like "return of capital" which are widely misunderstood and the tax deferral nature of AMZA's distribution. Hence we thought we needed to examine this part in more detail. Let me start off with a clear statement.

AMZA has not come close to earning its distribution since inception.

The numbers that prove this, are all available on the ETF website. To simplify this discussion and exclude tax terms from it, we will only focus on the amount the ETF "earns" and how much its distributes. We will ignore what it is called in the tax slip. The clear way to do this is to examine the dividend coverage ratio which the ETF itself provides. Let's look at dividend coverage ratio for the years ended October-2016 and October-2015 (AMZA began operations on October 1st 2014).

Source: Virtus.com-Infracap MLP ETF Annual Report Year End 2016

AMZA breaks down is Investment Income into 3 categories.

Distributions from MLPs

Dividend Income

Net realized gain from written and purchased option contracts.

Note that the 3 categories shown here, exclude realized or unrealized gains on the underlying securities themselves. But just analyzing these 3 should show how much income the funds can make.

In the year ended October 31, 2015 AMZA actually did a pretty good job and actually covered its distribution. Total distributable cash flow was 106% of distributions. However the next year its coverage fell drastically to only 60%. Why the big drop? The answer lies in what happened to the MLP index in the first year of AMZA's existence.

Source: Stockcharts.com

AMZA was not immune from the big decline in the MLP index along with the distribution cuts that followed. Additionally, with total NAV dropping so drastically, option income dropped as well. This is easy to visualize as if an option premium on a $10 stock yielded 5% in 2015, netting $0.50 in income, the same option would yield would yield 5% in 2016 on a $6 priced stock, resulting in $0.30 of income. While individual securities may vary, the above would generally be true on a portfolio of securities.

AMZA had decreased distribution income and decreased option income and was never able to recover. In fact, it did not able to match distributable income from the 3 above categories in any quarter of their second year.

Another interesting point here is that option contract income varies tremendously. Now, AMZA's assets are going up rapidly and the absolute amounts are hard to make sense off, but even as a percentage of distributions from MLPs, option income jumps around quite a lot.

This is a stark reminder that while the AMZA managers are probably the best in the business, option income generation is not guaranteed. The quarter ended April 30, 2016 generated the lowest percentage income and it also was when where the MLP index rallied the most. The managers probably scaled back their option positions during that time as selling more calls would risk losing upside on many underlying positions. It is difficult to have your cake and eat it too.

From the above it is clear that AMZA has not and most likely will not on a consistent basis, "earn" what it distributes from the 3 investment income sources. Hence distributions above this amount consistently erode NAV.

Conclusion:

In spite of knowing these flaws, which we think everyone going long should we well aware of, we purchased a decent size stake in AMZA. We think MLPs are undervalued and this is one of the best ways to play it. We think AMZA can generate 12-14% returns through MLP distributions, dividend income and option income. At this point we are very bullish on MLPs and think that MLPs should appreciate at least 10% a year for the next couple of years. Hence we think the 21% distributions from AMZA will keep the NAV flat over this time frame.

